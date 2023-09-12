Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 2

We’re through Week 1, off and running. There were some breakout performances on the defensive side of the ball. But which ones were for real and not mirages? We’ll help sift through the madness.

Each week, we’ll highlight diamonds in the rough or some players that just need to be rostered in more leagues on the defensive side of the ball. Keep in mind your scoring system and roster restraints when heading to the waiver wire to grab these IDPs.

Defensive Linemen

Once an elite option at the position, injuries robbed him of most of 2021, and his 2022 left a bit to be desired. Hunter went undrafted in a lot of leagues, because he’s typically a sack-only option. He roared in Week 1 with seven total tackles, a sack, and a pass defense. He’s still just 28 years old and on a one-year deal looking for a big payday. He could be a weekly mix-and-match option at the very least.

The second-year, former second-round pick, may have the most favorable position among defensive linemen in football – lining up opposite of Nick Bosa. Jackson took advantage in Week 1 with three sacks, which matched his total from all of last season. This performance may have been fluky, but he’s going to continue to see less attention on his side.

Linebackers

The fifth-year middle linebacker was one of the lone bright spots for the “Bungles” in Week 1. He had 11 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble. Pratt has been a fringe linebacker in the past you could mix and match as a flex. He’ll provide mostly tackles as he only has 2.5 career sacks.

Alexander made a statement in Week 1 with nine total tackles. He has bounced around the last few years and never replicated his 145-tackle sophomore season in 2016. The Steelers were thumped by the Niners, which caused San Fran to run the ball more. This may happen a lot, and Alexander will be a weekly flex candidate.

This one is for deep leaguers. Starting middle linebacker Nakobe Dean went down with a foot injury in Week 1 that is going to cost him a month. Elliss replaced him and had four total tackles. The 24-year-old is a bit of an unknown as a third-year man from Idaho. He had 11 tackles in six games last season and played a lot of special teams.

Defensive Backs

Cisco made an early impression in his pivotal third season with 10 tackles and a forced fumble in Week 1. He made big strides with 73 tackles in his second season and now appears poised to be a prototypical third-year boomer. Pick him up and ride him, but there’s a good chance he’s already rostered in more competitive or deeper formats.

A relative unknown and a former sixth-round pick in 2020, Gilman had a career game with 11 total tackles in the season opener. He had 58 tackles, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 17 games last season, and he’ll have feared SS Derwin James on the other side. That’ll tempt teams to continue targeting him.

Opportunity knocked for Bell in Week 1, and he answered with eight total tackles and a forced fumble. FS Donovan Wilson (calf) could miss up to six weeks with a strained calf, which will give Bell some runway. Give him a look in deeper formats.