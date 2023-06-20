Fantasy football mock draft series: June takeaways

It is mid-June, and fantasy football drafts are gaining steam. A recently hosted industry mock is the source for this recap. Out of respect for the hosts of this draft, no reference will be made to its identity so the content remains fresh on their end, nor will the entire draft results be published here.

The blurbs about my team below were provided to the draft host and will appear in a magazine as part of a larger evaluation of the draft. Before getting into my individual picks, here are a few generalized observations from a 12-team, PPR draft.

In the 2021 iteration, every Round 1 pick was a running back, minus a lone receiver (Tyreek Hill) chosen at No. 11 overall. Last year, we saw seven running backs and five receivers, including Cooper Kupp going at No. 2. In May, five receivers, including the first three picks, six running backs, and Travis Kelce went in the opening stanza. June’s draft saw five RBs, six wideouts, including two in the first three picks, and Kelce also went fifth overall.

Five RBs came off the board in Round 2 in 2021’s draft, which mostly consisted of receivers. Last year, a half-dozen backs, two tight ends, and a quartet of receivers made up the second. The most recent May draft featured eight receivers, three RBs, and TE Mark Andrews. Finally, this month’s process saw a half-dozen backs and receivers apiece with no other positions sneaking into the round.

The 2021 draft’s first QB came off the board in late Round 4 (Patrick Mahomes), and Josh Allen was taken with the last pick of Round 5 in ’22. We saw Allen go 27th in May, while three more went in Round 3. Only four total passers went in the first 50 choices, whereas seven went in the same range last season. June’s draft included Mahomes and Allen once again in the third, whereas Jalen Hurts was the only other QB to go in the first 53 selections.

In the first 100 picks of the 2021 draft, 9 QBs, 37 RBs, 44 WRs and 10 TEs were taken. In last year’s version, we watched 6 QBs, 39 RBs, 45 WRs and 10 tight ends — no drastic changes. This May’s mock, however, 11 QBs, 37 RBs, 44 WRs and 8 TEs were chosen. In June, the league 10 quarterbacks, 36 RBs, 43 wideouts, and 11 tight ends came off the board in that same 100-pick opening range. Drafters have been pretty consistent year over year in terms of positional distribution.

Running back atop the draft is a dicey bet this season. There are more uncertain situations that sure things, and it’s clear gamers are leaning heavily on elite wideouts in 2023. Factor that into your draft plans but be prepared to pivot as needed. Going with two receivers right off the top should set you up well to build a reliable stable of running backs in Rounds 3-6.

Quarterback remains quite deep, too, with a viable starter being available into the 13th round. Tight end remains a little top-heavy, just like the last few years. The position gets really dicey following the consensus top-four TEs — all of whom went in the first six rounds, plus one more than in May. If you’re not comfortable playing the matchups, make sure to secure one of Mark Andrews, Travis Kelce, T.J. Hockenson or George Kittle. The next tier of TEs — Darren Waller, Kyle Pitts, Dalton Schultz and Evan Engram — all come with significant concerns.

Here’s a snapshot of the first 10 rounds broken down by number of positional picks. The May draft’s results are italicized in parentheses.

1st: 5 RBs, 6 WRs, 1 TE | (6 RBs, 5 WRs, 1 TE)

2nd: 6 RBs, 6 WRs | (3 RBs, 8 WRs, 1 TE)

3rd: 2 QB, 3 RBs, 6 WRs, 1 TE | (1 QB, 4 RBs, 7 WRs)

4th: 1 QB, 5 RBs, 6 WRs | (2 QBs, 4 RBs, 6 WRs)

5th: 1 QB, 4 RBs, 5 WRs, 2 TEs | (2 QBs, 5 RBs, 3 WRs, 2 TEs)

6th: 4 QBs, 3 RBs, 4 WRs, 1 TE | (3 QBs, 3 RBs, 5 WRs, 1 TE)

7th: 4 RBs, 4 WRs, 4 TEs | (3 QBs, 4 RBs, 3 WRs, 2 TEs)

8th: 2 RBs, 4 RBs, 5 WRs, 1 TE | (5 RBs, 6 WRs, 1 TE)

9th: 7 RBs, 4 WRs, 1 TE | (1 QB, 5 RBs, 4 WRs, 2 TEs)

10th: 1 QB, 5 RBs, 6 WRs | (1 QB, 5 RBs, 5 WRs, 1 TE)

My team

We were asked to write 35 words per pick to give a little insight as to our draft thoughts:

1:11) RB Saquon Barkley, New York Giants: I was pleasantly surprised to see him make it to me this late in the first. Durability is a notable concern, though I’m not worried about Barkley’s contract situation. I expect a top-five performance.

2:02) RB Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders: I’m not a big fan of Jacobs’ chances of staying healthy. This was not only a gamble on his durability but that I’d have a legit WR1 after the long stretch back to my third pick.

3:11) WR Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns: Cooper was the last of the receivers I’m comfortable with being my top wideout. A full offseason with Deshaun Watson has me excited for another strong showing from Cooper, barring injury, of course.

4:02) WR Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders: Passing on a WR in Round 2 created much-needed stability. McLaurin is about as reliable as they come. Sam Howell should be better than most seem to expect, and if I’m wrong there, Jacoby Brissett is adequate.

