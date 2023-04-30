2023 fantasy football player movement tracker

USA Today Sports

Tracking the notable fantasy players changing teams.

 Team Quarterback Running Back Wide Receiver Tight End
ARI Zach Pascal
Michael Wilson (3.31)
Gone: A.J. Green (ret)
Chosen Anderson
ATL Taylor Heinicke Bijan Robinson (1.08) Mack Hollins
Scotty Miller		 Jonnu Smith
Gone: Marcus Mariota
BAL Zay Flowers (1.22)
Nelson Agholor
Odell Beckham
Gone:
BUF Kyle Allen Damien Harris Dalton Kincaid (1.25)
Gone: Case Keenum Devin Singletary Trent Sherfield
Jamison Crowder
Isaiah McKenzie
CAR Bryce Young (1.01)
Andy Dalton		 Miles Sanders Adam Thielen
DJ Chark
Jonathan Mingo (2.08)		 Hayden Hurst
Gone: Sam Darnold D’Onta Foreman DJ Moore
CHI Travis Homer
D’Onta Foreman		 DJ Moore Robert Tonyan
Gone:   David Montgomery
CIN Irv Smith
Gone: Samaje Perine Hayden Hurst
CLE Elijah Moore
Marquise Goodwin
Cedric Tillman (3.11)		 Jordan Akins
Gone: Jacoby Brissett D’Ernest Johnson
DAL Ronald Jones Brandin Cooks Luke Schoonmaker (2.27)
Gone: Ezekiel Elliott Noah Brown Dalton Schultz
DEN Jarrett Stidham Samaje Perine Marquez Callaway
Marvin Mims (2.32)
Gone:   Mike Boone
Chase Edmonds
DET Hendon Hooker (3.05) Jahmyr Gibbs (1.12)
David Montgomery		 Marvin Jones Sam LaPorta (2.03)
Gone: Jamaal Williams
D’Andre Swift		 DJ Chark
GB Jayden Reed (2.19) Luke Musgrave (2.11)
Tucker Kraft (3.15)
Gone: Aaron Rodgers Allen Lazard Robert Tonyan
HOU C.J. Stroud (1.02)
Case Keenum		 Mike Boone
Devin Singletary		 Robert Woods
Noah Brown
Steven Sims
Tank Dell (3.06)		 Dalton Schultz
Gone: Kyle Allen Phillip Dorsett
Brandin Cooks		 Jordan Akins
O.J. Howard
IND Anthony Richardson (1.04)
Gardner Minshew		 Isaiah McKenzie
Josh Downs (3.16)
Gone: Matt Ryan Parris Campbell
JAC D’Ernest Johnson
Tank Bigsby (3.25)		 Brenton Strange (2.30)
Gone: Marvin Jones
KC Richie James
Rashee Rice (2.24)
Gone: Ronald Jones JuJu Smith-Schuster
Mecole Hardman
LAC Quentin Johnston (1.21)
Gone:
LAR
Gone: Baker Mayfield Brandon Powell
Odell Beckham
Allen Robinson
LVR Jimmy Garoppolo
Brian Hoyer		 Jakobi Meyers
Phillip Dorsett
Cam Sims
Tre Tucker (3.37)		 O.J. Howard
Austin Hooper
Michael Mayer (2.04)
Gone:  Derek Carr
Jarrett Stidham		 Mack Hollins Darren Waller
MIA Mike White Devon Achane (3.21) Braxton Berrios
Chosen Anderson
Gone:   Trent Sherfield Mike Gesicki
MIN Jordan Addison (1.23)
Brandon Powell
Gone: Adam Thielen  
NE James Robinson JuJu Smith-Schuster Mike Gesicki
Gone: Brian Hoyer Damien Harris Jakobi Meyers
Nelson Agholor		 Jonnu Smith
NO Derek Carr Jamaal Williams
Kendre Miller (3.08)		 Bryan Edwards
Gone: Andy Dalton   Marquez Callaway
NYG Parris Campbell
Jamison Crowder
Jalin Hyatt (3.10)		  Darren Waller
Gone:   Sterling Shepard
Kenny Golladay
Richie James		  
NYJ Aaron Rodgers Allen Lazard
Mecole Hardman
Gone: Mike White James Robinson Braxton Berrios
Elijah Moore
PHI Marcus Mariota Rashaad Penny
D’Andre Swift
Gone: Gardner Minshew Miles Sanders Zach Pascal
PIT Allen Robinson Darnell Washington (3.30)
Gone: Steven Sims
SEA Zach Charbonnet (2.21) Jaxon Smith-Njigba (1.20)
Gone:   Rashaad Penny
Travis Homer		 Marquise Goodwin
SF Sam Darnold Chris Conley Cameron Latu (3.38)
Gone: Jimmy Garoppolo  
TB Baker Mayfield Chase Edmonds
Gone: Tom Brady (ret)   Scotty Miller Cameron Brate
TEN Will Levis (2.02) Tyjae Spears (3.18)
Gone: Robert Woods Austin Hooper
WAS Jacoby Brissett
Gone: Carson Wentz
Taylor Heinicke		 Cam Sims

 

