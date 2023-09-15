Six points with David Dorey

Week 1 is over, and now we have to decide about all those big and small performances, the unexpected changes, and more than a few disappearing acts. Was it real? No arguing that Week 1 was a slop-fest for most teams that just now are playing “for keeps” and not just to decide which 53 guys get a locker for the season.
We’ve already seen J.K. Dobbins’s much-hyped season turned into yet another disappointing trip to injured reserve. And the Aaron Rodgers era with the Jets only lasted three plays. There were a few surprises in various backfields, and running back is the position that always delivers several in-season surprise fantasy stars. Most often, it comes from injuries shaking up the depth chart.
Here are six players and situations that I’m watching this weekend on the hunt for fantasy opportunity.
- RB Melvin Gordon (BAL) – The first name mentioned here last week was J.K. Dobbins but he didn’t last long. The Ravens also used Gus Edwards (8-32) and Justice Hill (8-9, 2 TD). Hill was scraped off the waiver wire in every league after those two touchdowns, but the player who appears most likely to benefit from the Dobbins injury is Melvin Gordon. HC John Harbaugh said they would not add any backs but promote Gordon up from the practice squad. Gordon is no longer special, but Hill and Edwards have never been. Hill enters his fourth season with the team, and Edwards is in his fifth. Neither have done much in the past. It is a great offensive line in Baltimore and a decent schedule. The committee will persist, but Hill and Edwards have long been just depth players. Gordon could end up with reliable weekly value, though not as a difference-maker. One more name gets thrown into the ring next month – the rookie Keaton Mitchell who is on IR for now.
- RB Emanuel Wilson (GB) – Aaron Jones was productive in Week 1 but injured his hamstring and has missed practice. He has not been ruled out, and if he was, the expectation is that AJ Dillon becomes the primary with a significant chunk of carries. But also watch for Wilson if Jones is out. The rookie was a scratch in Week 1 but is the only other back on the active roster. The OC Adam Stenavich said that Wilson was a potential replacement for Jones if needed. He made the team as an undrafted free agent after rushing for 223 yards during the preseason.
- RB Kareem Hunt, Leonard Fournette – The Colts lost Evan Hull to injured reserve but may have Zack Moss ready for this week as he returns from a broken arm in the summer. But they’ve also contacted Hunt and Fournette this week and are “monitoring the market.” The Colts’ only other backs are Deon Jackson and Jake Funk, which isn’t optimal for the next 16 games. Jackson ran for 14 yards on 13 carries last week versus the Jaguars. Both Hunt and Fournette will end up somewhere this season, and yet they are already being dumped in fantasy leagues. This all goes away if Jonathan Taylor returns, but there is hardly any certainty that he will.
- RB Kendre Miller (NO) – The Saints 3.08 pick was inactive in Week 1 due to his hamstring strain. He returned to practice on Thursday and may make his debut this week. Jamaal Williams (18-45) wasn’t very effective rushing against the Titans and suspended Alvin Kamara is still out for three more games. The Saints have an out in Kamara’s contract next year, so any playing time that Miller gets could help him make the case that he should become the starter at least next year.
- RB Roschon Johnson (CHI) – The rookie may be stuck in a committee, but he’s made the most of it. In his first NFL start, his seven targets tied for the highest on the team, and his six catches was the leader. Add in that he ran five times with a touchdown and a 4.0-yard-average, and Johnson already looks better than Khalil Herbert (3.0 yards per carry) and D’Onta Foreman (3.2 yards per carry). The Bears face a tough defensive line in Tampa Bay, but Johnson’s role as a receiver could lift him above the other two backs. No Chicago back had more than four catches in any game last year – Johnson just caught six.
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (NE) – The ex-Chief signed a three-year, $25 million contract with the Patriots and then laid an egg in Week 1 with only four catches for 33 yards. Kendrick Bourne (6-64, 2 TD) became a waiver wire darling this week. The Pats offense looked better already with the addition of an actual offensive coordinator, except for Smith-Schuster, who was only on the field for 54% of the offensive snaps. He was on the sideline on the final drive. There is speculation that his knee injury of last year still lingers, even though they let Jakobi Meyers go. Bourne is in his seventh season and third with New England, and he is no sudden star. This week versus the Dolphins should give plenty of reasons to use Smith-Schuster, and if they don’t, there are problems that they haven’t been public with. DeVante Parker may return if only to face his old team, but Smith-Schuster is the one to watch.
And about last night…
Vikings 28, Eagles 34
At halftime, it was 13-7 in favor of the Eagles, and it appeared the standard sloppy play of last week, and too many Thursday night games had shown up again. It became a great game in the second half, with the Eagles leading 27-7 and then the Vikings putting on a show for the final quarter and a half – although too little, too late.
The Vikings offense is very good. Kirk Cousins threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns, and Justin Jefferson showed up in the second half with 11 catches for 159 yards and inches away from a touchdown. Jordan Addison (3-72, TD) scored for the second week, breaking free on a 62-yard touchdown down the middle. T.J. Hockenson (7-66, 2 TD) is getting a lead on all other fantasy tight ends.
Unfortunately, Alexander Mattison flopped for the second week, gaining just 28 yards on eight rushes and catching three passes for 11 yards. He also lost one of the four team fumbles. At some point, maybe soon, the Vikings may be rethinking the whole “let’s just use our second string” approach to the backfield.
Jalen Hurts has not thrown much this year. He totaled just 18-of-23 for 193 yards and one touchdown to DeVonta Smith (4-131, TD), who provided nearly all of the receiving yards, much to the dismay of A.J. Brown owners (4-29). Brown caught a score but was called back on a holding penalty. Hurts ran in two scores to pump up the fantasy points on his 12 rushes for 35 yards. Kenneth Gainwell picked a bad week to be out, since D’Andre Swift (28-175, TD) has to have leapfrogged the career depth running back.