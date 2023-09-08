Fantasy football injury report: Week 1

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

Week 1 fantasy football injury report

This week’s key game-time decisions: WR Adam Thielen, TE Darren Waller, TE Mark Andrews, WR Jerry Jeudy, WR Cooper Kupp, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, TE George Kittle, RB Breece Hall

ARIZONA CARDINALS

QB Kyler Murray (knee) is on the PUP as he recovers from a torn ACL. WR Marquise Brown (hamstring) and TE Zach Ertz (knee) are questionable after limited work all week.

ATLANTA FALCONS

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) is questionable for Week 1.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

TE Mark Andrews (quadriceps) was limited all week and draws the questionable tag. WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) was a full-go Friday and carries no injury designation.

BUFFALO BILLS – Monday night

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

WR D.J. Chark (hamstring) is out for Week 1. WR Adam Thielen (ankle) upgraded to limited work Friday and is questionable.

CHICAGO BEARS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

QB Joe Burrow (calf) and WR Tyler Boyd (toe) practiced all week and are good to go.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

DALLAS COWBOYS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

DENVER BRONCOS

WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) was limited all week and will be questionable for Week 1.

DETROIT LIONS – Played Thursday

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

WR Christian Watson (hamstring) has been ruled out. WR Romeo Doubs (hamstring) was limited Thursday and Friday and is questionable.

HOUSTON TEXANS

WR John Metchie (hamstring) has been ruled out.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) began the season on the PUP with an ankle injury. RB Zack Moss (forearm) was limited all week and deemed questionable.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – Played Thursday

TE Travis Kelce (knee) missed the Week 1 game Thursday night with a bone bruise on his knee. He should have enough time to return for Week 2.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) didn’t practice all week and could be on the wrong side of questionable after his coach said he won’t play.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

RB De’Von Achane (shoulder) practiced all week and is good to go. WR Jaylen Waddle (oblique) was limited Wednesday but was a full-go the rest of the week and will play.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

WR DeVante Parker (knee) and RB Rhamondre Stevenson (illness) are on the questionable carousel to open the season. Stevenson did not practice Friday, and Parker was limited.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

NEW YORK GIANTS

TE Darren Waller (hamstring) upgraded to limited work Friday and is questionable.

NEW YORK JETS – Monday night

RB Breece Hall (knee) has been limited in practice this week. Monitor his work Saturday.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

TE George Kittle (groin) was limited all week and deemed questionable for the season opener. QB Brock Purdy (elbow) practiced all week and is good to go.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (wrist) made a speedy recovery from wrist surgery and is good to go.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

TENNESSEE TITANS

WR Treylon Burks (knee) practiced all week and is good to go.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

WR Terry McLaurin (toe) practiced fully the last two days and will play.