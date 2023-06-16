2023 Offensive Line Rankings

The importance of a cohesive, capable set of blockers is impossible to overvalue. And yet, they incur a high rate of injury, and the shifting of blockers in and out of the lineup is usually unnoticed despite the significant bearing on success. Unlike every other offensive player, their job is to engage the defense, not try to avoid them.

O-lines deal with injuries, new coaches and schemes, depth chart moves, schedule challenges and the effects of when new quarterbacks and running backs are used. Every play is like conducting a symphony in the middle of a riot.

This 2023 ranking considers where each O-line rated last year in certain metrics, their additions and losses in linemen, the continuity of the unit and scheme, and plus the dynamics of the rest of the offense and schedule. It is slanted towards the value that offensive lines will have on your fantasy players.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles’ offensive line has been the model that all others strive to be. Running backs get an NFL-best 3.2 yards down the field before anyone touches them. The sack rate is higher than desired but reflects more on Jalen Hurts holding onto the ball too long. They improved from 31% to 21% in the amount of hits, hurries and sacks from 2021. RT Lane Johnson, LG Landon Dickerson, and C Jason Kelce went to the Pro Bowl last year. RG Isaac Seumalo and OT Andre Dillard left in free agency, but second-round pick from 2022 Cam Jurgens is ready to step in for Kelce whenever that is needed and they spent a third-rounder on Alabama’s OT Tyler Steen as the new right guard.

2. Detroit Lions

The Lions spent heavily on their offensive line for the last several seasons and it shows. Both C Frank Ragnow and RT Penei Sewell are Pro Bowlers and they remained solid despite injuries last year. They lost OG Evan Brown but RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai returns from back surgery after missing last year. This is a stable unit of all-star players and contains three former first-round picks. Rookie Jahmyr Gibbs won the lottery by landing in Detroit behind this line.

3. Baltimore Ravens

This offense moves by running the ball, whether by the running backs or Lamar Jackson. And the backfield led the NFL with a healthy 4.9 yards per carry even though no individual ranked better than No. 45 (Latavius Murray). Any back in Baltimore is fantasy-relevant behind that line and that will be more apparent if they can remain healthy all year. The Ravens paid up for O-line help with 2022 first-rounder C Tyler Linderbaum exceeding expectations and LT Ronnie Stanley getting older and yet still playing at a high level. Injuries hurt this crew in 2021 but they bounced back last year. They ranked near the bottom in sacks allowed but improved. They lost OG Ben Powers but former third-round pick Ben Cleveland will take his place.

4. Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is not the only reason why the Chiefs are the current Super Bowl champs. They not only feature one of the elite offensive lines, they can reshuffle their lineup year to year with stellar results. LT Orlando Brown and G Andrew Wylie both signed big contracts elsewhere in the offseason, but they signed RT Jawaan Taylor to a four-year, $80M deal. The Chiefs rebuilt their entire line in 2022 with great results, and most came via free agency. They sent Brown, OT Joe Thuney, and C Creed Humphrey to the Pro Bowl and rated as the best with fewer negative runs than any team in the league. It allowed an unknown Isiah Pacheco to step into a productive role and casts even more shade on Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s performance.

5. Cleveland Browns

The Browns’ offensive line has been considered one of the best for several years, particularly when they run. The metrics fell in 2022 but reflect problems at quarterback and the offense overall. Deshaun Watson should help this line as much as they can help him. The Browns lost C JC Tretter in free agency last year, and his replacement Nick Harris missed the season with a knee injury. But Ethan Pocic stepped in and became one of the best at the position. The same line returns from last year for valuable continuity and guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller are both Pro Bowl worthy. The Browns also added both tackles from Ohio State for depth.

6. Green Bay Packers

This season answers how much Aaron Rodgers helped the offense. This is a solid set across the line and return the same players from 2022. They added no one and lost no one for great continuity. This unit accounted for Top-10 metrics across the board and may be better with a mobile quarterback stepping in. Even with numerous injuries last season, the Packers’ offense didn’t miss a beat with a talented and versatile set of blockers. There wasn’t a need to add anyone to this group.

7. Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons offensive line was below average in 2021 during the first year of the rebuild under HC Arthur Smith but they came together far better than expected last year. Lower marks were assumed with a young group and the inclusion of rookie Desmond Ridder who eventually took over. Marcus Mariota did little to help. But the run blocking was outstanding despite relying on fifth-rounder Tyler Allgeier and aged Cordarrelle Patterson. The upgrade to Bijan Robinson should be spectacular and help Ridder avoid as much pressure as he had last year. Chris Lindstrom went to the Pro Bowl after becoming one of the best guards in the NFL. They spent a second-round pick on Matthew Bergeron from Syracuse to become the new left guard. The Falcons’ offense generates excitement this year, and the offensive line is quietly one reason for the optimism.

8. Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys offensive line struggled with injuries last year but still had a solid showing, particularly in pass protection. A drop in rushing metrics is at least tangentially related to Ezekiel Elliott’s decline but the Cowboys also ran more than any other team in 2022. Stopping the backfield was the first goal from opposing defenses. This unit contains three prior first-rounders and Zack Martin is in the argument for the best offensive guard in the NFL. Tyron Smith has been elite for his entire career and remains a difference-maker if he can stay healthy. C Tyler Biadasz was a Pro Bowl Alternate and the newest elite lineman for the Cowboys.

9. San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have owned a Top-10 offensive line for a few years now, though they continue to struggle with negative runs while being highly productive in all other metrics. Bringing in Christian McCaffrey further helped an already capable line. LT Trent Williams remains one of the elite blockers in the league. But they lost RT Mike McGlinchey to the Broncos and versatile lineman Daniel Brunskill without adding anyone. There’s concern that they could drop a notch this season but HC Kyle Shanahan has always managed to keep the line from being a liability. Odd too that they ranked so well in pass protection and yet needed three quarterbacks to play last year.

10. Denver Broncos

The Broncos surprisingly struggled in the first year of Russell Wilson taking over and the offensive line did him no favors whenever he dropped back to pass. They gave up an NFL-high 63 sacks. Injuries were a major problem and the O-line was often reshuffled. That should stop this year and there’s reason to expect improvement. They signed RT Mike McGlinchey to a five-year, $88M contract, and G Ben Powers to a four-year, $52M deal. No other NFL team remotely spent as much on their O-line as the Broncos did this season. HC Sean Payton will focus on getting more from the unit but Wilson has to improve as well. There’s optimism that the blocking becomes an advantage this year.

11. Carolina Panthers

The Panthers were only 7-10 last season and were coming off a disastrous 5-12 campaign in 2021 when the offensive line was one of the worst. They ranked in the Bottom-5 in virtually every blocking metric. But last year, the Panthers remade their line signing RG Austin Corbett and and drafting LT Ikem Ekwonu (1.06) and C Bradley Bozeman. RT Taylor Morton was the only productive holdover last year and the unit came together nicely over the season, lifting what had been one of the worst units in the NFL into an above-average O-line. They spent their fourth-round pick on G Chandler Zvala to help out with depth. Considering that they lost Christian McCaffrey last year and burned through three quarterbacks, the offensive line was impressive and exceeded all expectations. They should be a strength of the offense and help rookie Bryce Young start his NFL career behind good protection.

12. Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals are a pass-first team that faced one of the worst rushing schedules last year, and it showed with one of the lowest yards-per-carry in the league. But the pass blocking was stellar and Joe Burrow enjoyed plenty of time when he threw over four of five passes. They rebuilt the line in 2022 with RG Alex Cappa, RT La’el Collins, and C Ted Karras. Adding LT Orlando Brown on a four-year, $64M contract should help the unit continue to improve. Collins’ status isn’t certain as he returns from a torn ACL. Former first-rounder Jonah Williams may take his place.

13. Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders offensive line has become a liability by 2021 and expectations were low for the first year of HC Josh McDaniels as he tried to turn the franchise around. They exceeded all expectations, enough so that they didn’t bother adding to the unit in free agency or the draft. They also did not lose anyone in the offseason. The Raiders were Bottom-8 in all rushing metrics in 2021 and then greatly improved under McDaniels, prompting Josh Jacobs to turn in a jaw-dropping career year. McDaniels wisely brought Patriot’s ex-line coach Carmen Bricillo with him to great effect. LT Kolton Miller has evolved into one of the best tackles in the league.

