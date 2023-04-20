2023 NFL Draft Scouting Report: TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Dalton Kincaid only played one year of high school football since he focused on basketball. He became a walk-on with the University of San Diego for two years before transferring to Utah where he only had one catch in 2020 during their COVID-shortened season. He became one of two starters in 2021, logging 36 catches on a team that didn’t throw much.

Last season, Kincaid evolved into their primary receiver. He ended with a team-high 70 catches and eight scores to lead the receivers. He caught 16 passes for 234 yards and a score against the Trojans during the season, though he was later held to only four receptions in the otherwise high-scoring Pac 12 Conference Championship against USC.

Height: 6-4

Weight: 246 pounds

40 time: 4.71 seconds

Kincaid was All-Pac 12 last year and his pinnacle season in college has him in the running to become one of the first tight ends drafted – if not the first. He brings a resume that’s more impressive as a receiver than as a blocker. He’s a 23-year-old fifth-year season who never scored fewer than eight touchdowns in any season he started.

Table: Player NCAA stats (2020-22)

Year School Games Catch Yards Avg. TD Rush Yards TD 2018 San Diego 12 24 374 15.6 11 0 0 0 2019 San Diego 12 44 835 19.0 8 0 0 0 2020 Utah 1 1 14 14.0 0 0 0 0 2021 Utah 13 36 510 14.2 8 1 4 0 2022 Utah 12 70 890 12.7 8 0 0 0

Pros

Prototypical size and speed for a receiving tight end

Enough speed for vertical routes

Plays more like as a receiver than a tight end

Strong hands that catch and hold through contact

Elite burst for his size

Led the nation with 70 catches by a tight end in 2022

Hard to tackle by smaller defensive backs

No limit to the routes he can run – capable of catches in all three levels of the defense

Former basketball player like many elite tight ends

Cons

Needs improvement as a blocker on runs and passes

Played mostly from slot, has to adjust to physical NFL defenders at the line

Needs more aggression on contested catches at the next level

Fantasy Outlook

There is a chance that Kincaid becomes the first tight end drafted, which would net him a first or second-round pick. He’s an elite prospect as a receiving tight end, and his struggles at blocking mean he may not be an every-down player, at least until he proves not to be a liability.

His NFL team will take him to expand their passing game, and he is a mature player at 23 with four productive years in college. That should help speed his development and at least give him the potential to produce fantasy-relevant stats, even as a rookie. As a longer-term pick in a dynasty league, Kincaid is even more attractive.

He’ll most likely end up on one of the tight-end hungry teams of the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers or the Los Angeles Chargers.