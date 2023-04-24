2023 NFL Draft Scouting Report: WR Rashee Rice, SMU

Rashee Rice elected to remain in Texas and signed on with the SMU Mustangs, where he started his final three seasons and gained national attention with a monster senior year. Rice was a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award and on the All-ACC First Team, and the AP All-American Second Team.

He led the Mustangs in receiving stats in each of his three seasons as a starter, increasing his production and value to the team. He dominated the receivers with 96 catches, while no one else had more than 37 receptions.

Height: 6-1

Weight: 204 pounds

40 time: 4.51 seconds

Rice is a big-bodied, capable receiver that could potentially sneak into the bottom of the first round but will likely be later. He’s been a very productive player and leaves for the NFL as more mature and experienced than most other rookie wideouts.

Table: Player NCAA stats (2019-22)

Year School Games Catch Yards Avg. TD Rush Yards TD 2019 SMU 8 25 403 16.1 1 1 0 0 2020 SMU 10 48 683 14.2 5 0 0 0 2021 SMU 12 64 670 10.5 9 0 0 0 2022 SMU 12 96 1355 14.1 10 0 0 0

Pros

Prototypical blend of height, weight and speed to be a No. 1 receiver

Tall frame and soft hands make for a huge catch radius

Helps out his quarterback when plays break down

Improved in each of his four seasons

Elite short-area burst helps with separation

Reliable possession receiver with run-after-catch ability

Capable in the slot or on the outside

Mature 23 year old with 233 career receptions.

Cons

Limited route tree while playing in spread offense

Boosted stats with a possession role but will face far better defenses in the NFL that won’t give him the short middle

Has enough speed but hasn’t been much of a deep threat

Occasional concentration drops

Fantasy outlook

Rice expects to be a Day 2 selection. He’s a dynamic athlete who checks plenty of boxes to become a primary wideout and a productive receiver with plenty of fantasy value. He’s been a high-volume weapon for the Mustangs for four years and can make a quarterback look even better working with him when plays break down.

His biggest limitation – which may only be temporary – is that he played a possession role with underneath routes in a spread offense. He’ll have to adjust to playing against a secondary that is not only faster, bigger, stronger, but also not as spread out all over the field. Rice has the speed and after-catch ability to find NFL success if only eventually, as he’ll have a learning curve.

Unlike so many of his fellow rookie wideouts, Rice combines enough weight and height to deal with press coverage and contested catches. He has the speed to break off a long gainer, but he can be used all over the field and succeed at all three levels of the defense.

If Rice reaches the second or third round, he’ll offer excellent value for any team looking to develop a new primary wide receiver or add a very capable No. 2 wideout that can be used in many roles. He’s been linked to potential suitors of the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, and Baltimore Ravens.