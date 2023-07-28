Examining recent fantasy football ADP data

|1.61
|1
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|MIN
|13
|
|1.83
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|SF
|9
|
|3.17
|1
|Ja’Marr Chase
|WR
|CIN
|7
|
|4.52
|1
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|LAC
|5
|
|6.35
|1
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|LAR
|10
|
|7.81
|1
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|KC
|10
|
|8.01
|1
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|ATL
|11
|
|8.15
|1
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|NYG
|13
|Holdout threat is gone after signing new one-year deal
|8.28
|1
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|MIA
|10
|
|10.57
|1
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|IND
|11
|Contractual situation seems to have building frustration with the organization
|10.95
|1
|Nick Chubb
|RB
|CLE
|5
|
|12.69
|2
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|DAL
|7
|
|15.45
|2
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|BUF
|13
|
|15.50
|2
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|LV
|13
|Lengthy holdout expected, perhaps into the preseason
|15.64
|2
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|DAL
|7
|
|16.11
|2
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|PHI
|10
|
|17.70
|2
|Davante Adams
|WR
|LV
|13
|
|18.68
|2
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|NYJ
|7
|May slip a spot or two coming up after suffering a minor injury in camp
|20.18
|2
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|TEN
|7
|
|20.33
|2
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|DET
|9
|
|20.50
|2
|Josh Allen
|QB
|BUF
|13
|
|20.57
|2
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|NE
|11
|Patriots’ overtures toward signing another RB is disconcerting
|21.33
|2
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|KC
|10
|
|24.56
|3
|Najee Harris
|RB
|PIT
|6
|
|26.73
|3
|Breece Hall
|RB
|NYJ
|7
|Dalvin Cook visiting on 7/27 sends a clear message over Hall’s health
|27.31
|3
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|MIA
|10
|
|27.51
|3
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|PHI
|10
|
|27.52
|3
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|PHI
|10
|
|28.47
|3
|Chris Olave
|WR
|NO
|11
|
|30.68
|3
|Travis Etienne
|RB
|JAX
|9
|
|31.54
|3
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|BAL
|13
|
|33.80
|3
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|SEA
|5
|
|34.45
|3
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|DET
|9
|
|36.02
|4
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|CIN
|7
|Should start to fall a few spots after suffering calf strain in practice
|36.87
|4
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|CIN
|7
|
|37.74
|4
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|HOU
|7
|
|37.97
|4
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|CIN
|7
|
|39.94
|4
|D.K. Metcalf
|WR
|SEA
|5
|
|42.17
|4
|Miles Sanders
|RB
|CAR
|7
|
|42.38
|4
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|CLE
|5
|
|42.43
|4
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|GB
|6
|
|42.48
|4
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|BAL
|13
|
|43.99
|4
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|SF
|9
|
|44.56
|4
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|MIN
|13
|
|45.03
|4
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|BAL
|13
|Mystery absence continues to drive his value down; tread carefully
|45.52
|4
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|WAS
|14
|
|48.17
|5
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|LAC
|5
|
|48.57
|5
|Alexander Mattison
|RB
|MIN
|13
|
|49.88
|5
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|LAC
|5
|
|50.87
|5
|Rachaad White
|RB
|TB
|5
|
|51.39
|5
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|TEN
|7
|
|51.53
|5
|Dalvin Cook
|RB
|FA
|13
|Awfully large investment for a guy who is bound to share significant touches wherever he signs
|52.90
|5
|Justin Fields
|QB
|CHI
|13
|
|53.31
|5
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|JAX
|9
|
|55.37
|5
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|PHI
|10
|
|57.12
|5
|Cam Akers
|RB
|LAR
|10
|
|57.28
|5
|George Kittle
|TE
|SF
|9
|
|60.85
|6
|James Conner
|RB
|ARI
|14
|
|62.14
|6
|Christian Watson
|WR
|GB
|6
|
|62.50
|6
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|DEN
|9
|Cleared for camp and will avoid the PUP; still could be overvalued, however
|63.57
|6
|D.J. Moore
|WR
|CHI
|13
|
|64.23
|6
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|DEN
|9
|
|64.24
|6
