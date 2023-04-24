2023 NFL Draft Scouting Report: RB Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota

Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim has endured a roller coaster of an FBS career, feeling high highs and low lows over his six total years tied to the program.

In 2017, he redshirted without an appearance and was praised for his role on the scout team. The following season saw an injury to Rodney Smith reposition Ibrahim into the lead role, and he didn’t disappoint with a line of 202-1,160-9 on the ground. With Smith returning to health and regaining his form in 2019, Ibrahim saw his share of the backfield chores dramatically dip.

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 203 pounds

40 time: N/A

The Baltimore native’s 2020 campaign showcased his potential once again over the COVID-shortened, seven-game season. Once again, Ibrahim would experience a setback in his career trajectory, thanks to a torn Achilles tendon in the third quarter of the 2021’s opener. The kicker is he had already rushed for 163 yards and a pair of scores on 30 attempts. Finally, thanks to an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic, Ibrahim returned to the Golden Gophers and had a season for the ages to show he not only recovered but still was an NFL-caliber consideration.

Table: Mohamed Ibrahim stats (2018-22)

Year School Class G Rushing Receiving Att Yds Avg TD Rec Yds Avg TD *2018 Minnesota rFr 10 202 1,160 5.7 9 4 26 6.5 0 *2019 Minnesota rSo 10 114 604 5.3 7 3 13 4.3 0 2020 Minnesota rJr 7 201 1,076 5.4 15 8 56 7.0 0 *2021 Minnesota rSr 1 30 163 5.4 2 0 0 — 0 *2022 Minnesota rSr 12 320 1,665 5.2 20 7 50 7.1 0

*includes postseason/bowl games (stats from Sports Reference)

Pros

Plus-quality vision

Instinctual back in a zone scheme — better running between the tackles but has enough burst for outside zones

Knack for finding the end zone — scored 54 times over 40 games and 37 times during his final 20 appearances for Minnesota

Doesn’t waste much movement trying to find extra yardage — deliberate rusher who is at his best when the situation calls for a one-cut-and-go response

Shows adequate effort as a blocker

Runs low to the ground, keeps his feet churning, and bounces off incidental contact and arm tackles

Is a better receiver than his utilization stats suggest

Can wear down defenders with his grinding nature

Cons

Lacks breakaway speed — doesn’t have an official time but is estimated to run in the high 4.5s

Inexperienced route runner

Nicked up with minor injuries here and there, aside from the Achilles tear

Will be 25 years old when the 2023 season begins

A ton of work last year with 327 total touches

Doesn’t offer enough in his overall profile to imply he’ll ever see more than two-down work as part of a committee

Fantasy football outlook

Due to his advanced age for a rookie, which is emphasized due to a position that has a short shelf life as it is, Ibrahim will be lucky to get drafted. He has an outside chance to go in the late sixth round or at any point in the final stanza, though we really could see him latching on as an undrafted free agent. That’s not all bad, because he can choose where he goes, but UDFAs have a longer path to making a final roster due to the lack of investment in bringing the player along.

In the perfect situation, Ibrahim could have a couple of years of fantasy relevance, but he doesn’t do enough overall to get excited over the odds. It would take a coaching philosophy like Mike Vrabel’s rare commitment to the ground game for Ibrahim to reach his maximum potential in the pros.