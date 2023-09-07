NFL Picks: Office pool pick'em - Week 1

NFL picks are provided for straight up (moneyline) and against the spread (ATS) NFL pick pools.
Each week’s spread picks are graded by the line as of when the person entered their picks. This will create situations in which a movement of the line can result in two participants having the correct pick but with different teams chosen during an individual game.
2023 Week 1 picks: moneyline & against the spread
2022 Season-long rankings: moneyline
2022 Season-long rankings: ATS
NFL all-time picks leaderboard: moneyline
|Moneyline
|DMD
|SG
|HS
|CC
|CJB
|HCG
|KH
|2022
|184-98-2
|172-110-2
|172-110-2
|181-101-2
|174-108-2
|190-92-2
|178-104-2
|2021
|167-104-1
|159-112-1
|176-95-1
|175-96-1
|176-95-1
|174-97-1
|n/a
|2020
|161-94-1
|161-94-1
|164-91-1
|174-81-1
|166-89-1
|172-83-1
|n/a
|2019
|162-93-1
|156-99-1
|161-94-1
|164-91-1
|157-98-1
|163-92-1
|n/a
|2018
|167-87-2
|158-96-2
|153-101-2
|165-89-2
|157-97-2
|n/a
|n/a
|2017
|168-88
|161-95
|165-91
|180-76
|160-96
|n/a
|n/a
|2016
|157-97-2
|149-105-2
|152-102-2
|156-98-2
|139-115-2
|n/a
|n/a
|2015
|154-102
|137-119
|155-101
|165-91
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|2014
|166-89-1
|158-97-1
|163-92-1
|177-78-1
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|2013
|163-92-1
|160-95-1
|153-102-1
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|All-time
|1,649-944-11
|1,571-1,022-11
|1,614-979-11
|1,537-801-10
|1129-698-9
|699-364-5
|178-104-2
|accuracy
|(63.3%)
|(60.3%)
|(61.9%)
|(65.5%)
|(61.5%)
|(65.4%)
|(62.7%)
NFL all-time picks leaderboard: ATS
|ATS
|DMD
|SG
|HS
|CC
|CJB
|HCG
|KH
|2022
|136-142-6
|132-148-4
|143-136-5
|132-150-2
|145-136-3
|142-134-8
|127-152-4
|2021
|141-130-1
|142-129-1
|136-135-1
|152-119-1
|143-128-1
|151-120-1
|n/a
|2020
|118-138
|122-134
|129-127
|130-126
|143-113
|130-126
|n/a
|2019
|121-135
|133-123
|139-117
|121-135
|137-119
|139-117
|n/a
|2018
|132-124
|131-125
|133-123
|132-124
|130-126
|n/a
|n/a
|2017
|129-127
|136-120
|132-124
|136-120
|131-125
|n/a
|n/a
|2016
|110-146
|125-131
|124-132
|132-124
|127-129
|n/a
|n/a
|2015
|125-131
|121-135
|123-133
|141-115
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|2014
|122-134
|124-132
|132-124
|123-133
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|2013
|115-136-5
|119-132-5
|117-134-5
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|All-time
|1,249-1,343-12
|1,285-1,309-10
|1,308-1,285-11
|1,199-1,146-3
|956-876-4
|562-497-9
|127-152-4
|accuracy
|48.0%
|49.3%
|50.2%
|47.7%
|52.1%
|52.6%
|44.9%
DMD – David Dorey, SG – Steve Gallo, HS – Harley Schultz, CC – Cletis Cutts, CJB – Cory Bonini, HCG – HC Green, KH – Kevin Hickey