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|JAX
|9
|
|64.40
|6
|Mike Williams
|WR
|LAC
|5
|
|65.35
|6
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|JAX
|9
|Seemingly overvalued if Calvin Ridley and Evan Engram ADPs prove true
|65.73
|6
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|KC
|10
|Coming along nicely from two offseason surgeries
|67.43
|6
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|TB
|5
|
|67.81
|6
|Drake London
|WR
|ATL
|11
|
|68.74
|6
|Darren Waller
|TE
|NYG
|13
|
|69.02
|6
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|ATL
|11
|
|71.18
|6
|David Montgomery
|RB
|DET
|9
|
|71.81
|6
|James Cook
|RB
|BUF
|13
|
|72.03
|7
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|PHI
|10
|
|73.79
|7
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|IND
|11
|
|74.11
|7
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|SEA
|5
|
|75.41
|7
|Antonio Gibson
|RB
|WAS
|14
|
|75.66
|7
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|SF
|9
|
|77.52
|7
|AJ Dillon
|RB
|GB
|6
|
|80.49
|7
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|NO
|11
|Seeing slight bump after reaching a plea deal but still a facing possible suspension
|81.33
|7
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|PIT
|6
|
|81.50
|7
|Mike Evans
|WR
|TB
|5
|Tough to justify how undervalued he has been all summer, even with a shaky QB situation
|82.86
|7
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|ARI
|14
|
|85.40
|8
|George Pickens
|WR
|PIT
|6
|
|85.52
|8
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|CLE
|5
|
|87.40
|8
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|WAS
|14
|Sound value for an RB3 if you miss out on the more obvious options
|88.53
|8
|Jamaal Williams
|RB
|NO
|11
|
|90.55
|8
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|DAL
|7
|
|91.23
|8
|De’Von Achane
|RB
|MIA
|10
|
|92.55
|8
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|CHI
|13
|
|93.46
|8
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|KC
|10
|Torn knee cartilage WR puts Week 1 in jeopardy; stock will plummet once news catches up
|93.92
|8
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|MIN
|13
|
|94.04
|8
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|TEN
|7
|Seeing a dip in his ADP after DeAndre Hopkins signing; offering strong WR3 value
|94.15
|8
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|DEN
|9
|Small decline thanks to Javonte Williams being healthy enough to avoid PUP
|96.34
|9
|Evan Engram
|TE
|JAX
|9
|
|96.61
|9
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|PIT
|6
|
|99.38
|9
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|WAS
|14
|
|99.44
|9
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|SEA
|5
|
|99.61
|9
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|SEA
|5
|
|99.84
|9
|Rashaad Penny
|RB
|PHI
|10
|
|101.44
|9
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|DEN
|9
|
|102.30
|9
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|DAL
|7
|Pretty sweet value this late in drafts
|103.64
|9
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|MIA
|10
|
|104.57
|9
|David Njoku
|TE
|CLE
|5
|Continues to be overvalued
|105.18
|9
|Michael Thomas
|WR
|NO
|11
|Could see his ADP rise with a healthy showing in camp
|105.61
|9
|Damien Harris
|RB
|BUF
|13
|
|109.01
|10
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|NYG
|13
|
|112.09
|10
|Gabriel Davis
|WR
|BUF
|13
|
|113.88
|10
|San Francisco 49ers
|DEF
|SF
|9
|
|114.06
|10
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|SF
|9
|
|114.40
|10
|D’Onta Foreman
|RB
|CHI
|13
|Appears to be the third wheel between Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson
|115.35
|10
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|BAL
|13
|
|115.56
|10
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|MIN
|13
|
|116.94
|10
|Jared Goff
|QB
|DET
|9
|
|119.30
|10
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|KC
|10
|
|119.30
|10
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|NE
|11
|If healthy, he presents a worthwhile gamble
|119.58
|10
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|CLE
|5
|
|120.02
|11
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|BUF
|13
|
|120.26
|11
|Geno Smith
|QB
|SEA
|5
|
|122.07
|11
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|NYJ
|7
|
|125.13
|11
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TE
|TEN
|7
|
|125.36
|11
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|HOU
|7
|Presents tremendous value in PPR, although it seems like gamers are starting to catch on
|125.95
|11
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DEF
|PHI
|10
|
|126.93
|11
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|DET
|9
|DET acquired Denzel Mims, who offers a similar skill set. Use that to your advantage to stash Williams
|128.04
|11
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|LAC
|5
|
|128.81
|11
|Justin Tucker
|K
|BAL
|13
|
|131.66
|11
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|IND
|11
|
|132.88
|12
|Kareem Hunt
|RB
|FA
|5
|
|133.75
|12
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|PIT
|6
|
|134.81
|12
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|DEN
|9
|
|135.39
|12
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|CAR
|7
|Thielen’s stock continues to climb as Bryce Young’s reputation builds
|135.78
|12
|Allen Lazard
|WR
|NYJ
|7
|
|136.40
|12
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|ATL
|11
|
|136.41
|12
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|NO
|11
|Lingering recovery from knee injury has him falling, in addition to Alvin Kamara accepting plea deal
|136.65
|12
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|JAX
|9
|Solidifying himself as a primary backup with a possible role near the goal line; nice value buy
|137.62
|12
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|HOU
|7
|
|139.44
|12
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|FA
|7
|
|140.42
|12
|Dallas Cowboys
|DEF
|DAL
|7
|
|142.64
|12
|Rondale Moore
|WR
|ARI
|14
|
|143.34
|12
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|MIA
|10
|Miami appears to be out of the Dalvin Cook sweepstakes, which bodes well for Mostert
|143.39
|12
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|BAL
|13
|Practicing at three positions and drawing praise. Bump from Rashod Bateman on PUP
|145.49
|13
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|DEN
|9
|
|146.49
|13
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|WR
|CLE
|5
|
|146.84
|13
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|BAL
|13
|Placed on PUP while recovering from foot injury
|147.67
|13
|New England Patriots
|DEF
|NE
|11
|
|148.65
|13
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|LAR
|10
|
|148.70
|13
|Leonard Fournette
|RB
|FA
|5
|
|149.96
|13
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|CHI
|13
|
|150.30
|13
|Nico Collins
|WR
|HOU
|7
|
|152.68
|13
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|LV
|13
|
|153.02
|13
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|DET
|9
|Trending in the right direction to become the team’s starting tight end
|153.60
|13
|Buffalo Bills
|DEF
|BUF
|13
|
|154.43
|13
|Derek Carr
|QB
|NO
|11
|
|155.28
|13
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|TEN
|7
|Awesome price point for a handcuff or independent RB5 buy
|157.01
|14
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|GB
|6
|Has been Jordan Love’s go-to guy this offseason; should be trending upward soon
|158.09
|14
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|KC
|10
|Benefits greatly from Kadarius Toney’s knee injury; will continue to fly up boards
|158.22
|14
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|CHI
|13
|Criminally undervalued as he’s in a competition for the RB1 role
|159.26
|14
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|CAR
|7
|
|159.39
|14
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|LAR
|10
|
|160.54
|14
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|RB
|ATL
|11
|Slowly trending upward due to potential pass-catching role
|160.71
|14
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|LV
|13
|
|161.24
|14
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|PHI
|10
|Nice spot to take a gamble on him being behind two fragile RBs
|161.79
|14
|Tyler Bass
|K
|BUF
|13
|
|164.82
|14
|K.J. Osborn
|WR
|MIN
|13
|
|165.51
|14
|Baltimore Ravens
|DEF
|BAL
|13
|
|165.74
|14
|Irv Smith Jr.
|TE
|CIN
|7
|
|166.55
|14
|Jeff Wilson
|RB
|MIA
|10
|De’Von Achane impacts Raheem Mostert more, which isn’t being reflected in ADP data
|168.55
|15
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|CHI
|13
|
|168.79
|15
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|LV
|13
|
|169.12
|15
|Evan McPherson
|K
|CIN
|7
|
|169.14
|15
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|CLE
|5
|Oddly, he’s falling when he should be rising. One to watch in camp
|169.57
|15
|Tyler Boyd
|WR
|CIN
|7
|
|170.70
|15
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DEF
|JAX
|9
|
|171.17
|15
|Jordan Love
|QB
|GB
|6
|
|172.53
|15
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|NO
|11
|Quickly going from sneaky sleeper to risky depth in a crowded TE room
|173.80
|15
|Michael Carter
|RB
|NYJ
|7
|
|174.69
|15
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|CAR
|7
|
|175.61
|15
|Jason Myers
|K
|SEA
|5
|
|178.58
|15
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|KC
|10
|
|178.59
|15
|Joshua Kelley
|RB
|LAC
|5
|
|178.66
|15
