The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 190

In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you NFL news, their top-12 quarterbacks, top-12 running backs, and a look at their Scott Fish Bowl drafts. So Huddle up, tune in, and get Blitzed!
THE LATEST
