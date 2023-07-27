Fantasy football player news summary: July 27

With training camp upon us, here’s a roundup of the latest injury and player news that may impact fantasy football draft plans.

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow (calf) was diagnosed with a right calf injury after practice Thursday, July 27, according to head coach Zac Taylor.

FANTASY TIP: Taylor noted Burrow was wearing a sleeve on the same leg he injured prior to the injury but attributed it to being sore from practice earlier in the week. A mild calf strain would likely sideline Burrow for at least two weeks, but the good news is that he was about six weeks to heal up if necessary in case the strain is more of a moderate one. Burrow was highly unlikely to play during the preseason anyway, so fantasy managers should feel comfortable drafting him over the next month as long as this turns out to be a minor strain.

Cleveland Browns WR Amari Cooper (undisclosed) is still sidelined because of his undisclosed injury, but head coach Kevin Stefanski said Cooper may return soon.

FANTASY TIP: It seems like Cooper is dealing with a minor injury but should return to practice in the near future. He should be the main option in the passing game for the Browns this season and can be at least a No. 3 fantasy receiver.

New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson (ankle) rolled an ankle early in practice Thursday, July 27, but head coach Robert Saleh told reporters after practice that he is not concerned about the severity of the injury.

FANTASY TIP: Expect another update soon, but it sounds as if fantasy managers have nothing to be worried about. With Aaron Rodgers now in town, Wilson stands a great chance at finishing as a top-10 receiver in 2023. As such, he should be drafted inside the top 15 picks of most drafts.

Denver Broncos RB Javonte Williams (knee) told reporters Thursday, July 27, that he was cleared for contact recently but deferred to the coaching staff when asked if he would play at all during the preseason.

FANTASY TIP: Williams avoiding the PUP list is a great sign. However, fantasy managers undoubtedly would like to see at least a handful of preseason runs before burning a pick in the first six or seven rounds on him. Denver obviously has little motivation to play him in meaningless games. Furthermore, head coach Sean Payton has typically not been overly forthcoming in regards to the injury status of his players, so rostering Williams could end being a headache – especially early in the season. Samaje Perine makes for a great mid-round handcuff and should have plenty of standalone value either way.

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford drew trade interest from other teams, but the Rams were in unanimous agreement to keep him another season, according to head coach Sean McVay

FANTASY TIP: Stafford is a QB2 in fantasy with some upside after an injury-filled year. He’d be a good QB to pair with a high-end QB2 with upside.

Free-agent RB Dalvin Cook (Vikings) is meeting with the New York Jets Thursday, July 27.

FANTASY TIP: Cook figures to be an RB2 in fantasy, but he’d likely take a step back from the lion’s share role he is accustomed to if he signs with the Jets.

Philadelphia Eagles RB Rashaad Penny worked with the first-team offense during practice Wednesday, July 26. Head coach Nick Sirianni said he plans to use multiple running backs with the starters during training camp.

FANTASY TIP: The Eagles probably will be using a committee at running back this season, but Penny could see a majority of the carries during the season. Fantasy players should monitor the situation because Penny can be at least a No. 3 fantasy back depending on his role.

Baltimore Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins (undisclosed) does not have a timetable for his return to the field, according to head coach John Harbaugh.

FANTASY TIP: Fantasy players will need to monitor the situation to see when Dobbins will be cleared to play. He will be part of a committee when he returns to the field but can still be a No. 2 or No. 3 running back in most fantasy leagues.

New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers agreed to a new two-year contract with the Jets worth a guaranteed $75 million, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The new contract is actually a five-year deal that includes two option years so the team can spread out the bonus proration.

FANTASY TIP: It seems like Rodgers will be with the team for at least the next two seasons after the contract restructuring. He can be seen as a low-end No. 1 or a No. 2 fantasy quarterback this season.

Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young was confirmed to be the starter entering training camp by head coach Frank Reich Wednesday, July 26.

FANTASY TIP: Young will be a so-so QB2 from whom you should expect peaks and valleys.

Chicago Bears TE Cole Kmet agreed to a four-year, $50 million extension Wednesday, July 26. The deal includes $32.8 million guaranteed and $20 million in the first year.

FANTASY TIP: Kmet was eighth in PPR fantasy points at the position and will be in the glut of midrange TE1s again this draft season.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (knee) was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list Wednesday, July 26.

FANTASY TIP: Murray wants to be ready for the season, but that’s a tall order. He’s best utilized as a QB2 to mix and match with another low-end QB2 or high-end QB2.

Seattle Seahawks second-round draft choice RB Zach Charbonnet (UCLA) signed a four-year contract Tuesday, July 25. Financial terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

FANTASY TIP: Word out of Seattle this offseason has varied greatly with regards to how involved Charbonnet will be in 2023. Some beat writers seem to believe he will forge a committee with Kenneth Walker III, while others suggest that the rookie will act as a pure (albeit very good) backup for Walker. At worst, Charbonnet will be one of the best handcuffs in fantasy with RB1 upside should Walker miss time.