14. Minnesota Vikings

The plus here is that the Vikings did not lose anyone in the offseason – but they added no one as well. LT Christian Darrisaw is the anchor in this line and C Garrett Bradbury re-signed as one of the most highly-rated centers in the league. A young interior line still needs improvement and that includes returning RG Ed Ingram who allowed more sacks (11) than any NFL lineman. But this unit returns intact and hopes to see at least incremental improvement from the younger blockers. The Vikings were among the worst teams at negative runs for the last two years.

15. New England Patriots

The Patriots’ offensive line struggled in most run metrics in 2021, losing both guards last year. Adding first-rounder Cole Strange intended to help compensate for those losses and the second year for Mac Jones was hoped to see improvement from his rookie year. Losing their offensive line coach to the Buccaneers also posed a new challenge. Historically, the Pats enjoyed elite offensive lines for many years, but this unit has devolved into a mostly average one. The Pats lost OT Isaiah Wynn and OT Marcus Cannon and added Calvin Anderson (two-year, $7M) and Riley Reiff (one-year, $5M), along with drafting C Jake Andrews and G Sidy Sow with fourth-round picks. The line improved from 2021, but that’s been mostly average.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers

For the second year in a row, the Steelers had average passing metrics and among the worst in rushing stats. Ben Roethlisberger was no longer around but the O-line did a credible job protecting Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett. The line play is expected to take a step up after losing no one notable and adding starter LG Isaac Seumalo (three-year, $24M) and OG Nate Herbig (two-year, $8M) for added depth. They also drafted LT Broderick Jones (1.14) as a Week 1 starter. The Steelers faced a daunting schedule in 2022 that lightens up this year. Kenny Pickett enters his second season with an improved line and what should be a more productive offense.

17. Buffalo Bills

The Bills O-line logged Top-10 marks in most blocking metrics which was an upgrade from the average showing in 2021. The Bills had solid returns from an offensive line that doesn’t contain any star players. LT Dion Dawkins is the best but still allowed three sacks. Injuries hit the team later in the year. Guards Rodger Saffold and Ike Boettger are gone but the Bills signed LG Connor McGovern (three-year, $22M) from the Cowboys. They also used their second-round pick on RG O’Cyrus Torrance. Both C Mitch Morse and Dawkins went to the Pro Bowl. Playing along with the mobile Josh Allen can make the unit appear better than they were.

18. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers invested in their offensive line in 2021 with LT Rashawn Slater and C Corey Linsley was considered an advantage but the right side was their weaker area. The O-line dropped in every metric though remained no worse than average against the pass. But they were Bottom-5 in running back yards-per-carry and yards-before-contact last year. Their prized rookie tackle played in only three games but is healthy again. The Bolts didn’t lose or add anyone of any note, so the same crew gets another season to come together. The run-blocking issues were even worse considering that they enjoyed one of the easiest rushing schedules in the NFL last year.

19. Miami Dolphins

Adding Pro Bowl LT Terron Armstead provided the hoped-for boost with the O-line improving in nearly every metric from 2021, even though their rushing schedule strength was the toughest of any team. The biggest issue is keeping Tua Tagovailoa upright which did not happen nearly enough in 2022. There were no additions or losses, so the same unit repeats but it is the same one that ranked No. 27 in the amount that their quarterbacks were hit, hurried or sacked. The hope is that they’ll continue to improve but RT Austin Jackson and LG Liam Eichenberg were considered liabilities last year.

20. Indianapolis Colts

The Colts had an elite offensive line for several seasons, and they ranked No. 2 with 5.3 yards per carry for running backs in 2021. But the carousel at quarterback after Andrew Luck left in 2019 hasn’t done the offense any favors and that heavy reliance on the backfield will change with the new offense under Shane Steichen. Last year, the offense fell apart and the O-line was complicit allowing 60 sacks. LG Quentin Nelson is still an elite Pro Bowler and the expectation is that the continuity and recharged offense should see at least incremental improvement, if not a climb back to average or even above average. The crash-and-burn of 2021 is over and the Colts will see improvement.

