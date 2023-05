2023 NFL schedule by week

The 2022 NFL schedule by week is a quick way to check out when games are played and where. Also see the 2023 NFL schedule weekly grid, and the 2023 NFL schedule by team grid.

WEEK 1 Thursday, September 7, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Detroit @ Kansas City 7:20PM NBC GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO Sunday, September 10, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Carolina @ Atlanta 12PM FOX Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA Cincinnati @ Cleveland 12PM CBS Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH Jacksonville @ Indianapolis 12PM FOX Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN Tampa Bay @ Minnesota 12PM CBS U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN Tennessee @ New Orleans 12PM CBS Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA San Francisco @ Pittsburgh 12PM FOX Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA Arizona @ Washington 12PM FOX FedExField, Landover, MD Houston @ Baltimore 12PM CBS M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD Green Bay @ Chicago 3:25PM FOX Soldier Field, Chicago, IL Las Vegas @ Denver 3:25PM CBS Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO Philadelphia @ New England 3:25PM CBS Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA Miami @ LA Chargers 3:25PM CBS SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA LA Rams @ Seattle 3:25PM FOX Lumen Field, Seattle, WA Dallas @ NY Giants 7:20PM NBC MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ Monday, September 11, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Buffalo @ NY Jets 7:15PM MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ WEEK 2 Thursday, September 14, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Minnesota @ Philadelphia 7:15PM PRIME VIDEO Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA Sunday, September 17, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Green Bay @ Atlanta 12PM FOX Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA Las Vegas @ Buffalo 12PM CBS Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY Baltimore @ Cincinnati 12PM CBS Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH Seattle @ Detroit 12PM FOX Ford Field, Detroit, MI LA Chargers @ Tennessee 12PM CBS Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN Chicago @ Tampa Bay 12PM FOX Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL Kansas City @ Jacksonville 12PM CBS TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL Indianapolis @ Houston 12PM FOX NRG Stadium, Houston, TX San Francisco @ LA Rams 3:05PM FOX SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA NY Giants @ Arizona 3:05PM FOX State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ NY Jets @ Dallas 3:25PM CBS AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX Washington @ Denver 3:25PM CBS Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO Miami @ New England 7:20PM NBC Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA Monday, September 18, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION New Orleans @ Carolina 6:15PM Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC Cleveland @ Pittsburgh 7:15PM Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA WEEK 3 Thursday, September 21, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION NY Giants @ San Francisco 7:15PM PRIME VIDEO Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA Sunday, September 24, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Tennessee @ Cleveland 12PM CBS Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH Atlanta @ Detroit 12PM FOX Ford Field, Detroit, MI New Orleans @ Green Bay 12PM FOX Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI Denver @ Miami 12PM CBS Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL LA Chargers @ Minnesota 12PM FOX U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN New England @ NY Jets 12PM CBS MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ Buffalo @ Washington 12PM CBS FedEx Field, Landover, MD Houston @ Jacksonville 12PM FOX TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL Indianapolis @ Baltimore 12PM CBS M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD Carolina @ Seattle 3:05PM CBS Lumen Field, Seattle, WA Chicago @ Kansas City 3:25PM FOX GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO Dallas @ Arizona 3:25PM FOX State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ Pittsburgh @ Las Vegas 7:20PM NBC Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV Monday, September 25, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Philadelphia @ Tampa Bay 6:15PM Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL LA Rams @ Cincinnati 7:15PM Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH WEEK 4 Thursday, September 28, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Detroit @ Green Bay 7:15PM PRIME VIDEO Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI Sunday, October 1, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Atlanta @ Jacksonville 8:30AM Wembley Stadium, London Miami @ Buffalo 12PM CBS Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY Denver @ Chicago 12PM CBS Soldier Field, Chicago, IL Baltimore @ Cleveland 12PM CBS Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH Cincinnati @ Tennessee 12PM FOX Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN LA Rams @ Indianapolis 12PM FOX Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN Tampa Bay @ New Orleans 12PM FOX Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA Washington @ Philadelphia 12PM FOX Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA Minnesota @ Carolina 12PM FOX Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC Pittsburgh @ Houston 12PM CBS NRG Stadium, Houston, TX Las Vegas @ LA Chargers 3:05PM CBS SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA New England @ Dallas 3:25PM FOX AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX Arizona @ San Francisco 3:25PM FOX Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA Kansas City @ NY Jets 7:20PM NBC MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ Monday, October 2, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Seattle @ NY Giants 7:15PM MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ WEEK 5 Thursday, October 5, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Chicago @ Washington 7:15PM PRIME VIDEO FedExField, Landover, MD Sunday, October 8, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Jacksonville @ Buffalo 8:30AM NFL NET Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Houston @ Atlanta 12PM FOX Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA Carolina @ Detroit 12PM FOX Ford Field, Detroit, MI Tennessee @ Indianapolis 12PM CBS Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN NY Giants @ Miami 12PM FOX Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL New Orleans @ New England 12PM CBS Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA Baltimore @ Pittsburgh 12PM CBS Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA Philadelphia @ LA Rams 3:05PM FOX SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA Cincinnati @ Arizona 3:05PM FOX State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ NY Jets @ Denver 3:25PM CBS Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO Kansas City @ Minnesota 3:25PM CBS U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN Dallas @ San Francisco 7:20PM NBC Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA Monday, October 9, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Green Bay @ Las Vegas 7:15PM Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV WEEK 6 Thursday, October 12, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Denver @ Kansas City 7:15PM PRIME VIDEO GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO Sunday, October 15, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Baltimore @ Tennessee 8:30AM NFL NET Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Washington @ Atlanta 12PM CBS Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA Minnesota @ Chicago 12PM FOX Soldier Field, Chicago, IL Seattle @ Cincinnati 12PM CBS Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH San Francisco @ Cleveland 12PM FOX Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH Carolina @ Miami 12PM CBS Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL Detroit @ Tampa Bay 12PM FOX Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL Indianapolis @ Jacksonville 12PM CBS TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL New Orleans @ Houston 12PM FOX NRG Stadium, Houston, TX New England @ Las Vegas 3:05PM CBS Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV Arizona @ LA Rams 3:25PM FOX SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA Philadelphia @ NY Jets 3:25PM FOX MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ NY Giants @ Buffalo 7:20PM NBC Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY Monday, October 16, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Dallas @ LA Chargers 7:15PM SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA WEEK 7 Thursday, October 19, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Jacksonville @ New Orleans 7:15PM PRIME VIDEO Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA Sunday, October 22, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Las Vegas @ Chicago 12PM FOX Soldier Field, Chicago, IL Cleveland @ Indianapolis 12PM CBS Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN Buffalo @ New England 12PM CBS Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA Washington @ NY Giants 12PM CBS MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ Atlanta @ Tampa Bay 12PM FOX Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL Detroit @ Baltimore 12PM FOX M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD Pittsburgh @ LA Rams 3:05PM FOX SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA Arizona @ Seattle 3:05PM FOX Lumen Field, Seattle, WA Green Bay @ Denver 3:25PM CBS Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO LA Chargers @ Kansas City 3:25PM CBS GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO Miami @ Philadelphia 7:20PM NBC Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA Monday, October 23, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION San Francisco @ Minnesota 7:15PM U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN WEEK 8 Thursday, October 26, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Tampa Bay @ Buffalo 7:15PM PRIME VIDEO Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY Sunday, October 29, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION LA Rams @ Dallas 12PM FOX AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX Minnesota @ Green Bay 12PM FOX Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI Atlanta @ Tennessee 12PM CBS Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN New Orleans @ Indianapolis 12PM FOX Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN New England @ Miami 12PM CBS Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL NY Jets @ NY Giants 12PM CBS MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ Jacksonville @ Pittsburgh 12PM CBS Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA Philadelphia @ Washington 12PM FOX FedExField, Landover, MD Houston @ Carolina 12PM FOX Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC Cleveland @ Seattle 3:05PM FOX Lumen Field, Seattle, WA Kansas City @ Denver 3:25PM CBS Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO Baltimore @ Arizona 3:25PM CBS State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ Cincinnati @ San Francisco 3:25PM CBS Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA Chicago @ LA Chargers 7:20PM NBC SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA Monday, October 30, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Las Vegas @ Detroit 7:15PM Ford Field, Detroit, MI WEEK 9 Thursday, November 2, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Tennessee @ Pittsburgh 7:15PM PRIME VIDEO Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA Sunday, November 5, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Miami @ Kansas City 8:30AM NFL NET Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt Minnesota @ Atlanta 12PM FOX Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA Arizona @ Cleveland 12PM CBS Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH LA Rams @ Green Bay 12PM FOX Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI Washington @ New England 12PM FOX Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA Chicago @ New Orleans 12PM CBS Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA Seattle @ Baltimore 12PM CBS M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD Tampa Bay @ Houston 12PM CBS NRG Stadium, Houston, TX Indianapolis @ Carolina 3:05PM CBS Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC NY Giants @ Las Vegas 3:25PM FOX Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV Dallas @ Philadelphia 3:25PM FOX Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA Buffalo @ Cincinnati 7:20PM