Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 2

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Weather forecasts are courtesy of The Football Database.

Week 2 gameday inactives, weather and notes

KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: RB Aaron Jones, WR Christian Watson, QB C.J. Stroud, WR DeAndre Hopkins

Afternoon games: WR Brandin Cooks

Sunday night:

Monday night: WR DJ Chark Jr.

Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons (1:00 p.m. ET)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Packers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) and WR Christian Watson (hamstring) and both questionable this week. Jones didn’t practice at all and is probably on the wrong side of the tag. Watson was limited Friday after being out the first two days. WR Romeo Doubs (hamstring) managed a full session Friday and will play.

Falcons

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) practiced all week and will play.

Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills (1:00 p.m. ET)

Kickoff Weather: 68 degrees, cloudy



Raiders

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion) has been ruled out. WR Davante Adams (foot) and QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) were full participants the last two practice days and will play.

Bills

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (1:00 p.m. ET)

Kickoff Weather: 70 degrees, cloudy



Ravens

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) went on IR and will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles. As a result, RB Melvin Gordon was elevated from the practice squad. TE Mark Andrews (quadriceps) upgraded to a full practice Friday but has been deemed questionable and is expected to play. Starting LT Ronnie Stanley (knee) is out, joined by S Marcus Williams and CB Marlon Humphrey, which seriously weakens this secondary.

Bengals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Joe Burrow (calf) practiced all week and is good to go.

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions (1:00 p.m. ET)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Seahawks

Inactives:

Lineup notes: Seattle will be without both starting offensive tackles this week. S Jamal Adams (knee) has been ruled out once again as he works his way back from last year’s ruptured quadriceps tendon.

Lions

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Jameson Williams enters the second game of his six-week ban for sports betting. Starting LT Taylor Decker (ankle) has been ruled out.

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans (1:00 p.m. ET)

Kickoff Weather: 74 degrees partly cloudy



Chargers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) was downgraded from doubtful to out on Saturday. RB Joshua Kelley is expected to draw the start. LB Joey Bosa (hamstring) is questionable, while LB Eric Kendricks (hamstring) is doubtful.

Titans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) didn’t practice all week and is questionable. He’s a shaky game-time decision. Starting LG Peter Skoronski (illness) will miss Week 2 action, and he’ll be joined on the shelf by CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring).

Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1:00 p.m. ET)

Kickoff Weather: 87 degrees, partly cloudy



Bears

Inactives:



Lineup notes: Starting OG Nate Davis (personal) will not travel will the team after a death in his family. He’s officially doubtful. Head coach Matt Eberflus will call the defensive plays as DC Alan Williams (personal) is away from the team.

Buccaneers

Inactives:



Lineup notes: QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder) practiced all week and is good to go. CB Carlton Davis (toe) will not play.

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars (1:00 p.m. ET)

Kickoff Weather: 85 degrees, cloudy



Chiefs

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Travis Kelce (knee) was limited all week and draws the questionable tag. He’s expected to make his 2023 debut. WR Kadarius Toney (knee) practiced fully all week and will play. RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) went DNP-FP-DNP in practice and is questionable. KC elevated RB La’Mical Perine, which could be a foreshadowing of CEH’s status come kickoff. DT Chris Jones ended his holdout and will return to the field this week.

Jaguars

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (1:00 p.m. ET)

Kickoff Weather: 85 degrees, mostly clear (retractable-roof dome)



Colts

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) began the season on the PUP with an ankle injury. RB Zack Moss (forearm) practiced in full all week and is off the report. He should see the bulk of the rushing chores. OG Quenton Nelson (toe) is questionable.

Texans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB C.J. Stroud (shoulder) was limited Friday and has been ruled questionable. WR John Metchie (hamstring) practiced in full Friday and is good to go. OT Laremy Tunsil (knee) is questionable. Starting FS Jalen Pitre (chest) and SS Jimmie Ward (hip) will not play.

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET)

Kickoff Weather: 68 degrees, cloudy (open-air dome)



49ers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE George Kittle (groin) finished a full practice Friday and will play.

Rams

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) is on IR and hopes to return in Week 5. WR Puka Nacua (oblique) was added as questionable this week but is expected to be available.

New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET)

Kickoff Weather: 96 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



Giants

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Darren Waller (hamstring) didn’t practice Wednesday and saw limited work Thursday and Friday, but he doesn’t carry an injury designation. WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) is doubtful after limited work Friday. LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) is questionable.

Cardinals



Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Kyler Murray (knee) is on the PUP as he recovers from a torn ACL. RB James Conner (calf) handled a full load Friday and will play. Standout S Budda Baker (hamstring) is questionable.

New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET)

Kickoff Weather: 87 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



Jets

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) went on IR and should miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles. RB Breece Hall (knee) mustered a full dosage of practice Friday but still carries the questionable tag. PK Greg Zuerlein (groin) will not play, and PK Austin Seibert replaces him. Both starting offensive tackles are questionable but expected to play.

Cowboys

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Brandin Cooks (knee) didn’t practice all week and is questionable. He’s not expected to play. Starting LG Tyler Smith (hamstring) is doubtful, and Dallas’ best offensive lineman, RG Zack Martin (groin), is questionable.

Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET)

Kickoff Weather: 80 degrees, clear



Commanders

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Terry McLaurin (toe) practiced all week and is good to go. WR Curtis Samuel (hip) was limited all week but doesn’t carry an injury tag. DE Chase Young (neck) will make his 2023 debut.

Broncos

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) practiced all week and will play. TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring) was placed on IR.

Sunday Night Football

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (8:20 p.m. ET)

Kickoff Weather: 62 degrees, clear



Dolphins

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB De’Von Achane (shoulder) practiced all week and is good to go. WR Jaylen Waddle (oblique) was limited Wednesday but a full-go the rest of the week and will play. RB Raheem Mostert (knee) didn’t practice Wednesday but had two full sessions and is off the report. LT Terron Armstead (back, knee, ankle) is questionable.

Patriots

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR DeVante Parker (knee) was limited all week and will be questionable. Standout CB Jonathan Jones (ankle) sat out Friday and is questionable.

Monday Night Football double-header

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers (7:15 p.m. ET)

Kickoff Weather: 73 degrees, mostly clear



Saints

Lineup notes: RB Kendre Miller (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night. RB Alvin Kamara will serve the second game of his three-week suspension.

Panthers

Lineup notes: WR DJ Chark Jr. (hamstring) fully practiced Saturday after being limited earlier in the week and is questionable. CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring) was put on IR and hopes to return in the second half of the season.

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 62 degrees, clear



Browns

Lineup notes: WR Amari Cooper (groin) aggravated an injury in Saturday’s practice and is questionable. Be sure to have a replacement from either Cleveland or Pittsburgh ready should you plan to wait for the inactives.

Steelers

Lineup notes: WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) has been ruled out and is expected to miss multiple weeks. TE Pat Freiermuth (chest) practiced Friday and Saturday; he isn’t on the report. WR George Pickens (hamstring) was limited Saturday but wasn’t given an injury tag.