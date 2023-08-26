Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs ends his holdout

The Las Vegas Raiders and running back Josh Jacobs have agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $12 million, per sources on Saturday, Aug. 26. The base value of the deal is worth $11.8 million and includes $200,000 in incentives.

Jacobs, 25, remains in his prime but is coming off a 393-touch workload, which should give gamers pause since 2022 was the first time in his NFL career in which he managed to play every game. Historically, once a back gets into that 330- to 350-carry range, all bets are off when it comes to continuing their success into the next season. To his credit, Jacobs wasn’t heavily utilized at Alabama and is young enough where perhaps he defies the odds one more season, but it is a risk that’s impossible to ignore.

One other aspect to consider is that Jacobs has hauled in at least 53 passes in each of the last two seasons. With the addition of possession man Jakobi Meyers to pair with ball-hog Davante Adams and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow, it’s entirely reasonable to expect his receiving numbers will fall off a bit. Don’t blindly assume Jimmy Garoppolo dumps it off as much as the more mobile Derek Carr did when plays weren’t scripted to go Jacobs’ way, and there’s another huge question about what happens if Jimmy G. were to miss significant time due to injury. The backup situation isn’t looking so pretty in Vegas.

It’s easy to get wrapped up in the stats from last season and expect similar results. It’s also common to have rostered a player in the past and then feel compelled to go back to him the next year out of comfort. Jacobs is an extremely talented back who does a number of things to help fantasy teams, but there is a minuscule chance he replicates what should prove to be a personal-best season when we look back on his professional career in a few years.

Fantasy football value

Now that he has signed, expect the current average draft position of RB8 (No. 20 overall) to rise into the RB3 conversation with Saquon Barkley, making Jacobs roughly between the sixth and ninth player chosen in Round 1 of PPR drafts. Make sure you back him up with Zamir White, a capable handcuff who won’t return much value without an injury, but you surely will be glad he is on your roster should Jacobs be forced out of action.