Better than average: Tight Ends

As always, there are so few difference-making tight ends that after the top five of the position, there’s only moderate to mediocre fantasy value in all the rest. But as with the other positions, here are how tight ends fared considering how they stacked up against all other tight ends that faced the same defense.

Top-8 performances by a tight end isn’t nearly as important as other positions because they score so much less. There is minimal fantasy advantage, if any, to logging a Top-8 performance. Travis Kelce was just a dominating in this metric, and George Kittle, Evan Engram, Dallas Goedert, and Pat Freiermuth were the only others with more than half of their games reaching a Top-8 level.

Top-4 games were much more important for tight ends to matter in a fantasy lineup. Only Kelce, Kittle, Engram, Mark Andrews, and Dalton Schultz managed at least six such performances. There isn’t anything new here really, the top five or six tight ends are the only ones that offer any advantage.

Mark Andrews was better than all other tight ends other than Kelce with a Top-1 performance but only managed three. And he faces a season with far more viable pass targets for Lamar Jackson than ever before.