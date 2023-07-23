2023 NFL schedule bye weeks

USA Today Sports

Below are the bye weeks for the 2023 NFL season. There are no byes in Week 8 or Week 12.

Bye Week
5 CLE LAC SEA TB
6 GB PIT
7 CAR CIN DAL HOU NYJ TEN
8
9 DEN DET JAC SF
10 KC LAR MIA PHI
11 ATL IND NE NO
12
13 BAL BUF CHI LV MIN NYG
14 ARI WAS

 

