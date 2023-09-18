Tunnel Vision - Injuries, free agents and Sunday stars

SUNDAY SALUTES Quarterbacks Pass-Rush TD Daniel Jones 321-59 3 Kirk Cousins 364 4 Russell Wilson 309-56 3 Jalen Hurts 193-35 3 Joshua Dobbs 228-41 2 Running Backs Rush

Rcv TD Brian Robinson 18-87 rush

2-12 rcv 2 Kyren Williams 14-52 rush

6-48 rcv 2 Saquon Barkley 17-63 rush

6-29 rcv 2 D’Andre Swift 28-175 rush

3-6 rcv 1 Raheem Mostert 18-121 rush

1-6 rcv 2 Wide Receivers Yards TD Keenan Allen 8-111 2 Puka Nacua 15-147 0 Mike Evans 6-171 1 Tee Higgins 8-89 2 Nico Collins 7-146 1 Tight Ends Yards TD T.J. Hockerson 7-66 2 Mark Andrews 5-45 1 Darren Waller 6-76 0 Travis Kelce 4-26 1 Hunter Henry 6-52 1 Placekickers XP FG Brandon Aubrey 1 5 Jake Moody 3 3 Brett Maher 2 3 Jake Elliott 4 2 Younghoe Koo 1 4 Defense Sack – TO TD Tampa Bay 6-2 1 Dallas 3-4 0 Seattle 2-3 1 Washington 7-1 0 Kansas City 4-1 0

Bumps, Bruises and Bowouts

QB Joe Burrow – Calf

QB Anthony Richardson – Concussion

RB David Montgomery – Thigh

RB Saquon Barkley – Ankle

RB Cam Akers – Expiration date hit

RB Chase Edmonds – Knee

RB Salvon Ahmed – Groin

WR D.K. Metcalf – Ribs

WR Odell Beckham Jr. – Ankle

WR Darnell Mooney – Leg

WR Davante Adams – Concussion

WR Brandon Aiyuk – Shoulder

TE Logan Thomas – Concussion

Chasing Ambulances

QB Joe Burrow – The Bengals quarterback re-aggravated the calf injury that kept him out this summer. Burrow said he hurt it in the fourth quarter and was visibly limping. Burrow will see how the calf feels on Monday.

QB Anthony Richardson – The rookie ran in two scores in the first quarter but then was concussed when his head hit the turf on the second touchdown. Gardner Minshew finished the game and would start this week in Baltimore if needed.

RB David Montgomery – He bruised his thigh against the Seahawks and could not finish the second half. He said it could take “a couple of weeks” to heal but wouldn’t elaborate to reporters. Jahmyr Gibbs will see an increase in workload, and the Lions host the Falcons this week.

RB Saquon Barkley – Had his ankle twisted in the win over the Cardinals and was carted to the X-ray room. The X-rays were reported to be negative and Barkley will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the ankle sprain. Barkley was visibly upset and in pain after the injury, though the Giants hope it is only a normal sprain and not a high-ankle sprain. His absence won’t help when the Giants play in San Francisco on Thursday night this week. Matt Breida will see more work while Barkley is out, along with the rookie Eric Gray, who impressed this summer but hasn’t had a touch so far this season.

RB Cam Akers – Was a surprise inactive and was reported to now be on the trading block as his time with the Rams is ending. Kyren Williams won the starting job and cemented the choice when he totaled 100 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to the 49ers.

WR DK Metcalf – Injured his ribs in the win over the Lions but returned to the game. He should be fine.

WR Davante Adams – A hit to the head late in the loss to the Bills put Adams out of the game and into the concussion protocol. Any absence would be worse considering that Jakobi Meyers had a concussion last week and was inactive on Sunday. The Raiders host the Steelers this week and may be down to Hunter Renfrow and DeAndre Carter.

WR Brandon Aiyuk – Injured his shoulder against the Rams and left the game. He was described as having the wind knocked out of him but he was clearly bothered for the rest of the game and used sparingly. The 49ers play the Giants on Thursday night, and Aiyuk isn’t a lock to play if he can benefit from staying out and healing.

Free Agents, Flops and Other Notables

RB Josh Jacobs (LV) – He was the NFL rushing leader last season, and he just set a record by rushing for a net two-yard loss on nine carries in the loss to the Bills. No one in NFL history has ever led the league in rushing and then performed so badly in a game the following season. If Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers are out this week, he’ll likely struggle again.

QB Russell Wilson (DEN) – Likely on the waiver wire in some leagues, Wilson passed for 308 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to the Commanders. Wilson also added 56 yards on six rushes for a performance more akin to what the Broncos thought they were buying last year.