NBC Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH Monday, November 6, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION LA Chargers @ NY Jets 7:15PM MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ WEEK 10 Thursday, November 9, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Carolina @ Chicago 7:15PM PRIME VIDEO Soldier Field, Chicago, IL Sunday, November 12, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Indianapolis @ New England 8:30AM NFL NET Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt Houston @ Cincinnati 12PM CBS Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH New Orleans @ Minnesota 12PM FOX U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN Green Bay @ Pittsburgh 12PM CBS Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA Tennessee @ Tampa Bay 12PM CBS Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL San Francisco @ Jacksonville 12PM FOX TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL Cleveland @ Baltimore 12PM FOX M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD Atlanta @ Arizona 3:05PM CBS State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ Detroit @ LA Chargers 3:05PM CBS SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA NY Giants @ Dallas 3:25PM FOX AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX Washington @ Seattle 3:25PM FOX Lumen Field, Seattle, WA NY Jets @ Las Vegas 7:20PM NBC Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV Monday, November 13, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Denver @ Buffalo 7:15PM Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY WEEK 11 Thursday, November 16, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Cincinnati @ Baltimore 7:15PM PRIME VIDEO M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD Sunday, November 19, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Pittsburgh @ Cleveland 12PM CBS Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH Chicago @ Detroit 12PM FOX Ford Field, Detroit, MI LA Chargers @ Green Bay 12PM FOX Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI Las Vegas @ Miami 12PM CBS Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL NY Giants @ Washington 12PM FOX FedExField, Landover, MD Dallas @ Carolina 12PM FOX Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC Tennessee @ Jacksonville 12PM CBS TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL Arizona @ Houston 12PM CBS NRG Stadium, Houston, TX Tampa Bay @ San Francisco 3:05PM FOX Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA NY Jets @ Buffalo 3:25PM CBS Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY Seattle @ LA Rams 3:25PM CBS SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA Minnesota @ Denver 7:20PM NBC Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO Monday, November 20, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Philadelphia @ Kansas City 7:15PM GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO WEEK 12 Thursday, November 23, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Green Bay @ Detroit 11:30AM FOX Ford Field, Detroit, MI Washington @ Dallas 3:30PM CBS AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX San Francisco @ Seattle 7:20PM NBC Lumen Field, Seattle, WA Friday, November 24, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Miami @ NY Jets 2PM PRIME VIDEO MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ Sunday, November 26, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION New Orleans @ Atlanta 12PM FOX Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA Pittsburgh @ Cincinnati 12PM CBS Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH Carolina @ Tennessee 12PM FOX Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN Tampa Bay @ Indianapolis 12PM CBS Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN New England @ NY Giants 12PM FOX MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ Jacksonville @ Houston 12PM CBS NRG Stadium, Houston, TX Cleveland @ Denver 3:05PM FOX Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO LA Rams @ Arizona 3:05PM FOX State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ Kansas City @ Las Vegas 3:25PM CBS Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV Buffalo @ Philadelphia 3:25PM CBS Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA Baltimore @ LA Chargers 7:20PM NBC SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA Monday, November 27, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Chicago @ Minnesota 7:15PM U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN WEEK 13 Thursday, November 30, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Seattle @ Dallas 7:15PM PRIME VIDEO AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX Sunday, December 3, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Indianapolis @ Tennessee 12PM CBS Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN LA Chargers @ New England 12PM CBS Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA Detroit @ New Orleans 12PM FOX Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA Atlanta @ NY Jets 12PM FOX MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ Arizona @ Pittsburgh 12PM CBS Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA Carolina @ Tampa Bay 12PM CBS Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL Miami @ Washington 12PM FOX FedExField, Landover, MD Denver @ Houston 3:05PM CBS NRG Stadium, Houston, TX Cleveland @ LA Rams 3:25PM FOX SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA San Francisco @ Philadelphia 3:25PM FOX Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA Kansas City @ Green Bay 7:20PM NBC Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI Monday, December 4, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Cincinnati @ Jacksonville 7:15PM TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL WEEK 14 Thursday, December 7, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION New England @ Pittsburgh 7:15PM PRIME VIDEO Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA Sunday, December 10, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Tampa Bay @ Atlanta 12PM CBS Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA Detroit @ Chicago 12PM FOX Soldier Field, Chicago, IL Indianapolis @ Cincinnati 12PM CBS Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH Jacksonville @ Cleveland 12PM CBS Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH Carolina @ New Orleans 12PM FOX Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA Houston @ NY Jets 12PM CBS MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ LA Rams @ Baltimore 12PM FOX