21. Jacksonville Jaguars

In 2021 during their disaster of a season, nothing worked other than the offensive line that turned in metrics that were split between average and Top-10 marks. Last year, they further improved other than an NFL-worst 53 negative runs by running backs. That’s surprising considering they were No. 4 with an average of 3.2 yards before contact when running backs rushed the ball. RG Brandon Scherff was the pricey addition last year, but they just lost RT Jawaan Taylor, who joined the Chiefs on a monster contract. LT Anton Harrison was the 1.27 pick out of Oklahoma this year. The line play is helped by Trevor Lawrence’s ability to get rid of the ball quickly and effectively. Losing Taylor may make a difference, but this unit has exceeded expectations for the last two years.

22. Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks remained static on their offensive line play for the last two years. Both saw solid results in run blocking and they accounted for a 5.1 yard-per-carry average in 2021. But both years were disappointing when they passed. The O-line has been in the Bottom-10 in passing metrics and even worsened in negative run percentage from the previous season. Changing quarterbacks from Russell Wilson to Geno Smith didn’t cause any change. They’ve swapped out centers losing Austin Blythe and signing Evan Brown. They cashed in a fourth-round pick on OG Anthony Bradford and a fifth-rounder on C Olusegun Oluwatimi for depth. The schedule gets tougher both rushing and passing this year, so this unit needs to show improvement.

23. Chicago Bears

Fingers crossed. The Bears are legitimately trying to improve what has arguably been the worst offensive line for the last few years. And the results from 2022 did not change that with an NFL-worst sack rate (13%) and how many pass plays that allowed a hit, hurry or sack (34%). They were No. 32 against sacks allowed and sack rate in 2021. The makeover extends over the entire line other than LT Braxton Jones. OG Teven Jenkins moves from the right to the left so that newly signed RG Nate Davis (three-year, $30M) can move in. Cody Whitehair moves to center after playing guard in 2022. And the Bears spent their 1.10 pick on RT Darnell Wright. That all may not hit the field playing well immediately, but improvement is expected and even becoming average is a major upgrade for this offensive line.

24. New York Jets

The Jets suffered through Bottom-5 pass block metrics in 2021 but then managed to rise to average last year despite the quandary at quarterback. That should be further improved this year with the heady play of Aaron Rodgers. The run-blocking stats dropped from mostly average to lower marks in most metrics, but opponents could key on the run and they never got a full season out of Breece Hall. The upgrade in guards last year between 2021 first-round pick Alijah Vera-Tucker and coughing up cash for LG Laken Tomlinson helped though injuries impacted their play. The Jets re-signed C Connor McGovern and start much the same line from last year. The play of Aaron Rodgers and the health of Breece Hall will impact the offense, but this unit can regain an average status if they can remain healthy.

25. Houston Texans

The Texans have long suffered with one of the weakest offensive lines, and even bringing in Pro Bowler LT Laremy Tunsil just meant they had a great pass blocker on one end of the line and still little else. The line did improve with their pass blocking last year but Dameon Pierce ran behind arguably the worst (again) offensive line. The Texans locked up Tunsil for three more years at $75M and that will be a major benefit for the rookie C.J. Stroud. The Texans traded for RG Shaq Mason to help out the run blocking and added rookie C Juice Scruggs in the second round. The stats should see improvement this season, but the Texans are installing a new offense with a rookie quarterback and no obvious star receivers, so the O-line will have their hands full, especially early in the season.

26. Washington Commanders

The Commanders’ offensive line is in transition again this year, and they’ve been more of a liability in recent seasons. A lack of success from their quarterbacks impacts the offense, but the O-line actually worsened from 2021. That led them to sign RT Andrew Wylie and LG Nick Gates, plus draft Ricky Stromberg in the third round so that LT Charles Leno is the only lineman that isn’t new or playing in a new position. Like the Texans, the Commanders will install a new offense under OC Eric Bieniemy that will be operated by the rookie Sam Howell.

