Fantasy Football Consistency Rankings - Quarterbacks

This ranking considers quarterbacks that started at least 11 games. Fantasy points were derived using 1 point per 20 yards passed or 10 yards rushed, six-point touchdowns rushed and four-point passed. There are not a lot of surprises since there are only 32 starting quarterbacks, and it is notable even when there isn’t a dramatic difference between quarterbacks.

Consistency is more important in head-to-head fantasy leagues where weekly wins and losses translate into the playoffs.

Also see: Running backs | Wide receivers | Tight ends

Quarterback Consistency

Quarterback 25-Pt. Gms Gms Played 25 Pts 300 Yds 2 TDs Jalen Hurts 73% 15 11 4 12 Josh Allen 71% 17 12 6 14 Patrick Mahomes 71% 17 12 10 14 Joe Burrow 47% 17 8 5 13 Justin Fields 47% 15 7 0 7 Kyler Murray 36% 11 4 2 6 Geno Smith 35% 17 6 4 12 Kirk Cousins 35% 17 6 3 10 Dak Prescott 33% 12 4 1 8 Tua Tagovailoa 31% 13 4 4 6 Jared Goff 29% 17 5 5 9 Trevor Lawrence 29% 17 5 4 8 Russell Wilson 27% 15 4 1 4 Lamar Jackson 25% 12 3 1 4 Daniel Jones 19% 16 3 2 8 Justin Herbert 18% 17 3 5 8 Tom Brady 18% 17 3 5 6 Matt Ryan 17% 12 2 3 5 Marcus Mariota 15% 13 2 0 6 Jacoby Brissett 14% 14 2 1 3 Mac Jones 14% 14 2 2 4 Jimmy Garoppolo 9% 11 1 1 6 Andy Dalton 7% 14 1 1 4 Davis Mills 7% 15 1 2 6 Derek Carr 7% 15 1 2 10 Aaron Rodgers 0% 17 0 0 10 Kenny Pickett 0% 13 0 1 1 Baker Mayfield 0% 12 0 0 3 Ryan Tannehill 0% 12 0 1 6

As it worked out, taking a top-three quarterback last year was a difference maker from week to week. The drop-off was significant with no other quarterbacks managing to score at least 25 fantasy points in at least half of their games. And that fact translates into those three – Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Jalen Hurts all being taken during the initial rounds of fantasy drafts.

That’s not to say the rest didn’t also turn in great fantasy years, but they were a bit more reliant on either the occasional big game or falling just short of that 25 fantasy-point mark.

25-Pt. Games 300-Yard Games 2-TD Games Josh Allen 12 Patrick Mahomes 10 Josh Allen 14 Patrick Mahomes 12 Josh Allen 6 Patrick Mahomes 14 Jalen Hurts 11 Joe Burrow 5 Joe Burrow 13 Joe Burrow 8 Jared Goff 5 Jalen Hurts 12 Justin Fields 7 Justin Herbert 5 Geno Smith 12 Geno Smith 6 Tom Brady 5 Kirk Cousins 10 Kirk Cousins 6 Jalen Hurts 4 Derek Carr 10 Jared Goff 5 Geno Smith 4 Aaron Rodgers 10 Trevor Lawrence 5 Tua Tagovailoa 4 Jared Goff 9 Kyler Murray 4 Trevor Lawrence 4 Dak Prescott 8

Joe Burrow was fourth in most metrics but Geno Smith‘s career year is even more surprising with such a high ranking in games with at least two scores and 25 fantasy points.