5:11) WR Drake London, Atlanta Falcons: I like London to battle TE Kyle Pitts for the top target of Desmond Ridder. At a minimum, the second-year WR should be a reasonable No. 3 in PPR and could challenge top-24 placement if Ridder shines.

6:02) TE George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Injuries always factor into drafting Kittle, but he was so dynamic down the stretch with Brock Purdy that I’m willing to chance it on the latter returning to health to pick up where they left off.

7:11) RB Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders: Robinson in PPR isn’t super appealing, but he was the last RB with a clear path to RB2 production. Washington should be better up front, and I’m not too worried about the QB situation hindering him.

8:02) QB Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns: I didn’t intend to link Watson and Amari Cooper, but it’s not a bad stack. Watson’s rushing skills remained intact after the hiatus, and his passing game will come around with a wealth of weapons.

9:11) WR Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos: As my fourth WR, Sutton’s downsides are easier to overlook. Sean Payton has him running as the Michael Thomas of this offense, and I’m modestly confident in Russell Wilson turning things around. WR3 production is the hope.

10:02) RB Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears: Another non-receiving back isn’t ideal, though Johnson’s two-down utility could have him in the weekly flex conversation. There’s a reason D’Onta Foreman is a career journeyman, and Khalil Herbert can’t do it alone.

11:11) RB Zamir White, Las Vegas Raiders: Drafting Josh Jacobs after such a large workload has me nervous, making his handcuff a paramount acquisition. White doesn’t do much through the air, however, but he’s an RB2 if injury strikes down Jacobs.

12:02) WR Van Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams: Having a ragtag receiving corps sent me searching for late-round upside. Jefferson is now healthy after two knee surgeries that derailed his 2022 season. There’s WR3 potential here with so few proven weapons in this offense.

13:11) QB Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos: I really wanted Aaron Rodgers as my No. 2 and waited one round too long. Wilson is a decent consolation. The offensive line and weapons suggest a rebound under Sean Payton’s guidance.

14:02) WR K.J. Osborn, Minnesota Vikings: Osborn is similar to Van Jefferson in that he has a superstar wideout ahead of him and little else as proven aerial outlets to pick up the slack. I’ll be happy with a weekly flex consideration.

Rest of my team: RB Zach Evans (LAR), Buffalo Bills D/ST, WR Kyle Philips (TEN), PK Jason Myers (SEA)

Bonus draft recap!

As part of the magazine’s draft participation agreement, we also took part in a non-PPR version. Here’s my team review for that one:

1:03) RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Atlanta has a strong offensive line, an inexperienced QB, and a run-heavy system that positions him as a top-three back. I briefly debated Saquon Barkley and may have taken Austin Ekeler had he been available.

2:10) WR A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles: A double-digit TD scorer as the top weapon in an offense that’s not afraid to sling it, Brown’s only real drawback is the potential for injury.

3:03) WR Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints: Perhaps I should’ve gone with a running back, but Olave has WR1 potential as my No. 2 … too tempting to pass, even in standard scoring. RBs considered: Kenneth Walker III, Travis Etienne and Alexander Mattison.

4:10) RB Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: All of the RBs I considered with my last pick went before this selection, but I’m not upset with White. In fact, I expect a breakout season. Touchdowns might be scarce, though, if the QB situation stinks.

5:03) RB Dalvin Cook, free agent: This one could prove costly. We don’t yet know where Cook will play, but I’m banking on it being Miami. Cook is no worse than an RB2 in just about any imaginable landing spot.

6:10) WR Kadarius Toney, Kansas City Chiefs: How’s this for a reach? I like Toney to emerge as the No. 1 receiver among Patrick Mahomes‘ non-TE targets, and that could be good for a low-end WR1 finish. I’ll settle for a No. 3 result.

7:03) QB Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets: Some may call this a reach — I did — but the QBs were zooming off the board, and he was the last starting option I felt comfortable with for a true No. 1 performance.

8:10) RB Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders: In standard scoring, I consider this a massive value. Robinson has a real shot at challenging 1,200 yards and 10 TDs. The offense is improved all around, and the new system should help.

9 :03) TE Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans: The Titans desperately need a No. 2 target behind WR Treylon Burks, and I’ll go as far as saying Okonkwo easily could lead the team’s aerial options in fantasy production if Burks struggles or is injured.

10:10) WR Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers: This happens when you’re forced to draft a QB earlier than planned and secure your backfield by the midpoint. Doubs as a No. 4 is acceptable; someone has to catch passes other than Christian Watson.

11:03) WR Van Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams: This could be a pivotal selection after taking a few risky turns at WR following the Olave selection. Jefferson is finally healthy and should step up as the No. 2 as defenses focus on Cooper Kupp.

12:10) RB Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons: Not much else to say other than he’s the handcuff for my No. 1 pick … should something happen to Bijan Robinson, Allgeier is the next man up ahead of Cordarrelle Patterson.

13:03) QB Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos: My two quarterbacks are a combined 74 years old. Barring injury, I expect a fairly strong rebound from him under Sean Payton. The target cast is deep, the line is improved, and the RBs are sound.

14:10) WR K.J. Osborn, Minnesota Vikings: I’m not as high on Osborn as I am on Jordan Addison. However, he’s a veteran in a prolific system who is shielded by the best player in the biz … a worthy gamble this late.

Rest of my team: RB Tyjae Spears (TEN), TE Trey McBride (ARI), Buffalo Bills D/ST, PK Younghoe Koo (ATL)