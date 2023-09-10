Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 1

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Weather forecasts are courtesy of The Football Database.

Week 1 gameday inactives, weather and notes

KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: WR Adam Thielen, TE Mark Andrews, TE George Kittle

Afternoon games: RB Rhamondre Stevenson, WR Jerry Jeudy

Sunday night: TE Darren Waller

Monday night:

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Panthers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR D.J. Chark (hamstring) is out for Week 1. WR Adam Thielen (ankle) upgraded to limited work Friday and is questionable. He made the trip and is expected to play. LB Brian Burns will travel with the team, too, despite being embroiled in a contract dispute.

Falcons

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) is questionable for Week 1.

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 70 degrees, partly cloudy



Bengals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Joe Burrow (calf) and WR Tyler Boyd (toe) practiced all week and are good to go.

Browns

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 74 degrees, mostly clear (retractable-roof dome)



Jaguars

Inactives:



Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Colts

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) began the season on the PUP with an ankle injury. RB Zack Moss (forearm) was limited all week and deemed questionable on Friday, but he was downgraded to doubtful Saturday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Buccaneers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Vikings

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Titans



Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Treylon Burks (knee) practiced all week and is good to go.

Saints

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Tre’Quan Smith (groin) was placed on IR. RB Tony Jones Jr. was elevated from the practice team to the 53-man roster.

San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 75 degrees, cloudy



49ers

Inactives:



Lineup notes: TE George Kittle (groin) was limited all week and deemed questionable for the season opener. QB Brock Purdy (elbow) practiced all week and is good to go. Rookie PK Jake Moody (quad) avoided the injury report, and PK Matthew Wright was cut on Saturday. DE Nick Bosa will be on the field after ending his holdout with a new contract.

Steelers

Inactives:



Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 71 degrees, slight chance of drizzle



Cardinals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Kyler Murray (knee) is on the PUP as he recovers from a torn ACL. WR Marquise Brown (hamstring) and TE Zach Ertz (knee) are questionable after limited work all week.

Commanders

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Terry McLaurin (toe) practiced fully the last two days and will play. WR Jamison Crowder was activated to the 53-man roster, while DE Chase Young (neck) will miss Week 1 with a stinger.

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 74 degrees, 20% chance of light rain



Texans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR John Metchie (hamstring) has been ruled out.

Ravens



Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Mark Andrews (quadriceps) was limited all week and draws the questionable tag. WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) was a full-go Friday and carries no injury designation.

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (4:25 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 71 degrees, cloudy



Packers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Christian Watson (hamstring) has been ruled out. WR Romeo Doubs (hamstring) was limited Thursday and Friday and is questionable.

Bears

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 64 degrees, cloudy



Raiders

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Broncos



Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) was limited all week and will be questionable for Week 1.

Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots (4:25 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 77 degrees, cloudy



Eagles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Patriots

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR DeVante Parker (knee) and RB Rhamondre Stevenson (illness) are on the questionable carousel to open the season. Stevenson did not practice Friday, and Parker was limited, but the running back is expected to play as he returns from the flu. RB Ty Montgomery was elevated to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 86 degrees, cloudy (open-air dome)



Dolphins

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB De’Von Achane (shoulder) practiced all week and is good to go. WR Jaylen Waddle (oblique) was limited Wednesday but was a full-go the rest of the week and will play.

Chargers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 70 degrees, cloudy



Rams

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) originally was deemed questionable before being placed on the Reserve/Injured list Saturday and will miss at least the first four games. PK Brett Maher was elevated to the active roster.

Seahawks

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (wrist) made a speedy recovery from wrist surgery and is good to go.

Sunday Night Football

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (8:20 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 71 degrees, cloudy, 91% humidity



Cowboys

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Giants

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Darren Waller (hamstring) upgraded to limited work Friday and is questionable, but he is expected to play.

Monday Night Football

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (8:15 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 72 degrees, clear



Bills

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Jets

Lineup notes: RB Breece Hall (knee) has been limited in practice Thursday and Friday before returning Saturday to a full workload. He’s officially questionable but expected to play. Starting LT Duane Brown (shoulder) and No. 1 RT Mekhi Becton (knee, illness) both are questionable, but each fully practiced Saturday and are expected to play.