Fantasy Football Top-10 Repeatability: Tight Ends

Elite tight ends are notoriously thin in the fantasy world, so it is no big surprise to see a high amount of volatile players from year to year. It is a position that really only offers about three or four players with any real difference-making statistics.

The Top-3 have been around for about five years each, and the rest have so much volatility that you’re likely to be disappointed if you reach for anyone outside of Travis Kelce, George Kittle, or Mark Andrews. Dallas Goedert has been Top-10 in three of the last four years and yet never better than No. 8. Has he been a difference-maker of any note? Not really. In a reception point league, those Top-3 are really the only difference makers and offer rare consistency.