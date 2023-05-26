Fantasy Football Consistency Rankings - Tight Ends

This ranking considers tight ends that started at least 11 games in 2022. Fantasy points were derived using one point per 10 yards rushed or received, six-point touchdowns rushed and one point receptions. Given that the position supplies only around 10 players of any fantasy note, there aren’t a lot of surprises here.

Tight End Consistency

To get any production from a fantasy tight end is hard enough, and those elite fantasy starters are very few and rarely change. Travis Kelce regained his No. 1 standing last year after Mark Andrews stole it in 2021. Kelce is a first-round lock this summer as a premier difference-maker.

The rest of the tight ends fared much worse. Mark Andrews slid backwards in the second half of the season, Kyle Pitts followed up his historic rookie season with a sophomore flop, and the position overall became even less a fantasy resource. Ten-point efforts don’t seem that much compared to other positions, but only six tight ends managed to turn in as much in over half of their games. And Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, and Greg Dulcich were no fantasy difference-makers.

The interesting players in this metric were Gerald Everett, Tyler Higbee and Hayden Hurst, who managed six games with at least five catches. But, again, the position is offering fewer and fewer difference-makers, and even the elite level has been in flux other than for Kelce.