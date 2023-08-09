USA Today Sports

First 3 Picks: 12-team league

First 3 Picks: 12-team league

Fantasy football draft strategy tips and advice

First 3 Picks: 12-team league

By August 9, 2023 7:37 pm

By |

Your first three picks define your fantasy football team. Each one is critical because the player pool is ever-shrinking, and…

, , , , Fantasy football draft strategy tips and advice

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home