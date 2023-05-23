Fantasy Football Consistency Rankings - Quarterbacks

This ranking considers quarterbacks that started at least 11 games. Fantasy points were derived using 1 point per 20 yards passed or 10 yards rushed, six-point touchdowns rushed and four-point passed. There are not a lot of surprises since there are only 32 starting quarterbacks, and it is notable even when there isn’t a dramatic difference between quarterbacks.
Consistency is more important in head-to-head fantasy leagues where weekly wins and losses translate into the playoffs.
Quarterback Consistency
As it worked out, taking a top-three quarterback last year was a difference maker from week to week. The drop-off was significant with no other quarterbacks managing to score at least 25 fantasy points in at least half of their games. And that fact translates into those three – Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Jalen Hurts all being taken during the initial rounds of fantasy drafts.
That’s not to say the rest didn’t also turn in great fantasy years, but they were a bit more reliant on either the occasional big game or falling just short of that 25 fantasy-point mark.
Joe Burrow was fourth in most metrics but Geno Smith‘s career year is even more surprising with such a high ranking in games with at least two scores and 25 fantasy points.