Six points with David Dorey

Week 1 is over, and now we have to decide about all those big and small performances, the unexpected changes, and more than a few disappearing acts. Was it real? No arguing that Week 1 was a slop-fest for most teams that just now are playing “for keeps” and not just to decide which 53 guys get a locker for the season.

We’ve already seen J.K. Dobbins’s much-hyped season turned into yet another disappointing trip to injured reserve. And the Aaron Rodgers era with the Jets only lasted three plays. There were a few surprises in various backfields, and running back is the position that always delivers several in-season surprise fantasy stars. Most often, it comes from injuries shaking up the depth chart.

Here are six players and situations that I’m watching this weekend on the hunt for fantasy opportunity.

And about last night…

Vikings 28, Eagles 34

At halftime, it was 13-7 in favor of the Eagles, and it appeared the standard sloppy play of last week, and too many Thursday night games had shown up again. It became a great game in the second half, with the Eagles leading 27-7 and then the Vikings putting on a show for the final quarter and a half – although too little, too late.

The Vikings offense is very good. Kirk Cousins threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns, and Justin Jefferson showed up in the second half with 11 catches for 159 yards and inches away from a touchdown. Jordan Addison (3-72, TD) scored for the second week, breaking free on a 62-yard touchdown down the middle. T.J. Hockenson (7-66, 2 TD) is getting a lead on all other fantasy tight ends.

Unfortunately, Alexander Mattison flopped for the second week, gaining just 28 yards on eight rushes and catching three passes for 11 yards. He also lost one of the four team fumbles. At some point, maybe soon, the Vikings may be rethinking the whole “let’s just use our second string” approach to the backfield.

Jalen Hurts has not thrown much this year. He totaled just 18-of-23 for 193 yards and one touchdown to DeVonta Smith (4-131, TD), who provided nearly all of the receiving yards, much to the dismay of A.J. Brown owners (4-29). Brown caught a score but was called back on a holding penalty. Hurts ran in two scores to pump up the fantasy points on his 12 rushes for 35 yards. Kenneth Gainwell picked a bad week to be out, since D’Andre Swift (28-175, TD) has to have leapfrogged the career depth running back.