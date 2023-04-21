2023 NFL Draft Scouting Report: WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Tyler Scott brings a dynamic to the field that most any team will desire, and his versatility is just as tantalizing. A former high school running back, he made the switch to receiver after playing somewhat of a utility role as a freshman. Scott worked his way into a nearly 900-yard, nine-TD performer as a junior before declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft, where his best work likely is yet to come.

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 177 pounds

40 time: 4.44 seconds

Scott solidly has a fourth-round grade with a hint of Round 2 potential if a team falls in love with the “what could be” factor of his continued growth after the position swap. He will need a few seasons to fully mature on the field, but you don’t need to be the next Miss Cleo see where his game could wind up. Scott has WR2 written all over him in the NFL, and he also could present a headache for special teams coaches if given the chance to explore that side of his skill set.

Table: Tyler Scott stats (2020-22)

Year School Class G Receiving Rushing Rec Yds Avg TD Att Yds Avg TD *2020 Cincinnati Fr 4 3 20 6.7 0 1 20 20.0 0 *2021 Cincinnati So 14 30 520 17.3 5 0 0 — 0 *2022 Cincinnati Jr 12 54 899 16.6 9 0 0 — 0

*includes postseason/bowl games (stats from Sports Reference)

Pros

Purely electric — while he timed “only” at 4.44 seconds in the 40, Scott plays faster on tape. With even the slightest of advantage, he pulls away from virtually all defenders.

Explosive potential from anywhere on the field as evidenced by 71 percent of his 14 touchdown catches going for at least 30 yards

Operates inside and out as well as across all three levels of the route tree

Offers upside as a route runner that isn’t seen on tape given his newness to the position after converting from a high school running back/utility player

Surprisingly good in jump-ball situations for being only 5-foot-10 — a nearly 40-inch vertical will do that, but he displays an excellent sense of timing

System and scheme versatility are positives, but he’ll shine in a West Coast design that emphasizes yardage after the catch

Wasn’t utilized much as a special teams returner at Cincinnati but has the physical traits to be dangerous in this department — tallied three return scores in high school

Cons

Some people may consider this a positive, but Scott is raw at his craft — that means he needs to improve in several fundamental areas, particularly as a route runner. All of the tools exist for him to excel in the pros, but the bottom line is he needs to actually show he can continue to grow or upside doesn’t matter.

Will get jammed at the line vs. larger corners in press coverage

Is his lean frame a durability concern in the pros?

Occasionally tips off his intentions pre-break, but this is correctable with coaching and time — rounding breaks, a lack of variation in his footwork, especially when decelerating for a comeback or curl

Can get too focused on making the big play, which shows in concentration lapses while trying to secure a reception — hands are definitely adequate overall, but he’s had a few easy grabs get swatted out of his mitts

Fantasy football outlook

It’s extremely difficult to not see Tyler Lockett in Scott’s game, and there’s a strong chance the latter follows suit in terms of career trajectory. Lockett, a third-round pick in 2015, needed a few years before we really saw him shine. Finally getting a real No. 1 next to him made all the difference.

In time, Scott should be a quality second option for fantasy rosters, but he probably will need a few years to get there, which depresses his dynasty worth just a tad. The NFL’s uptick in spread systems and RPOs could accelerate his utility window, however. There is much to like about where his career is headed, and if he winds up in a fortuitous spot for increased volume as a rookie, don’t be scared to take a late-round flier on Scott or draft him in best-ball. A reunion with Desmond Ridder in Atlanta makes a great deal of sense for both sides, and it’s easy to see a creative mind like Sean McVay or Andy Reid wanting to putt their stamp on molding Scott’s future.