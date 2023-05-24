Fantasy Football Consistency Rankings - Running Backs

This ranking considers running backs that started at least 10 games in 2022 Fantasy points were derived using one point per 10 yards rushed or received, six-point touchdowns rushed and one point receptions. Running backs may be devalued in fantasy and the NFL, but they are still likely the most consistent players on your team.

The Big 4 – Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler, Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry – all shined in consistency as expected. But Rhamondre Stevenson, Ezekiel Elliott, and James Conner were surprisingly effective with 15-point efforts. Josh Jacobs managed a career-year and yet was only No. 6 when considering how often he had a high-point performance. That’s the effect of big games on total points.

But the dialing back of workhorse backs continued with only six backs topping those 15 points in more than half of their games. There were 14 such backs in 2021, and that’s a major reason why the position is coming so much cheaper this summer.

We also saw those top backs of 2021 suffer major decline with major fantasy-point drops from Jonathan Taylor, Najee Harris, Alvin Kamara, and Darrell Henderson.

A top running back is still an advantage, but the drop-off happens more quickly than in prior years. Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb remain elite rushers who don’t add much as receivers, but it still gives them better consistency from week to week.