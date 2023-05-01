2023 fantasy football player movement tracker

|ARI
|
|
|Zach Pascal
Michael Wilson (3.31)
|
|Gone:
|
|
|A.J. Green (ret)
Chosen Anderson
|
|ATL
|Taylor Heinicke
|Bijan Robinson (1.08)
|Mack Hollins
Scotty Miller
|Jonnu Smith
|Gone:
|Marcus Mariota
|
|
|
|BAL
|
|
|Zay Flowers (1.22)
Nelson Agholor
Odell Beckham
|
|Gone:
|
|Latavius Murray
|
|
|BUF
|Kyle Allen
|Damien Harris
Latavius Murray
|
|Dalton Kincaid (1.25)
|Gone:
|Case Keenum
|Devin Singletary
|Trent Sherfield
Jamison Crowder
Isaiah McKenzie
|
|CAR
|Bryce Young (1.01)
Andy Dalton
|Miles Sanders
|Adam Thielen
DJ Chark
Jonathan Mingo (2.08)
|Hayden Hurst
|Gone:
|Sam Darnold
|D’Onta Foreman
|DJ Moore
|
|CHI
|
|Travis Homer
D’Onta Foreman
|DJ Moore
|Robert Tonyan
|Gone:
|
|David Montgomery
|
|
|CIN
|
|
|
|Irv Smith
|Gone:
|
|Samaje Perine
|
|Hayden Hurst
|CLE
|
|
|Elijah Moore
Marquise Goodwin
Cedric Tillman (3.11)
|Jordan Akins
|Gone:
|Jacoby Brissett
|D’Ernest Johnson
|
|
|DAL
|
|Ronald Jones
|Brandin Cooks
|Luke Schoonmaker (2.27)
|Gone:
|
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Noah Brown
|Dalton Schultz
|DEN
|Jarrett Stidham
|Samaje Perine
|Marquez Callaway
Marvin Mims (2.32)
|
|Gone:
|
|Mike Boone
Chase Edmonds
|
|
|DET
|Hendon Hooker (3.05)
|Jahmyr Gibbs (1.12)
David Montgomery
|Marvin Jones
|Sam LaPorta (2.03)
|Gone:
|
|Jamaal Williams
D’Andre Swift
|DJ Chark
|
|GB
|
|
|Jayden Reed (2.19)
|Luke Musgrave (2.11)
Tucker Kraft (3.15)
|Gone:
|Aaron Rodgers
|
|Allen Lazard
|Robert Tonyan
|HOU
|C.J. Stroud (1.02)
Case Keenum
|Mike Boone
Devin Singletary
|Robert Woods
Noah Brown
Steven Sims
Tank Dell (3.06)
|Dalton Schultz
|Gone:
|Kyle Allen
|
|Phillip Dorsett
Brandin Cooks
|Jordan Akins
O.J. Howard
|IND
|Anthony Richardson (1.04)
Gardner Minshew
|
|Isaiah McKenzie
Josh Downs (3.16)
|
|Gone:
|Matt Ryan
|
|Parris Campbell
|
|JAC
|
|D’Ernest Johnson
Tank Bigsby (3.25)
|
|Brenton Strange (2.30)
|Gone:
|
|
|Marvin Jones
|
|KC
|
|
|Richie James
Rashee Rice (2.24)
|
|Gone:
|
|Ronald Jones
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
Mecole Hardman
|
|LAC
|
|
|Quentin Johnston (1.21)
|
|Gone:
|
|
|
|
|LAR
|
|
|
|
|Gone:
|Baker Mayfield
|
|Brandon Powell
Odell Beckham
Allen Robinson
|
|LVR
|Jimmy Garoppolo
Brian Hoyer
|
|Jakobi Meyers
Phillip Dorsett
Cam Sims
Tre Tucker (3.37)
|O.J. Howard
Austin Hooper
Michael Mayer (2.04)
|Gone:
| Derek Carr
Jarrett Stidham
|
|Mack Hollins
|Darren Waller
|MIA
|Mike White
|Devon Achane (3.21)
|Braxton Berrios
Chosen Anderson
|
|Gone:
|
|
|Trent Sherfield
|Mike Gesicki
|MIN
|
|
|Jordan Addison (1.23)
Brandon Powell
|
|Gone:
|
|
|Adam Thielen
|
|NE
|
|James Robinson
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|Mike Gesicki
|Gone:
|Brian Hoyer
|Damien Harris
|Jakobi Meyers
Nelson Agholor
|Jonnu Smith
|NO
|Derek Carr
|Jamaal Williams
Kendre Miller (3.08)
|Bryan Edwards
|
|Gone:
|Andy Dalton
|
|Marquez Callaway
|
|NYG
|
|
|Parris Campbell
Jamison Crowder
Jalin Hyatt (3.10)
| Darren Waller
|Gone:
|
|
|Sterling Shepard
Kenny Golladay
Richie James
|
|NYJ
|Aaron Rodgers
|
|Allen Lazard
Mecole Hardman
|
|Gone:
|Mike White
|James Robinson
|Braxton Berrios
Elijah Moore
|
|PHI
|Marcus Mariota
|Rashaad Penny
D’Andre Swift
|
|
|Gone:
|Gardner Minshew
|Miles Sanders
|Zach Pascal
|
|PIT
|
|
|Allen Robinson
|Darnell Washington (3.30)
|Gone:
|
|
|Steven Sims
|
|SEA
|
|Zach Charbonnet (2.21)
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba (1.20)
|
|Gone:
|
|Rashaad Penny
Travis Homer
|Marquise Goodwin
|
|SF
|Sam Darnold
|
|Chris Conley
|Cameron Latu (3.38)
|Gone:
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|
|
|
|TB
|Baker Mayfield
|Chase Edmonds
|
|
|Gone:
|Tom Brady (ret)
|
|Scotty Miller
|Cameron Brate
|TEN
|Will Levis (2.02)
|Tyjae Spears (3.18)
|
|
|Gone:
|
|
|Robert Woods
|Austin Hooper
|WAS
|Jacoby Brissett
|
|
|
|Gone:
|Carson Wentz
Taylor Heinicke
|
|Cam Sims
|