NFL Picks: Office pool pick'em - Week 2

NFL picks are provided for straight up (moneyline) and against the spread (ATS) NFL pick pools.

Each week’s spread picks are graded by the line as of when the person entered their picks. This will create situations in which a movement of the line can result in two participants having the correct pick but with different teams chosen during an individual game.

BetMGM Sportsbook $1,500 First Bet Offer!

New BetMGM customers can sign up today and get a First Bet Offer up to $1,500 using bonus code USAT. Just download the BetMGM app, deposit at least $10 and place your first wager on any game. If your first bet loses, you will receive bonus bets in the amount of your bet (up to $1,500). Just make sure you use bonus code USAT when you sign up. Bet Now!



Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. CO, DC, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MS, NJ, NV, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). 21+ to wager. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions. US promotional offers not available in DC, New York or Ontario.

2023 Week 2 picks: moneyline & against the spread

Odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook

2023 Season-long rankings: moneyline

2023 Season-long rankings: ATS

NFL all-time picks leaderboard: moneyline

Moneyline DMD SG HS CC CJB HCG KH 2022 184-98-2 172-110-2 172-110-2 181-101-2 174-108-2 190-92-2 178-104-2 2021 167-104-1 159-112-1 176-95-1 175-96-1 176-95-1 174-97-1 n/a 2020 161-94-1 161-94-1 164-91-1 174-81-1 166-89-1 172-83-1 n/a 2019 162-93-1 156-99-1 161-94-1 164-91-1 157-98-1 163-92-1 n/a 2018 167-87-2 158-96-2 153-101-2 165-89-2 157-97-2 n/a n/a 2017 168-88 161-95 165-91 180-76 160-96 n/a n/a 2016 157-97-2 149-105-2 152-102-2 156-98-2 139-115-2 n/a n/a 2015 154-102 137-119 155-101 165-91 n/a n/a n/a 2014 166-89-1 158-97-1 163-92-1 177-78-1 n/a n/a n/a 2013 163-92-1 160-95-1 153-102-1 n/a n/a n/a n/a All-time 1,649-944-11 1,571-1,022-11 1,614-979-11 1,537-801-10 1129-698-9 699-364-5 178-104-2 accuracy (63.3%) (60.3%) (61.9%) (65.5%) (61.5%) (65.4%) (62.7%)

NFL all-time picks leaderboard: ATS



ATS DMD SG HS CC CJB HCG KH 2022 136-142-6 132-148-4 143-136-5 132-150-2 145-136-3 142-134-8 127-152-4 2021 141-130-1 142-129-1 136-135-1 152-119-1 143-128-1 151-120-1 n/a 2020 118-138 122-134 129-127 130-126 143-113 130-126 n/a 2019 121-135 133-123 139-117 121-135 137-119 139-117 n/a 2018 132-124 131-125 133-123 132-124 130-126 n/a n/a 2017 129-127 136-120 132-124 136-120 131-125 n/a n/a 2016 110-146 125-131 124-132 132-124 127-129 n/a n/a 2015 125-131 121-135 123-133 141-115 n/a n/a n/a 2014 122-134 124-132 132-124 123-133 n/a n/a n/a 2013 115-136-5 119-132-5 117-134-5 n/a n/a n/a n/a All-time 1,249-1,343-12 1,285-1,309-10 1,308-1,285-11 1,199-1,146-3 956-876-4 562-497-9 127-152-4 accuracy 48.0% 49.3% 50.2% 47.7% 52.1% 52.6% 44.9%

DMD – David Dorey, SG – Steve Gallo, HS – Harley Schultz, CC – Cletis Cutts, CJB – Cory Bonini, HCG – HC Green, KH – Kevin Hickey

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.