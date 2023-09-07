Betting the NFL Line: Week 1

After the long wait since February, every team is starting fresh and looking to make a statement in Week 1. For half the teams, panic will set in as they look to avoid starting 0-2 and digging themselves an early hole. But for now, every fan base is looking for brighter days ahead – starting with a statement win in Week 1.

NFL Betting Odds and Lines: Week 1

The Lions are the darlings of the prediction crowd and are getting a lot of respect from the gambling crowd, who have made the Chiefs a smaller-than-expected home favorite (4.5 points at -110 for both the Lions and Chiefs). While I agree the Lions are going to likely finish the year as division champs, they’re going to start the season losing to the defending world champs in their yard. Take the Chiefs and lay 4.5 points (-110).

The Panthers went on a fire sale before the trade deadline and a lot has changed since. Both teams made splash picks early in the 2023 draft – Carolina using the first pick on Bryce Young and the Falcons adding All-World running back Bijan Robinson at No. 8. The Over/Under is the second-lowest of the week (39.5 points at -110 Over, -110 Under). It makes sense. Young isn’t going to take chances, and the Falcons are going to run the ball a lot. This game has 20-16 written all over it. Take the Under of 39.5 points (-110).

The only double-digit point spread favorite of the week are the Ravens (10 points at -100 for both teams). There’s a reason for that. The Texans are in a rebuild, and the Ravens are healthy (which they haven’t been able to say often the last couple years). Healthy Ravens are dangerous Ravens, especially at home. Take Baltimore and lay 10 points (-110).

The Bengals have the requirements to win the Super Bowl, but the Battles of Ohio are often bloody. The Over/Under is significant (47.5 points at -110 for both). While both offenses are capable of lighting up the scoreboard, a division battle like this will be more field position and field goals than 60-yard bombs. Take the Under of 47.5 points (-110).

The Jaguars are looking to show they’re ready for the big time, while the Colts are turning the page to a new era. Jacksonville is a solid road favorite (5 points at -110 for both). Anthony Richardson has all the tools to be a great quarterback, but his debut is likely to be a little rocky, and the Colts won’t have Jonathan Taylor. The Jags will take advantage of that. Take the Jaguars and lay 5 points (-110).

Nobody had the run of luck that Minnesota did last year – winning 11 one-score games. The reason the Vikings couldn’t put away opponents like a 13-4 team should have is that their defense was (and is) brutal. Minnesota is a heavy favorite (6 points at -110 for both). While I believe the Vikings will win, don’t give away that many points. Take the Buccaneers plus 6 points (-110).

Most point-spread betting lines when they’re set look to have the same return. The Saints are the biggest investment as a favorite (3 points at -105 Titans, -115 Saints). It won’t be shocking if it goes to 3.5 points before Sunday, because the Saints are the capable of winning by much more than a field goal. Take the Saints and lay 3 points (-115).

The 49ers are a legitimate Super Bowl contender but are playing a 1 p.m. ET game (10 a.m. local time) against a defense that doesn’t get pushed around. The 49ers should find a way to win, but this one has the potential to be dominated by the defenses. The Over/Under is low (41 points at -110 for both), but it should have been lower. Take the Under of 41 points (-110).

The Commanders are viewed as the last-place favorite in the NFC East, but they’re a huge favorite in this one (7 points and -110 for both teams). That’s because, until further notice, the current version of the Cardinals will be a touchdown or larger underdog most weeks. Take the Commanders and lay 7 points (-110).

The oddsmakers know the story with this rivalry. It’s been like a hammer and a nail for three decades. The faces have changed, but the Packers dominate this series. The Bears are a tepid home favorite (1 point), and it’s because Green Bay’s defense is what will keep them in playoff contention. The dominance continues. Take the Packers on the moneyline (+100).

The fact of the matter is that Bill Belichick is a .500 coach without Tom Brady. Yet, he still gets the respect his legacy has earned, which explains why the Eagles are such small favorites (4 points at -110 for both). The Eagles are a bad opponent with which to change that downward trend. Take the Eagles and lay 4 points (-110).

The Sean Payton era begins with the hopes of improving the expectations that were crushed last season. The Jimmy Garoppolo era in Vegas begins in unfriendly confines. The Over/Under isn’t absurd (44 points at -110 for the Over and Under). Russell Wilson is a game manager, at best, at this point. That gives you the feeling, barring a couple of Wilson bombs dropping out of the thin Colorado air, this is too high an O/U. Take the Under of 44 points (-110).

This game has the highest Over/Under of the week (51 points at -110 for both). These are two of the most explosive big-play offenses in the NFL and, even if a team gets behind by 17 points, it doesn’t mean the game is over. It may take until late in the game to hit, but take the Over of 51 points (-110).

The Seahawks are solid favorites and it’s more because the Rams are struggling than Seattle is dominant. The Over/Under is up there (46 points at -110 for both). Without Cooper Kupp, a lot of Rams are going to have to step up. Not enough of them will do their part to score enough points. Take the Under of 46 points (-110).

This rivalry is always a physical battle. The Cowboys are road favorites (3 points at -115 Cowboys, -105 Giants). With everyone healthy to start the season, Dallas has more explosive playmakers on both sides of the ball than the Giants. They will make enough big plays to win the night. Take the Cowboys and lay 3 points (-115).

The hype train is going to be crazy for this one. Buffalo has dominated the division but are a minimal favorite (2.5 points at -110 for both teams). Aaron Rodgers makes his Jets debut and will ride the emotion much like Brett Favre did a decade and a half earlier. Buy into the hype … for this game anyway. Take the Jets on the moneyline (+115).