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|ARI
|14
|Ever so slightly crawling up boards as he’s receiving more positive health reports
|178.89
|15
|Harrison Butker
|K
|KC
|10
|
|179.47
|15
|Wan’Dale Robinson
|WR
|NYG
|13
|Still not healthy and may not be for some time yet
|179.59
|15
|Gus Edwards
|RB
|BAL
|13
|
|179.79
|15
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DEF
|KC
|10
|
|179.92
|15
|Jalin Hyatt
|WR
|NYG
|13
|
|180.29
|16
|Bryce Young
|QB
|CAR
|7
|
|180.38
|16
|Zay Jones
|WR
|JAX
|9
|
|180.56
|16
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|PIT
|6
|
|181.25
|16
|Parris Campbell
|WR
|NYG
|13
|
|181.53
|16
|Chase Brown
|RB
|CIN
|7
|
|182.46
|16
|New York Jets
|DEF
|NYJ
|7
|
|182.59
|16
|Gerald Everett
|TE
|LAC
|5
|
|183.25
|16
|Zach Evans
|RB
|LAR
|10
|Seeing his stock fall with the addition of Sony Michel, despite Evans being a far better talent
|184.45
|16
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|DEN
|9
|
|184.71
|16
|Miami Dolphins
|DEF
|MIA
|10
|
|185.89
|16
|Taysom Hill
|TE
|NO
|11
|
|186.74
|16
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|SF
|9
|Elbow is on track and should remain in the lead for San Fran’s QB1 gig
|186.85
|16
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|HOU
|7
|
|186.96
|16
|Mac Jones
|QB
|NE
|11
|
|188.21
|16
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|ARI
|14
|
|188.47
|16
|Ryan Tannehill
|QB
|TEN
|7
|Creeping his way up boards following the DeAndre Hopkins signing
|189.06
|16
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|IND
|11
|
|189.68
|16
|New Orleans Saints
|DEF
|NO
|11
|
|189.82
|16
|Sam Howell
|QB
|WAS
|14
|
|189.97
|16
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|KC
|10
|
|190.17
|16
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|NE
|11
|
|190.60
|16
|Chase Edmonds
|RB
|TB
|5
|
|190.73
|16
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|LAC
|5
|
|191.67
|16
|Brandon McManus
|K
|JAX
|9
|
|192.29
|17
|D’Ernest Johnson
|RB
|JAX
|9
|
|192.30
|17
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|NE
|11
|
|192.68
|17
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|GB
|6
|
|192.84
|17
|Zack Moss
|RB
|IND
|11
|Challenging for the RB2 role behind a top back adds intrigue
|193.30
|17
|Nathaniel Dell
|WR
|HOU
|7
|
|193.96
|17
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DEF
|PIT
|6
|
|194.35
|17
|Denver Broncos
|DEF
|DEN
|9
|
|194.78
|17
|Isaiah Hodgins
|WR
|NYG
|13
|Starting to rise from a shaky WR corps after a quality stretch in 2022
|194.84
|17
|Cleveland Browns
|DEF
|CLE
|5
|
|194.90
|17
|Younghoe Koo
|K
|ATL
|11
|
|195.01
|17
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|NO
|11
|
|195.75
|17
|Zamir White
|RB
|LV
|13
|Handcuff for Josh Jacobs and is on the upswing thanks to the star back’s holdout
|196.08
|17
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|QB
|LV
|13
|
|197.12
|17
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DEF
|CIN
|7
|
|197.33
|17
|Michael Gallup
|WR
|DAL
|7
|Still seeing his stock dip after the acquisition of Brandin Cooks; merely a flier at this point
|197.86
|17
|Desmond Ridder
|QB
|ATL
|11
|Sleeper potential at a bare-bones price tag
|198.02
|17
|Jake Elliott
|K
|PHI
|10
|
|198.18
|17
|Matt Breida
|RB
|NYG
|13
|Facing competition after Eric Gray was drafted and James Robinson joined off the street
|198.35
|17
|Jake Moody
|K
|SF
|9
|
|198.70
|17
|Brett Maher
|K
|DEN
|9
|
|199.00
|17
|Seattle Seahawks
|DEF
|SEA
|5
|
|199.00
|17
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|NE
|11
|
|199.10
|17
|DeVante Parker
|WR
|NE
|11
|
|199.23
|17
|Greg Zuerlein
|K
|NYJ
|7
|
|199.84
|17
|Marvin Mims
|WR
|DEN
|9
|
|200.14
|17
|D.J. Chark
|WR
|CAR
|7
|
|200.27
|17
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|LAR
|10
|Tremendous upside this late after an injury-impacted 2022 dulled his ’21 shine
|200.36
|17
|Ty Chandler
|RB
|MIN
|13
|
|200.47
|17
|Riley Patterson
|K
|DET
|9
|
|200.50
|17
|Israel Abanikanda
|RB
|NYJ
|7
|Dark horse for touches if Dalvin Cook doesn’t sign
|200.72
|17
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|KC
|10
|
|200.77
|17
|Jarvis Landry
|WR
|FA
|11
|
|201.00
|17
|Washington Commanders
|DEF
|WAS
|14
|
|202.15
|17
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|NYJ
|7
|
|202.30
|17
|Allen Robinson
|WR
|PIT
|6
|Battling Calvin Austin for the slot role; looked great in OTAs and is worth monitoring
|202.53
|17
|Hunter Renfrow
|WR
|LV
|13
|
|203.06
|17
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|WR
|CAR
|7
|Looking at a fresh start with a clear mind following a poor start to his career
|203.33
|17
|Luke Musgrave
|TE
|GB
|6
|
|203.65
|17
|Deuce Vaughn
|RB
|DAL
|7
|
|203.70
|17
|Robert Woods
|WR
|HOU
|7
|
|203.82
|17
|Hayden Hurst
|TE
|CAR
|7
|