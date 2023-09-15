Fantasy football injury report: Week 2

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

Week 2 fantasy football injury report

This week’s key game-time decisions: RB Aaron Jones, WR Christian Watson, QB C.J. Stroud, RB Austin Ekeler, WR DeAndre Hopkins, WR DeVante Parker, WR Brandin Cooks, WR DJ Chark Jr.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

QB Kyler Murray (knee) is on the PUP as he recovers from a torn ACL. RB James Conner (calf) handled a full load Friday and will play.

ATLANTA FALCONS

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) practiced all week and will play.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

RB J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) went on IR and will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles. TE Mark Andrews (quadriceps) upgraded to a full practice Friday but has been deemed questionable.

BUFFALO BILLS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

CAROLINA PANTHERS – Monday night

WR DJ Chark Jr. (hamstring) has been limited all week and will get a designation after Saturday’s session.

CHICAGO BEARS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

QB Joe Burrow (calf) practiced all week and is good to go.

CLEVELAND BROWNS – Monday night

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

DALLAS COWBOYS

WR Brandin Cooks (knee) didn’t practice all week and is questionable. He’s not expected to play.

DENVER BRONCOS

WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) practiced all week and will play.

DETROIT LIONS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) and WR Christian Watson (hamstring) and both questionable this week. Jones didn’t practice at all and is probably on the wrong side of the tag. Watson was limited Friday after being out the first two days. WR Romeo Doubs (hamstring) managed a full session Friday and will play.

HOUSTON TEXANS

QB C.J. Stroud (shoulder) was limited Friday and has been ruled questionable. WR John Metchie (hamstring) practiced in full Friday and is good to go.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) began the season on the PUP with an ankle injury. RB Zack Moss (forearm) practiced in full all week and is off the report.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

TE Travis Kelce (knee) was limited all week and draws the questionable tag. WR Kadarius Toney (knee) practiced fully all week and will play.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion) has been ruled out. WR Davante Adams (foot) and QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) were full participants the last two days and will play.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) didn’t practice all week and gives fantasy owners pause with a doubtful tag.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) is on IR and hopes to return in Week 5.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

RB De’Von Achane (shoulder) practiced all week and is good to go. WR Jaylen Waddle (oblique) was limited Wednesday but was a full-go the rest of the week and will play. RB Raheem Mostert (knee) didn’t practice Wednesday but had two full sessions and is off the report.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS – Played Thursday

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

WR DeVante Parker (knee) was limited all week and will be questionable.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS – Monday night

RB Kendre Miller (hamstring) has done limited work all week thus far. Saturday will be telling for his Monday night status.

NEW YORK GIANTS

TE Darren Waller (hamstring) didn’t practice Wednesday and saw limited work Thursday and Friday, but he doesn’t carry an injury designation. WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) is doubtful after limited work Friday.

NEW YORK JETS

QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) went on IR and will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles. RB Breece Hall (knee) mustered a full dosage of practice Friday but still carries the questionable tag.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES – Played Thursday

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS – Monday night

WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) hasn’t practiced all week, but he’s expected to miss multiple weeks. TE Pat Freiermuth (chest) practiced Friday.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

TE George Kittle (groin) finished a full practice Friday and will play.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seattle will be without both starting offensive tackles this week.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder) practiced all week and is good to go.

TENNESSEE TITANS

WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) didn’t practice all week and is questionable. He’s a shaky game-time decision.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

WR Terry McLaurin (toe) practiced all week and is good to go. WR Curtis Samuel (hip) was limited all week but doesn’t carry an injury tag.