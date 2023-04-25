2023 NFL Draft Scouting Report: WR Kayshon Boutte, Louisiana State

Kayshon Boutte carries the same potential as he flashed back in high school when his senior season saw him post 47 catches for 1,005 yards with 15 touchdowns, and he ran for 874 yards and 12 more scores. He was ranked the No. 2 wideout in the nation when he signed with LSU.

Boutee was an immediate starter, thanks partly to Ja’Marr Chase opting out for 2020 in that COVID-impacted season. His calling card came in 2020 when he set an SEC record for receiving yards in a game when he caught 14 passes for 308 yards and three scores against Ole Miss. He earned Freshman All-American and SEC All-Freshman Team honors. His sophomore season was cut short after six games due to an ankle injury.

Height: 5-11

Weight: 195 pounds

40 time: 4.5 seconds

His junior season was uneven and less productive, and he originally planned to return for a fourth year but then opted to declare for the draft and skip their Citrus Bowl matchup with Purdue. Boutte flashed elite talent at times, but his lack of consistency will drop him back further in the draft.

Table: Kayshon Boutte NCAA stats (2020-22)

Year School Games Catch Yards Avg. TD Rush Yards TD 2020 LSU 10 45 735 16.3 5 0 0 0 2021 LSU 6 38 509 13.4 9 0 0 0 2022 LSU 11 48 538 11.2 2 1 41 0

Pros

Speed makes him a vertical threat

Strong run-after-catch ability

Shows up in critical games

Burst and quickness to create and maintain separation

Capable of a long-gainer on any play

Versatile playmaker that just needs the ball in his hands – can play outside or in the slot.

Tough player with quick feet that can work the middle

Elusive in space and can break arm tackles

Cons

Required two surgeries on his ankle

Route running not consistently sharp

Occasional concentration lapses lead to drops

Smaller catch radius

Needs to improve on contested catches

Fantasy outlook

Boutte was on the path for a big sophomore season before the ankle injury and wasn’t as effective the following year. He’s shown enough to merit an NFL team using one of their draft picks in the third or fourth round, and his potential suggests that he could be a steal. Boutte has all the measurables that are desired in a No. 1 wideout. Like any receiver, the offense and quarterback he is paired with will have a great impact, but he’s one to watch regardless of where he ends up.

He falls a bit in the draft with his previous ankle injury and needs to keep that as the exception. With only 131 receptions in college, he still has plenty of development left to explore and offers any NFL team an enticing package of skills and physical attributes. He won’t likely step into a No. 1 role on his new team this year, but in the right situation will become fantasy-relevant even as a rookie.