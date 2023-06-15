Jameson Williams' gambling suspension muddies his fantasy outlook

When the Detroit Lions selected wide receiver Jameson Williams with the 12th overall pick in last year’s draft, it came with the understanding that he’d contribute little, if at all, as a rookie, after suffering a torn ACL during the National Championship Game on Jan. 10, 2022. Williams would ultimately debut in Week 13 and appear in six games for Detroit, logging a total of 78 snaps. He was targeted nine times and finished his rookie season with one reception, a 41-yard touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

With the Lions finishing at 9-8, the franchise’s first winning season since 2017, excitement was high for the young team to take the next step in 2023. That feeling certainly extended to Williams, whose deep speed looks like the perfect complement to Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has established himself as one of the top young possession receivers in the league. Unfortunately, Lions fans and fantasy owners are going to have to wait a little extra time to see that duo in action.

That’s because on April 22, the NFL suspended five players for violating the league’s gambling policy, four of whom were Lions. That included Williams, who drew a six-game ban since he did not bet on NFL games. While the duration of the suspension might qualify as a silver lining, it still means Detroit will get what amounts to 23 games of nothing to begin the first-rounder’s career. While Williams will take part in training camp and the preseason, he’ll be barred from team facilities starting in Week 1.

In Williams’ absence, the team will look to veterans Josh Reynolds (38-479-3) and Marvin Jones (46-529-3 w/ JAX) to fill the void. DJ Chark Jr., who averaged a team-high 16.7 yards per reception in 2022, signed with the Carolina Panthers during the offseason after one year in Motown. Reynolds has played multiple seasons with QB Jared Goff, both in LA and here, but he was disappointing last season. Jones had some good years with the Lions, but he’s 33 and on the downside of his career. Neither is a threat to hold Williams back when he’s ready to return.

As such, once Williams’ suspension is completed, he should immediately slide into the starting lineup alongside St. Brown. While it figures to take a little time to shake off the rust of scarcely playing in almost two years as well as develop chemistry with Goff, the Alabama product has talent and upside that nobody else on the roster can compete with.

Fantasy football outlook

Best-case scenario, you’ll be getting 11 games from Williams, and it’s hard to imagine he’ll be a consistent producer right off the bat after essentially redshirting his first season. His ability to get deep in an offense that finished fourth in yardage and fifth in scoring (26.6 points per game) in 2022 creates some interesting upside, though, making Williams an ideal late-round lottery ticket to stash on your bench as a WR5 or WR6.