M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD Minnesota @ Las Vegas 3:05PM FOX Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV Seattle @ San Francisco 3:05PM FOX Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA Buffalo @ Kansas City 3:25PM CBS GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO Denver @ LA Chargers 3:25PM CBS SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA Philadelphia @ Dallas 7:20PM NBC AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX Monday, December 11, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Tennessee @ Miami 7:15PM Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL Green Bay @ NY Giants 7:15PM MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ WEEK 15 Thursday, December 14, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION LA Chargers @ Las Vegas 7:15PM PRIME VIDEO Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV Sunday, December 17, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Minnesota @ Cincinnati TBD Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH Chicago @ Cleveland TBD Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH Denver @ Detroit TBD Ford Field, Detroit, MI Pittsburgh @ Indianapolis TBD Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN Atlanta @ Carolina TBD Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC Tampa Bay @ Green Bay 12PM FOX Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI Houston @ Tennessee 12PM CBS Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN NY Jets @ Miami 12PM CBS Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL NY Giants @ New Orleans 12PM FOX Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA Washington @ LA Rams 3:05PM CBS SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA San Francisco @ Arizona 3:05PM CBS State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ Dallas @ Buffalo 3:25PM FOX Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY Philadelphia @ Seattle 3:25PM FOX Lumen Field, Seattle, WA Baltimore @ Jacksonville 7:20PM NBC TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL Monday, December 18, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Kansas City @ New England 7:15PM Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA WEEK 16 Thursday, December 21, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION New Orleans @ LA Rams 7:15PM PRIME VIDEO SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA Saturday, December 23, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Cincinnati @ Pittsburgh 3:30PM NBC Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA Buffalo @ LA Chargers 7PM Peacock SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA Sunday, December 24, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Indianapolis @ Atlanta 12PM FOX Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA Seattle @ Tennessee 12PM CBS Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN Detroit @ Minnesota 12PM FOX U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN Washington @ NY Jets 12PM CBS MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ Green Bay @ Carolina 12PM FOX Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC Cleveland @ Houston 12PM CBS NRG Stadium, Houston, TX Jacksonville @ Tampa Bay 3:05PM CBS Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL Arizona @ Chicago 3:25PM FOX Soldier Field, Chicago, IL Dallas @ Miami 3:25PM FOX Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL New England @ Denver 7:15PM NFL NET Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO Monday, December 25, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Las Vegas @ Kansas City 12PM CBS GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO NY Giants @ Philadelphia 3:30PM FOX Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA Baltimore @ San Francisco 7:15PM Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA WEEK 17 Thursday, December 28, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION NY Jets @ Cleveland 7:15PM PRIME VIDEO Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH Saturday, December 30, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION Detroit @ Dallas 7:15PM AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX Sunday, December 31, 2023 TIME TV LOCATION New England @ Buffalo 12PM CBS Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY Atlanta @ Chicago 12PM CBS Soldier Field, Chicago, IL Las Vegas @ Indianapolis 12PM CBS Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN LA Rams @ NY Giants 12PM FOX MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ Arizona @ Philadelphia 12PM FOX Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA New Orleans @ Tampa Bay 12PM FOX Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL San Francisco @ Washington 12PM FOX FedExField, Landover, MD Carolina @ Jacksonville 12PM CBS TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL Miami @ Baltimore 12PM CBS M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD Tennessee @ Houston 12PM FOX NRG Stadium, Houston, TX Pittsburgh @ Seattle 3:05PM FOX Lumen Field, Seattle, WA LA Chargers @ Denver 3:25PM CBS Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO Cincinnati @ Kansas City 3:25PM CBS GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO Green Bay @ Minnesota 7:20PM NBC U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN WEEK 18 Sunday, January 7, 2024 TIME TV LOCATION Cleveland @ Cincinnati TBD Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH Minnesota @ Detroit TBD Ford Field, Detroit, MI Chicago @ Green Bay TBD Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI Jacksonville @ Tennessee TBD Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN Houston @ Indianapolis TBD Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN Denver @ Las Vegas TBD Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV Buffalo @ Miami TBD Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL NY Jets @ New England TBD Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA Atlanta @ New Orleans TBD Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA Philadelphia @ NY Giants TBD MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ Seattle @ Arizona TBD State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ Kansas City @ LA Chargers TBD SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA LA Rams @ San Francisco TBD Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA Dallas @ Washington TBD FedExField, Landover, MD Tampa Bay @ Carolina TBD Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC Pittsburgh @ Baltimore TBD M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD