Fantasy football player news summary: July 28-30

With training camp upon us, here’s a roundup of the latest injury and player news that may impact fantasy football draft plans.

New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson (ankle) is dealing with a low ankle sprain and the team is being cautious with him, according to head coach Robert Saleh.

FANTASY TIP: Wilson probably will miss some more practices but should be fine for the start of the regular season. He will be the main option in the passing game for the Jets this season and will be a weekly starting option in all fantasy leagues.

New England Patriots TE Hunter Henry has been targeted often during red zone drills during the early part of training camp.

FANTASY TIP: Henry appears to have created a strong connection with Mac Jones during camp and could see a good amount of targets this season. He could be a low-end No. 1 tight end in some deeper leagues.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans has “certainly found chemistry” with QB Baker Mayfield during the first few days of training camp, according to Brianna Dix of Buccaneers.com.

FANTASY TIP: Evans has topped 1,000 yards in all nine of his NFL seasons, and he has caught at least eight touchdowns six times. His quarterback situation in 2023 is less than ideal, but he is still worth grabbing as a WR3.

Updating a previous report, Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor will not be traded, owner Jim Irsay said Saturday, July 29. “We will not trade Jonathan Taylor,” Irsay said. “That is a certainty. Not now or not in October.”

FANTASY TIP: Taylor’s request for a contract extension and a trade have both been denied, at least for now, and it remains to be seen what the star running back does next. He should comfortably finish as a RB1 if he stays healthy and plays the entire season.

Free-agent RB Ezekiel Elliott (Cowboys) left his meeting with the New England Patriots without a contract, but the two sides are expected to remain in contact.

FANTASY TIP: Elliott has not received much interest this offseason but probably will find a new team in the near future. He probably will not be a starter in 2023 and may not have significant fantasy value.

Las Vegas Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo did not participate in practice Friday, July 28, because of a scheduled day off, according to a source.

FANTASY TIP: Garoppolo probably will receive some practices off during training camp since he is coming off foot surgery. He will have good receivers to work with this season but should only be a No. 2 quarterback in fantasy leagues.

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow (calf) may be sidelined for the entire preseason because of his calf injury but appears to have a good chance to be available for Week 1, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

FANTASY TIP: Fantasy players will need to monitor the situation to see if Burrow returns to the field before the regular season opener. He will be a No. 1 quarterback in all fantasy leagues this season, but players may want a strong backup in case he misses a game or two.

Buffalo Bills RB James Cook has been impressive enough so far that offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey told reporters that he is “really excited about him and what he can do” and added that Cook has “three-down back” potential, according to Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic.

FANTASY TIP: With all due respect to Dorsey, Cook handled 110 touches as a 190-pound rookie and never handled more than 140 touches in four seasons at the University of Georgia. While Cook will play on all three downs, he lacks the size and overall athleticism to be what most fantasy managers consider a three-down back. He is also highly unlikely to see much action at the goal line with Josh Allen and Damien Harris around. Cook should have plenty of value in PPR leagues, but he best viewed as a low-end RB2.

Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson is working out with the first-team offense Friday, July 28.

FANTASY TIP: Richardson could wind up starting early in the season, but he’s more of a project in long-term leagues than in single-year leagues. View him as a QB2 without a lot of sizzle.

Detroit Lions TE Sam LaPorta has “earned” his current place with the first-team offense, according to offensive coordinator Benjamin Johnson.

FANTASY TIP: It’s been all positive for LaPorta since the Lions drafted him, and as the No. 1 tight end in a solid offense he could make some waves. T.J. Hockenson was on a 63-959-7 pace before he was traded to Minnesota, so the rookie is a possible target if you’re looking to carry a TE2. If the buzz keeps getting louder, however, perhaps LaPorta becomes a late-round option due to his upside.