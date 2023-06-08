Fantasy Football: Exploring the release of Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

In a long-awaited move, the Minnesota Vikings released standout running back Dalvin Cook, meaning he’s free to sign with any team of his choosing.

The release immediately elevates veteran backup Alexander Mattison into the starting lineup and opens the door for one of several packs — perhaps one of whom not currently on the roster — to slide into the top reserve role.

Mattison started his NFL career by averaging 4.55 yards per attempt over 196 carries spread over 26 games in the first two seasons. He filled in respectably a few times for the oft-injured Cook, though Mattison himself missed time in each of his first three seasons, which should be concerning when considering he was a backup. The Boise Stater has shown capable as a receiver out of the backfield, especially in 2021 when Mattison caught 32 of 39 looks for 228 yards and a score. He’s not quite the same caliber receiver of Cook, and it will be interesting to see if that’s the area in which Minnesota opts to spell him most frequently.

Second-year back Ty Chandler is an excellent receiver and should make a strong case for the No. 2 role. The 2022 fifth-rounder rushed only six times for a mere 20 yards last year, and he lacks open-field movement traits. As a positive, however, a blazing 4.38-second 40 time puts Chandler in the mix for two-down, change-of-pace work in relief of the much slower Mattison.

The other two existing backs on the roster are return man Kene Nwangwu and seventh-round rookie DeWayne McBride. The latter has practically no collegiate experience as a receiving outlet, and his likeliest role in the pros will be as a direct, two-down replacement should Mattison miss time. At 5-foot-11, 215 pounds, McBride comes with average speed but has proven himself as a steady, productive rusher.

Nwangwu is more dynamic and could earn the third-down role with a strong offseason. The 2021 fourth-round pick has just 22 total carries and six receptions in this NFL career. He has three kickoffs returned for touchdowns. Few NFL players, regardless of position, rival Nwangwu’s 4.29-second 40 speed, which is even more remarkable given his 6-foot-1, 210-pound frame. As the saying goes, you can’t teach speed, so there’s an opportunity here for the third-year back to emerge as the primary backup.

Of course, there’s also a chance the Vikes turn to the wire and look toward the likes of Leonard Fournette or Kareem Hunt. Both are proven vets who can serve as third-down backs and also man the No. 2 role should something happen to Mattison. Hunt makes the most sense and has played in similar systems throughout his career. Ezekiel Elliott remains on the market, too, but it’s tough to see him signing given the expected cost in relation to what he brings to the table at this stage of his career. Minnesota also could explore less accomplished backs, such as J.D. McKissic, Kenyan Drake or Dontrell Hilliard.

As for Cook, he’ll look to sign with a contender at this stage of his career. Miami immediately jumps to the top of the list of potential landing spots, and Denver could be in play, too. His brother plays for Buffalo, but it’s already a crowded backfield, making the signing seem much less likely. One interesting spot could be Cincinnati, even with Joe Mixon on the roster. That’s a long shot, but it would protect the Bengals against his looming legal issues. The Kansas City Chiefs are the best spot if he wants a primary role with a contender. Whether there’s mutual interest is to be determined. Dallas could be a viable option, too.

Fantasy football outlook

For now, Mattison is a strong RB2 candidate, which is subject to change pending the team’s approach to the No. 2 spot with regard to his role on third downs. Whoever secures the top backup role will have handcuff value thanks to Mattison’s injury history.

The future for Cook is less certain until he finds a home, but as long as he has the bulk of the RB1 responsibilities, expect no less than No. 2 value in PPR. We’ll revisit the situation upon his signing with a new team.