RB Zack Moss (IND) – After missing time this summer with a broken forearm, Moss had his first action of the season when he ran for 88 yards on 18 carries, plus caught four passes for 19 yards and ran in an 11-yard touchdown. No other running backs were used by the Colts in their win over the Texans. Moss will serve as the starter again this week in Baltimore.

WR Josh Reynolds (DET) – Opened the year with four catches for 80 yards at the Chiefs but remained on the waiver wire in many leagues. He caught five passes for 66 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions’ overtime loss to the Seahawks.

WR Tank Dell (HOU) – The rookie caught seven passes for 72 yards in the loss to the Colts that included a 23-yard touchdown catch. His ten targets led the team.

WR Jayden Reed (GB) – The Packers rookie only gained 37 yards on four catches, but scored twice. His eight targets were double that of any other Packer. He’s making the slot productive and giving Jordan Love an outlet that he’s starting to trust.

QB C.J. Stroud (HOU) – He completed 30 of 47 passes with 384 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to the Colts. He now has 58 completions so far, and surpasses Justin Herbert (57) to become second in NFL history for most completions in their first two starts. Only Joe Burrow (60) had more.

Elite tight ends – The position is turning in very low numbers this season, but at least the trio of top-drafted fantasy tight ends all delivered Top-5 performances this week – T.J. Hockerson (7-66, 2 TD), Mark Andrews (5-45, TD), and Travis Kelce (4-26, TD).

RB James Cook (BUF) – After a mediocre Week 1, the Bills new starting running back ran for 123 yards on 17 carries and caught four passes for 36 yards in the win over the Raiders. But Damien Harris (7-33, TD) and Latavius Murray (6-22, TD) also scored as runners. Cook’s path to big games will require the Bills to gain giant leads and feed the committee.

RB Gus Edwards (BAL) – The Ravens newest primary back ran for 62 yards and a score on 10 carries but Justice Hill also ran for 41 yards on 11 carries and caught three short passes. The absence of J.K. Dobbins remains an even split of the backfield and while Melvin Gordon was active for the game, he was never given a touch.

WR Christian Kirk (JAC) – After only recording one catch in the opener while Calvin Ridley exploded, the roles reversed against the Chiefs with Kirk catching 11 passes for 110 yards, while Ridley was left with just two catches for 32 yards.

WR D.J. Moore (CHI) – The passing attack remains a problem but at least Justin Fields corrected Week 1 by finding Moore for a team-high six catches and 104 yards. No other receiver gained more than 38 yards. Chase Claypool (3-36, TD) had a rare showing in the box score.

RB Kyren Williams (LAR) – As noted, Cam Akers was inactive for the game and reported to be on the trading block. The rookie Williams ran for 52 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and caught six passes for 48 yards and another score. No other running back had a carry. He is currently the No. 2 fantasy running back.

RB Brian Robinson (WAS) – The new offense installed by OC Eric Bieniemy hasn’t made much use of Antonio Gibson. But Robinson opened the year with 19 carries for 59 yards against the Cardinals, and then 18 runs for 87 yards and two touchdowns in Denver on Sunday. He is currently No. 4 in carries (37).

Huddle player of the week

WR Puka Nacua – His name evokes thoughts of drinking a Mai Tai amid swaying grass skirts, but Nacua is forging his own identity with an incredible start to his career. The fifth-round pick was only the 20th wideout drafted this year, but he just caught 15 passes for 147 yards in the Rams loss to the 49ers. That gives him 25 receptions over his first two games, merely six more than the previous NFL record set in 1980. His 15 catches are the most in a single game by a rookie in NFL history as well.

Nacua totals 25 catches which leads the NFL and are five more than No. 2 Justin Jefferson.

Salute!

Drama 101 – Somebody has to laugh, somebody has to cry

Comedy Yards TDs Tragedy Yards TDs QB Russell Wilson 309-56 3 QB Trevor Lawrence 216-26 0 RB Zack Moss 18-88

4-19 1 RB Dameon Pierce 15-31

2-4 0 RB James Conner 23-106 1 RB Travis Etienne 12-40

2-2 0 WR Puka Nacua 15-147 0 WR Calvin Ridley 2-32 0 WR Nico Collins 7-146 1 WR A.J. Brown 4-29 0 WR Josh Reynolds 5-66 2 WR Ja’Marr Chase 5-31 0 TE Zach Ertz 6-56 0 TE Kyle Pitts 2-15 0 PK Brandon Aubrey 1 XP 5 FG PK Daniel Carlson 1 XP 1 FG Huddle Fantasy Points = 167 Huddle Fantasy Points = 49

Now get back to work…