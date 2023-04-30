2023 Top 10 fantasy football rookies

Seven rounds later in Kansas City and we know where all those promising rookies start their careers and each NFL roster just became more defined. Needs were filled (or not), and now we get to mix new coaches and schemes, new players, and returning veterans for the next four months to prepare for the 2023 NFL season.

How did this draft compare to previous seasons?

Quarterbacks



Three quarterbacks were selected over the first ten picks, just like two of the previous three years. But it went cold after them, with only one more taken in each of the second and third rounds – again, about normal. Will Levis tumbled down to the 2.02 despite speculation he was a Top-10 pick, but he’ll compete to start in Tennessee. Hendon Hooker was the only third-rounder and likely won’t play until 2024 until he recovers from his torn ACL. Those first three selections – Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Anthony Richardson – should all be Week 1 starters.

Running Backs



Fantasy football loves rookie running backs. No other position produces as many instantly relevant players, even if they don’t last as long. But the position has been devalued in the NFL and almost all backfields are shared between two and even three backs. That won’t stop the rampant optimism associated with rookie rushers – and it is often justified.

Despite two selected over the first twelve picks, the only other rusher drafted for almost two full rounds was Zach Charbonnet, who creates a committee in Seattle with Kenneth Walker. While only those first two backs are locks for high-volume workloads, there are always a few more that emerge during the season as fantasy starters.

Tight Ends



This was considered a strong draft for the position. Dalton Kincaid was the first, but a total of six went in the first two rounds – normally just one or two are gone. The position does require time to develop fantasy-relevant production and even Kincaid ends up in Buffalo where they don’t throw often to their tight ends and already have Dawson Knox.

Wide Receivers



This year’s rookie crop isn’t quite as strong as recent years and while there were four first-rounders, the first one wasn’t chosen until the 1.20 pick. There wasn’t any “hot” wideout with expectations of becoming an immediate No. 1 wideout for their team. Each of those initial four picks went to teams that already have a star wideout, if not two. This group will produce fantasy-relevant receivers if only eventually, but this is one of the weakest looking classes in many years.

Overall, the draft looked weak for fantasy purposes. Two sure-hits on running backs and maybe none for the wide receivers with the high-talent players all landing in less advantageous situations. But – every year serves up a surprise or two.

Top 10 fantasy rookies

