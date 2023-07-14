Could fantasy footballers be sleeping on Desmond Ridder?

Over the last three drafts, the Atlanta Falcons have the distinction of selecting the first tight end (Kyle Pitts in 2021), the first wide receiver (Drake London in 2022), and the first running back (Bijan Robinson in 2023). What they haven’t done is invest in a first-round quarterback. Atlanta dipped into free agency a year ago to sign QB Marcus Mariota, but he was released and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, leaving quarterback Desmond Ridder atop the depth chart.

Ridder was taken in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, making him the second quarterback selected (behind Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett) in what was considered an exceptionally weak class. After spending the first 13 games on the bench, Ridder took over for Mariota in Week 15, completing 13 of 26 passes for 97 yards in a three-point loss to the New Orleans Saints.

He’d make three more starts, ending his debut campaign with a 2-2 record as a starter, averaging 177 yards passing, 16 yards rushing, and 0.5 TDs per game — it’s worth noting both TD passes came in Week 18 against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that was locked into the fourth seed. For comparison, Mariota, who offers some of the same skills as Ridder, averaged 170.7 yards passing, 34 yards rushing, and 1.46 combined TDs per game.

Coming out of the University of Cincinnati, Ridder was lauded for his experience (he lost just six times in 50 collegiate starts), athleticism, and arm strength. On the flip side, there were concerns about his accuracy and tendency to lock onto targets. While he completed a respectable 63.5 percent of his 115 passes without an interception as a rookie, he averaged just 6.2 yards per attempt.

Although there’s little doubt the Falcons will be a running team in 2023, that doesn’t preclude Ridder from putting up decent numbers. One needn’t look further than Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields to see how a team with an inept passing game can produce fantasy gold.

While Ridder isn’t Fields’ equal as a runner, he’s capable of designed runs and RPOs. Plus, the Falcons aren’t nearly as threadbare at the skill positions as the 2022 Bears were, as both Pitts and London have flashed high-end potential. Add to that the ability for quick hitters to Robinson and RB Cordarrelle Patterson and Atlanta could have something offensively.

Fantasy football outlook

Atlanta’s decision to bypass drafting a quarterback in a talented class can be viewed as tacit confidence in Ridder developing in Year 2, though the signing of QB Taylor Heinicke to a two-year, $14 million deal tells you the Falcons aren’t completely sold. You can bet Ridder will be given an opportunity to grow, but the presence of Heinicke is a concern for anyone considering investing a pick on the second-year QB.

Working against him the most is the offensive design favoring the running game. We did, however, see Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill post QB1 numbers under Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith in 2020. Tannehill is a similar signal caller to Ridder in terms of athleticism, and that kind of high-efficiency effort would be Ridder’s best path to fantasy relevance.

Ridder’s athleticism creates a pathway to value via his running ability, but he is no more than a watch-list candidate in traditional formats, unless you’re planning on carrying three quarterbacks. He has value-buy appeal in leagues that allow/require two starting quarterbacks.