27. New Orleans Saints

This is another offensive line that spent many years as an elite unit but declined in recent seasons. The passing metrics improved last year though playing in the AFC South has been kind to most quarterbacks, even Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston. But the run blocking has been among the worst for the last two years and the legal situation with Alvin Kamara doesn’t add any clarity to 2023. They lost LT Terron Armstead last year, and his first-round replacement Trevor Penning missed most of the year with a foot injury. The Saints made no changes to their line in the offseason, though getting a healthy year from all would be upgrade enough. OC Pete Carmichael commands the offense for his fifteenth season, but the great O-lines of the past are history.

28. New York Giants

This has been a weakness of the offense for several years, despite many efforts and a lot of money to improve the blocking. Saquon Barkley actually makes the unit appear better (or not as bad) as they really are. One of the worst rushing schedules this season won’t help improve the metrics. LT Andrew Thomas was a first-rounder in 2020 and RT Evan Neal was a first-rounder last season. They drafted C John Michael Schmitz Jr., with their second-round pick last April. The investment has been there without the desired results, though Thomas has become an advantage. The guards are still the weaker spot and that’s reflected in the pass pressures.

29. Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals’ offensive line has been average in recent seasons and dropped a bit in 2022 when the franchise imploded and lost their final seven games. Kyler Murray gave way to three other quarterbacks by the end of the season, and the Cards enter into Year 1 of a rebuild under OC Drew Petzing. Murray’s status for the year is still in question and they cut DeAndre Hopkins. The offensive line is facing a daunting year that also brings one of the worst schedule strengths of any NFL team. This was already the most penalized O-lines last year. LT D.J. Humphries is still an asset, and the Cards spent their 1.06 pick on tackle-turned-guard Paris Johnson Jr.. The offensive line is one of many concerns as the franchise starts over.

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oddly, the same offensive line that produced top marks in sacks allowed and pass pressures also rated NFL-worst with only 3.6 yards per carry from their backfield. They were No. 1 as pass blockers in 2021 as well, though Tom Brady and his famed quick-release and savvy instincts no doubt helped. Brady has retired (seriously… at least probably) and the Buccaneers enter a new era. They lost both guards in 2021 and brought in Shaq Mason who just left in free agency. Injuries brought the run blocking down last year, but the concern is that swapping Brady for Baker Mayfield (or anyone else for that matter) will expose inadequacies that are already apparent when they run the ball. Pro Bowler RT Tristan Wirfs is the only blocker who is a lock to be an advantage.

31. Tennessee Titans

Yet another team that enjoyed a stellar offensive line for years, but that has fallen on harder times. Previous Pro Bowl talent has all left and there are issues all over the O-line. They were among the worst in pass blocking and gave up 49 sacks despite throwing just 454 passes last year (No. 30). Derrick Henry still ran for 1,538 yards despite only gaining 2.2 yards before contact. If he misses time, the other backfield options will not fare nearly as well as the certain Hall-of-Famer. And the offense will be turning to a rookie quarterback in Will Levis. The Titans tried to address their many problems blocking with a first-round pick of LG Peter Skoronski and added LT Andrew Dillard (three-year, $29M) and RG Daniel Brunskill (two-year, $5.5M). One plus – the Titans have one of the best rushing schedules but there’s a lot that needs to come together before this line even reaches average.

32. Los Angeles Rams

The difference between the 2021 league-champion Rams and the 5-12 trainwreck Rams of 2022 shows just how quickly it can come together and then implode in the NFL. Coming off their Super Bowl season, the offensive line ranked Top-5 in all passing metrics and were no worse than average when it came to run blocking. They were No. 1 in the NFL in negative runs. Last year, the wheels came off and almost everyone missed time due to injury. They already had lost LT Andrew Whitworth to retirement. And guard Austin Corbett left and was replaced by the rookie Logan Bruss who immediately tore an ACL before the season began. It only got worse. LG Joel Noteboom was supposed to replace Whitworth but tore his Achilles and may not be ready by Week 1. The Rams added RG Steve Avila with their second-round pick, but the Rams’ Cinderella 2021 season doesn’t appear likely to return any time soon.