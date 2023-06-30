Fantasy Football Top-10 Repeatability: Tight Ends

USA Today Sports

Elite tight ends are notoriously thin in the fantasy world, so it is no big surprise to see a high amount of volatile players from year to year. It is a position that really only offers about three or four players with any real difference-making statistics.

Top-10 TEs 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018
Travis Kelce 1 2 1 1 1
George Kittle 2 4 19 3 3
Mark Andrews 3 1 6 5 17
Evan Engram 4 23 14 18 13
Tyler Higbee 5 13 18 8 33
Pat Freiermuth 6 12 0 0 0
Cole Kmet 7 21 41 0 0
Dalton Schultz 8 3 10 115 70
David Njoku 9 22 47 84 9
Dallas Goedert 10 8 20 10 20
Kyle Pitts 34 5 0 0 0
Rob Gronkowski 0 6 8 0 11
Hunter Henry 22 7 12 9 0
Mike Gesicki 23 9 7 12 49
Dawson Knox 12 10 35 29 0
Darren Waller 31 16 2 2 81
Robert Tonyan 19 48 3 62 78
Logan Thomas 33 44 4 50 74
T.J. Hockenson 47 14 5 32 0
Hayden Hurst 21 35 9 34 60
Zach Ertz 20 67 33 4 2
Eric Ebron 0 65 15 27 4
Jared Cook 0 18 17 7 5
Austin Hooper 24 24 21 6 6
Kyle Rudolph 90 41 38 16 7
Trey Burton 0 0 27 70 8
Vance McDonald 0 0 67 31 10
Top-10 Repeats 5 4 3 5

The Top-3 have been around for about five years each, and the rest have so much volatility that you’re likely to be disappointed if you reach for anyone outside of Travis Kelce, George Kittle, or Mark Andrews. Dallas Goedert has been Top-10 in three of the last four years and yet never better than No. 8. Has he been a difference-maker of any note? Not really. In a reception point league, those Top-3 are really the only difference makers and offer rare consistency.

