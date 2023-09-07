Fantasy football start/bench list: Week 1

Player analysis and projections can be found in our Start/Bench Tool customized to your myHuddle league scoring and rosters. All…
THE LATEST
NFL Betting Odds and Lines 2hr ago
Betting the NFL Line: Week 1
Your betting guide for all of the top wagers of Week 1.
NFL Betting Odds and Lines 3hr ago
NFL Picks: Office pool pick'em - Week 1
Use our staff’s weekly pick’em against the spread and straight up for the win.
Fantasy Football IDP Analysis 2d ago
Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 1
Check your waiver wire for these IDP options ahead of Week 1.
Fantasy football podcast 2d ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 192
The guys bring you player news, Week 1 lineup advice, and DFS strategy for the opener.
Game Analysis 3d ago
Game predictions and player projections: Week 1
Predicting the outcome of all 16 games and projecting the fantasy stats for all NFL players.
General Fantasy Football Analysis, Tips, Strategy and Advice 4d ago
Site sign-in: System fully restored
12:59 p.m. ET – The site is fully restored. You should be able to login as normal. 12:45 p.m. ET – We are aware of current site login (…)
Fantasy Football Injury Analysis 2w ago
Fantasy Football: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor will miss the first month of 2023
No trade was reached, and Indy will be without its star back for at least a month.
Fantasy football podcast 2w ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 191
Talking RB handcuffs, WR and TE rankings, and more!
Fantasy football player news 2w ago
Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs ends his holdout
The star runner signed a one-year deal to return to the Raiders.
Fantasy football podcast 2w ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 190
Talking QB and RB rankings, Scott Fish Bowl, and more.