Eagles add D'Andre Swift to their backfield

The Detroit Lions surprised with their 1.12 pick of Jahmyr Gibbs from Alabama. They had already acquired David Montgomery to replace the departed Jamaal Williams but Gibbs offers the same skill set as D’Andre Swift as the fast receiver of the committee backfield. That move immediately dropped Swift down the depth chart and out of the game plan.

Swift is added to the Eagles offense in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick and swapping 8th-rounders this year. There was a void left behind when Miles Sanders left for the Panthers after a career-best season of 259 carries for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Eagles have long relied on a committee approach with their backfield, and Swift has been highly productive in his career, but has battled constant injuries and dings during his three seasons.

He’s not going to replace the 259 carries of Sanders. His career-best was only 151 runs in 2021 and he always misses three or more games each year. But he offers both dynamic runs and capable hands as a receiver. Swift caught as many as 62 passes back in 2021 and joins the current backfield of Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott, and Rashaad Penny. That places him into a No. 1 spot in the lineup and a chance to recharge his career playing in a wildly productive offense and behind one of the best offensive lines in the NFL.

The Eagles still lack a dominant rusher, but Penny will help Swift with the bulk of the rushing duties. There’s plenty of upside in the pairing, but risk as well given the injury histories of Swift and Penny.