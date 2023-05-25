Fantasy Football Consistency Rankings - Wide Receivers

This ranking considers wide receivers that started at least 11 games in 2022. Fantasy points were derived using one point per 10 yards rushed or received, six-point touchdowns and one point receptions. The consistency in scoring at least 15 fantasy points per game declined rapidly.

Wide Receiver Consistency

The wide receiver position has seen an increase in production in recent years and have overtaken the running backs in many cases. There were 11 wideouts that topped 15 fantasy points in most of their games and a number of surprises were seen in how often they had that “good” game.

Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill and Ja’Marr Chase dominated the leaderboard last year and show up as such in fantasy drafts. But those most consistent wideouts included Tyler Lockett, Keenan Allen, and Christian Kirk.

Jahan Dotson, Jerry Jeudy, Chris Olave and Amari Cooper show up better in this measurement than they did in total points.

It is notable that many of the most consistent receivers from 2021 did not repeat – Deebo Samuel, Diontae Johnson, Hunter Renfrow and Brandin Cooks did not meet expectations but almost all had quarterback changes if not new offensive schemes to learn.

Monster games were heavily slanted toward Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, Ja’Marr Chase, and A.J. Brown. They combined for 30 games with at least 25 points. That was as many as all other wideouts who managed just two or three such performances.

CeeDee Lamb led all wideouts with at least five catches in 15 games and Chris Godwin was second with a total of 14. Godwin faces life without Tom Brady, and Lamb has to share with Brandin Cooks this year in an offense that purports to want even more rushing.