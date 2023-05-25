USA Today Sports

Fantasy Football Consistency Rankings - Wide Receivers

Fantasy football statistical analysis

By May 25, 2023 5:23 pm

This ranking considers wide receivers that started at least 11 games in 2022. Fantasy points were derived using one point per 10 yards rushed or received, six-point touchdowns and one point receptions. The consistency in scoring at least 15 fantasy points per game declined rapidly.

Wide Receiver Consistency

NAME 15-pt % Gms 15-pt 25-pt 5-catch 100 Yds TD
Justin Jefferson 71% 17 12 9 13 10 7
Tyreek Hill 71% 17 12 6 12 7 6
Ja’Marr Chase 67% 12 8 4 11 4 7
CeeDee Lamb 65% 17 11 2 15 5 7
Tyler Lockett 63% 16 10 2 10 3 8
Keenan Allen 60% 10 6 1 8 2 3
A.J. Brown 59% 17 10 4 10 5 8
DeVonta Smith 59% 17 10 2 13 5 6
Stefon Diggs 56% 16 9 3 12 7 9
Christian Kirk 53% 17 9 2 10 3 6
Davante Adams 53% 17 9 7 11 8 9
DK Metcalf 47% 17 8 1 12 2 6
Jaylen Waddle 47% 17 8 3 7 6 6
Jerry Jeudy 47% 15 7 1 7 3 4
Mike Williams 46% 13 6 1 6 4 4
Amon-Ra St. Brown 44% 16 7 3 12 4 4
Jahan Dotson 42% 12 5 0 2 1 6
Amari Cooper 41% 17 7 3 7 5 7
Terry McLaurin 41% 17 7 0 8 4 5
Chris Olave 40% 15 6 0 8 3 4
Michael Pittman Jr. 38% 16 6 2 11 2 4
Greg Dortch 36% 11 4 0 4 1 2
Christian Watson 36% 14 5 1 2 3 4
Jakobi Meyers 36% 14 5 0 6 1 6
Tee Higgins 36% 14 5 2 10 4 7
DJ Moore 35% 17 6 1 6 3 7
Garrett Wilson 35% 17 6 2 8 3 2
Chris Godwin 33% 15 5 1 14 2 3
Mike Evans 33% 15 5 2 8 3 3
Josh Reynolds 33% 12 4 0 4 0 3
JuJu Smith-Schuster 31% 16 5 1 8 2 3
Deebo Samuel 31% 13 4 0 7 1 2
Brandon Aiyuk 29% 17 5 2 9 1 6
George Pickens 29% 17 5 0 4 1 4
Richie James 29% 14 4 0 6 0 4
Gabe Davis 27% 15 4 1 2 1 6
Zay Jones 25% 16 4 2 8 2 3
Marquise Brown 25% 12 3 1 7 1 3
Adam Thielen 24% 17 4 0 6 0 6
Curtis Samuel 24% 17 4 0 7 0 4
Drake London 24% 17 4 0 8 1 4
K.J. Osborn 24% 17 4 1 6 2 5

The wide receiver position has seen an increase in production in recent years and have overtaken the running backs in many cases. There were 11 wideouts that topped 15 fantasy points in most of their games and a number of surprises were seen in how often they had that “good” game.

Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill and Ja’Marr Chase dominated the leaderboard last year and show up as such in fantasy drafts. But those most consistent wideouts included Tyler Lockett, Keenan Allen, and Christian Kirk.

Jahan Dotson, Jerry Jeudy, Chris Olave and Amari Cooper show up better in this measurement than they did in total points.

It is notable that many of the most consistent receivers from 2021 did not repeat – Deebo Samuel, Diontae Johnson, Hunter Renfrow and Brandin Cooks did not meet expectations but almost all had quarterback changes if not new offensive schemes to learn.

25-pt Games 5-catch Games 100-yard Games TD Games
Justin Jefferson 9 CeeDee Lamb 15 Justin Jefferson 10 Stefon Diggs 9
Davante Adams 7 Chris Godwin 14 Davante Adams 8 Davante Adams 9
Tyreek Hill 6 Justin Jefferson 13 Tyreek Hill 7 Tyler Lockett 8
Ja’Marr Chase 4 DeVonta Smith 13 Stefon Diggs 7 A.J. Brown 8
A.J. Brown 4 Tyreek Hill 12 Jaylen Waddle 6 Justin Jefferson 7
Stefon Diggs 3 Stefon Diggs 12 CeeDee Lamb 5 Ja’Marr Chase 7
Jaylen Waddle 3 DK Metcalf 12 A.J. Brown 5 CeeDee Lamb 7
Amon-Ra St. Brown 3 Amon-Ra St. Brown 12 DeVonta Smith 5 Amari Cooper 7
Amari Cooper 3 Ja’Marr Chase 11 Amari Cooper 5 Tee Higgins 7
CeeDee Lamb 2 Davante Adams 11 Ja’Marr Chase 4 DJ Moore 7
Tyler Lockett 2 Michael Pittman Jr. 11 Mike Williams 4 Tyreek Hill 6
DeVonta Smith 2 Tyler Lockett 10 Amon-Ra St. Brown 4 DeVonta Smith 6
Christian Kirk 2 A.J. Brown 10 Terry McLaurin 4 Christian Kirk 6
Michael Pittman Jr. 2 Christian Kirk 10 Tee Higgins 4 DK Metcalf 6
Tee Higgins 2 Tee Higgins 10 Tyler Lockett 3 Jaylen Waddle 6
Garrett Wilson 2 Brandon Aiyuk 9 Christian Kirk 3 Jahan Dotson 6
Mike Evans 2 Keenan Allen 8 Jerry Jeudy 3 Jakobi Meyers 6
Brandon Aiyuk 2 Terry McLaurin 8 Chris Olave 3 Brandon Aiyuk 6
Zay Jones 2 Chris Olave 8 Christian Watson 3 Gabe Davis 6
Keenan Allen 1 Garrett Wilson 8 DJ Moore 3 Adam Thielen 6
DK Metcalf 1 Mike Evans 8 Garrett Wilson 3 Terry McLaurin 5
Jerry Jeudy 1 JuJu Smith-Schuster 8 Mike Evans 3 K.J. Osborn 5
Mike Williams 1 Zay Jones 8 Keenan Allen 2 Jerry Jeudy 4
Christian Watson 1 Drake London 8 DK Metcalf 2 Mike Williams 4

Monster games were heavily slanted toward Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, Ja’Marr Chase, and A.J. Brown. They combined for 30 games with at least 25 points. That was as many as all other wideouts who managed just two or three such performances.

CeeDee Lamb led all wideouts with at least five catches in 15 games and Chris Godwin was second with a total of 14. Godwin faces life without Tom Brady, and Lamb has to share with Brandin Cooks this year in an offense that purports to want even more rushing.

