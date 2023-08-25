USA Today Sports

The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 190

The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 190

Fantasy football podcast

The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 190

By , August 25, 2023 6:21 pm

By and |

In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you NFL news, their top-12 quarterbacks, top-12 running backs, and a look at their Scott Fish Bowl drafts. So Huddle up, tune in, and get Blitzed!

Or, click here to listen

, , , , , , , , , , , , Fantasy football podcast

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home