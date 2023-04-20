2023 NFL Draft Scouting Report: TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Dalton Kincaid only played one year of high school football since he focused on basketball. He became a walk-on with the University of San Diego for two years before transferring to Utah where he only had one catch in 2020 during their COVID-shortened season. He became one of two starters in 2021, logging 36 catches on a team that didn’t throw much.
Last season, Kincaid evolved into their primary receiver. He ended with a team-high 70 catches and eight scores to lead the receivers. He caught 16 passes for 234 yards and a score against the Trojans during the season, though he was later held to only four receptions in the otherwise high-scoring Pac 12 Conference Championship against USC.
Height: 6-4
Weight: 246 pounds
40 time: 4.71 seconds
Kincaid was All-Pac 12 last year and his pinnacle season in college has him in the running to become one of the first tight ends drafted – if not the first. He brings a resume that’s more impressive as a receiver than as a blocker. He’s a 23-year-old fifth-year season who never scored fewer than eight touchdowns in any season he started.
Table: Player NCAA stats (2020-22)
|Year
|School
|Games
|Catch
|Yards
|Avg.
|TD
|Rush
|Yards
|TD
|2018
|San Diego
|12
|24
|374
|15.6
|11
|0
|0
|0
|2019
|San Diego
|12
|44
|835
|19.0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|2020
|Utah
|1
|1
|14
|14.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2021
|Utah
|13
|36
|510
|14.2
|8
|1
|4
|0
|2022
|Utah
|12
|70
|890
|12.7
|8
|0
|0
|0
Pros
- Prototypical size and speed for a receiving tight end
- Enough speed for vertical routes
- Plays more like as a receiver than a tight end
- Strong hands that catch and hold through contact
- Elite burst for his size
- Led the nation with 70 catches by a tight end in 2022
- Hard to tackle by smaller defensive backs
- No limit to the routes he can run – capable of catches in all three levels of the defense
- Former basketball player like many elite tight ends
Cons
- Needs improvement as a blocker on runs and passes
- Played mostly from slot, has to adjust to physical NFL defenders at the line
- Needs more aggression on contested catches at the next level
Fantasy Outlook
There is a chance that Kincaid becomes the first tight end drafted, which would net him a first or second-round pick. He’s an elite prospect as a receiving tight end, and his struggles at blocking mean he may not be an every-down player, at least until he proves not to be a liability.
His NFL team will take him to expand their passing game, and he is a mature player at 23 with four productive years in college. That should help speed his development and at least give him the potential to produce fantasy-relevant stats, even as a rookie. As a longer-term pick in a dynasty league, Kincaid is even more attractive.
He’ll most likely end up on one of the tight-end hungry teams of the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers or the Los Angeles Chargers.