FSGA National Conference experts draft recap

The Fantasy Sports and Gaming Association (FSGA) organizes several industry expert leagues, with the 14-team “Champions League,” hosted by RTSports.com, being the crown jewel.

I had the honor of competing in the premier grouping for a decade, making the postseason six of the past eight years, including a close loss in the finals. Among the reasons for my consistency is understanding the necessity to take calculated risks on draft day. Being afraid to take a chance or reach for a player — especially in this 14-team variant filled with excellent drafters — is a fast-track to being demoted from the league. Yeah, demoted. The bottom four teams get relegated to the next league down the chain.

Thus, there is a need to take bold actions at a level unprecedented in arguably any other professional draft. In short, I much rather take a chance reaching for some players I covet than playing it too safe. Of course, there’s a nuanced blend of risk to work into a roster design, but it all comes down to making intelligent gambles.

Unfortunately, my aggressive tendencies came back to haunt me last year, and I drafted a clunker that couldn’t be salvaged via the waiver wire. These leagues do not allow trades, so the draft’s importance is exaggerated.

All of the FSGA leagues are performance-based, PPR scoring format, and drafting a live league this early in the summer makes for a fun tightrope walk in some regards. Drafting even into mid-July — mind you, this used to take place a month prior — forces gamers to make educated guesses on appropriate value of unsettled situations.

Since I was booted from the top league, my team now will compete in the “National Conference” league and have a chance to win my way back into the Champions group next year.

Full roster by round

Pick-by-pick review

1:08) RB Bijan Robinson, ATL: I’m pleased Robinson was available at this point of the draft, and I expect a dual-threat role from the coveted rookie. Atlanta’s line is legit, and quarterback Desmond Ridder will do enough to keep defenses honest. I prefer to gamble on a breakout season from a talented rookie in a run-heavy offense rather than hope a proven veteran can hold up once again to the rigors of being a workhorse back (think Jonathan Taylor, Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs).

2:07) WR Garrett Wilson, NYJ: I entertained the idea of drafting Derrick Henry, but the 14-team format compelled me to acquire a true No. 1 receiver, and I didn’t see that being likely if I waited until Round 3. The decision paid off as no one else was left when I picked next that I would have offered top-10 possibility.

3:08) WR Tee Higgins, CIN: Higgins is an excellent No. 2 target, and he’s a surefire WR1 if Ja’Marr Chase were to miss time again. I probably would have gone with Terry McLaurin had he not been selected one pick before me, and the other consideration was Detroit Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

4:07) RB Alexander Mattison, MIN: This one could be a pivotal selection as my RB2. Mattison takes over as the primary back following Dalvin Cook‘s release and has basically no proven competition for touches. I’m lukewarm on Minnesota’s offensive line, but any back with a chance for this kind of volume in an offense that has a dangerous passing game should produce at least No. 2 results.

5:08) TE Kyle Pitts, ATL: Maybe I’ve invested too heavily in Atlanta’s offense, but I expect this to be the surprise team of the NFC and perhaps the entire league. Pitts returns to health and should offer top-five results at the position. I wouldn’t be shocked if he challenges for the No. 2 spot behind Travis Kelce, either. With Drake London being the only other proven option, Pitts should shine. The other option was to wait and target Dalton Schultz later, which would have offered more value, but I preferred getting a share of Pitts after having already landed the Houston tight end in several drafts.

6:07) WR Kadarius Toney, KC: A true gamble, especially this early, Toney was the best boom-or-bust option remaining with enough upside to challenge for a WR1 finish. He has the talent and game-changing athleticism and is in a prolific offense with an elite quarterback, so the rest is on Toney to stay healthy.

7:08) RB Brian Robinson Jr., WAS: Robinson was the last remaining back I was comfortable with as a No. 2 in case one of my starters went down for a long stretch. While he’s far from being a lock, there’s an opportunity, and Antonio Gibson hasn’t impressed me. The offensive line is shaky, and there’s a questionable quarterback situation, but Robinson gets a full offseason to make his mark.

8:07) QB Aaron Rodgers, NYJ: I agonized over Deshaun Watson vs. Rodgers with this pick. I’m confident in the former Green Bay star’s situation. The line is decent enough, his weapons are deep and diverse, and Rodgers has a chip on his shoulder. The 39-year-old not staying healthy is my biggest fear for his outlook.

9:08) WR Van Jefferson, LAR: A fourth receiver who has some upside for more, Jefferson was one of the few remaining options who jump out as a viable gamble for WR3/flex worth. LA has basically just TE Tyler Higbee behind Cooper Kupp in the aerial pecking order, which bodes well for the now-healthy Jefferson to pick up where he left off in 2021 prior to an injury-dampened 2022 flop.

10:07) WR Romeo Doubs, GB: Jordan Love has to throw the ball to someone, and Christian Watson can’t do it all alone. Doubs is an interesting possession receiver who could threaten 1,000 yards and should be good for roughly six or so TD grabs. As a fifth wideout, one could do much worse.

11:08) RB Tyjae Spears, TEN: I missed out on my Robinson handcuff of Tyler Allgeier by eight picks, which stinks, but Spears is an exciting consolation prize. He’s already in the No. 2 hole behind Derrick Henry, an aging workhorse with an absurdly high odometer. One serious injury striking down the king and Spears could be a weekly starter.

12:07) QB Jared Goff, DET: Goff is good for a handful of starts if Rodgers is absent, and I wouldn’t be in a terrible spot if the former LA Ram had to enter my lineup for extended action. There’s nothing sexy about this one, but if Rodgers goes down, Goff is at least stable.

13:08) RB Zamir White, LV: While White is among the top handcuff options in the league, he’s also a strong standalone RB5 since Josh Jacobs unhappy with his contract coming off a massive workload.

14:07) WR Darius Slayton, NYG: The entire receiving corps situation is a mess in New York, and Daniel Jones is far from a complete product as a passer. With that, Slayton is established as a capable vertical weapon but could see Jalin Hyatt cut into his work during the year. Either way, this pick is all upside with no risk.

15:08) Def/ST Miami Dolphins, MIA: This defense has dramatically improved in the offseason, and while the division will be a slog, matchups with New England, Denver, Carolina, Las Vegas, Washington and Tennessee present strong opportunities for success.

16:07) PK Jake Moody, SF: Rookie kickers rarely fare well, yet here we are … the offense is the main reason for choosing Moody. He has kicked several clutch field goals in college (8-for-8 on game-winning kicks in the last two years). His leg isn’t typically regarded as being huge, but a 59-yarder in the 2022 national semifinal shows he has plenty of distance. If it turns out that I’m wrong on him, he’s a kicker, after all.

Roster composition