The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 192

Fantasy football podcast

September 5, 2023

By and |

In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you NFL news, setting Week 1 lineups, and “DFS Pay-ups, Stay-aways and Value Plays.” So Huddle up, tune in, and get Blitzed!

