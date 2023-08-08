Can Deneric Prince carve out a meaningful role in fantasy football?

It feels like it what was about this time in 2022 when we started hearing some buzz out of the Kansas City Chiefs training camp about an unheralded seventh-round pick making plays. That player was running back Isiah Pacheco, who locked down a spot on the 53-man roster and eventually took over as the top back in mid-November. He’d end up leading the team in carries, yards, and rushing touchdowns.

Fast-forward to now, and the name making the rounds is RB Deneric Prince, an undrafted rookie free agent out of Tulsa. He checks in at 6-foot, 216 pounds, and scouting reports laud his burst, big-play potential, and attacking style that allows him to shed tackles and finish runs downhill. Prince has some weaknesses in his technique in pass protection, though, where he had little experience with the Golden Hurricanes, and there’s room to grow in setting up blocks.

Thus far, Prince has opened eyes in training camp, earning first-team reps with Pacheco (shoulder) not cleared for contact and RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire missing time due to illness. None of that means the rookie has surpassed either of them on the depth chart, but his athleticism has all but earned him a roster spot, according to several media observers.

At least initially, it sounds as though Prince will try to make his mark on special teams where he’s set to get first crack at returning kicks. Special teams coordinator Dave Taub singled out Prince for his work in practice but noted he wants to see it in the game. Taub also said he was looking to get some other options involved for the role, but it certainly appears Prince has a good shot at landing the job.

The expectation is for the Chiefs to carry four backs with Pacheco and veteran Jerick McKinnon penciled into the top two spots. Edwards-Helaire is the wild card. A former first-round pick, CEH had his fifth-year option declined, and his future in Kansas City is murky to say the least. Would the Chiefs entertain dealing or even cutting Edwards-Helaire if there’s a market? If so, that might push Prince up to third in the pecking order.

Fantasy football outlook

Prince has had a great camp. He’s been singled out for praise by QB Patrick Mahomes, who talked up the rookie’s ability as a pass catcher and runner, and analysts following the club have used phrases like “locked in” and “written in ink” for his chances of making the 53-man roster.

Despite all of that, his pathway to fantasy value is dubious. We’ll probably see more of him sprinkled in as the season wears on, like we did with Pacheco, but for now he sits behind three established options. As such, Prince should only be viewed as a deep sleeper in larger leagues or a late gamble in best-ball setups.