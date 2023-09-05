Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 1

Welcome to the 2023 fantasy football season! We’re back to find some hidden gems for IDP league players heading into Week 1.

Each week, we’ll highlight diamonds in the rough or some players that just need to be rostered in more leagues on the defensive side of the ball. Keep in mind your scoring system and roster restraints when heading to the waiver wire to grab these IDPs.

Defensive Linemen

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft did nothing this preseason to mask the potential he displayed in college. He had three tackles, one sack and a forced fumble, which led Pro Football Focus to give him one of the highest grades among rookies this preseason. He has a high motor and routinely dealt with double and triple teams in college. He’ll take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, who run the ball a lot, and could bring tackle potential.

Collins is making the switch from linebacker to defensive end this year and is coming off of a 100-tackle sophomore campaign. He still went undrafted in a lot of leagues that use one DL. He has the tools to be a good pass rusher, and he already has shown a knack for racking up tackles. NFL.com’s Kevin Patra picked Collins to be his breakout, first-time Pro Bowler this season. He’s worth the pickup.

Linebackers

The 30-year-old former former Raiders linebacker takes over in the middle for DeMeco Ryans’ squad. He had nine tackles, a sack, an INT, and a pass defense during the preseason. That’s a solid showing for someone earmarked for a starting spot. He doesn’t have a ton of name value and comes with injury risk, which made him go undrafted in a lot of leagues, but he’s definitely worth the flex consideration if he’s out there.

Now in his sixth year, Vander Esch had a 140-tackle season in his rookie year before injuries knocked him off the All-Pro trajectory. He worked his way back up the depth chart and picked up 90 tackles in 14 games last year. He’s the guy on the weak side, and if Vander Esch can stay healthy, he could easily deliver 110-120 tackles.

Defensive Backs

Holland improved from 69 to 96 tackles from his rookie to sophomore seasons. Now in Year 3, his side of the field is going to be tested early and often. CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) is out several weeks, which leaves second-year CB Kader Kohou manning the right side opposite of Xavien Howard. Holland was probably a DB3 in deeper IDP leagues entering the year, but his early season workload gives him upside.

While his backfield mate in Grant Delpit received the draft-day attention by more gamers, Thornhill could be the better play this week if you’re looking for a one-game starting option. The former Kansas City safety comes over to Cleveland with a remarkably consistent career profile, albeit an unexciting one, and has some season-long appeal. Thornhill has racked up at least 42 solos in three of his four pro seasons and is coming off a career-best fantasy showing over 16 appearances. New DC Jim Schwartz will have this group primed for improvement in 2023.

Smith has been a staple in IDP leagues for a decade, but he’s getting long in the tooth at 34 and has taken a tumble down most rankings. He’ll be the leader of a young secondary and has averaged 91 tackles per season over the last five years. He had 85 stops in 14 games last season and tied a career high with five INTs. Smith wasn’t given a lot of love in drafts this year, but he hasn’t shown too many signs of erosion, and it’s worth a peek if you’re in a shallow league, say one that starts two or fewer DBs.