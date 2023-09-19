Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 3

Two weeks down, and we’re starting to find a rhythm. Some major players have hit IR after the first two weeks, and maybe you’ve been bitten by one. Have no fear.

Each week, we’ll highlight diamonds in the rough or some players that just need to be rostered in more leagues on the defensive side of the ball. Keep in mind your scoring system and roster restraints when heading to the waiver wire to grab these IDPs.

Defensive linemen

Defensive tackles not named Aaron Donald really don’t have a lot of fantasy value. Every year, a couple of guys have a big week or two, and they’re just non-factors again. Phillips has put up two straight big weeks that you can’t ignore. He had eight tackles and a pass defense in Week 1 and 13 tackles plus a half-sack in Week 2.

Granderson had a solid 2022 with 53 tackles and 5.5 sacks. He has 2.5 sacks in two games thus far, along with five tackles and a forced fumble to boot, but his value will be predicated on getting to the quarterback. Granderson will be a fringe option in leagues that don’t put a premium on sacks.

Linebackers

The 28-year-old has been dogged by injuries the last three years. Even in his career year of 2022, he missed three games but still amassed 128 tackles. Jewell went undrafted in some leagues that use one or two LBs, and he had a “meh” Week 1 with one solo tackles and five assists. He turned that around with nine total tackles in Week 2. He’ll be a weekly flex candidate.

The sixth-year EDGE had a banner Week 1 with four tackles and two sacks. He quieted naysayers believing it was a fluke with another four tackles and a sack in Week 2. Gardeck is an immediate add if he has DL eligibility, but as a linebacker who will rely on sacks, he’s a depth addition.

LB Ivan Pace, Minnesota Vikings

The undrafted rookie has began his career with two solid performances. Pace had eight tackles in each game and added a half-sack in Week 2. Linebacker is the most important position in IDP leagues and hardest to fill. Pace’s stats won’t wow you, but he’ll provide quality depth if he’s able to keep up this tackling pace.

Defensive backs

Bynum caps off the Vikings trio as an unlikely option. The former fourth-round pick had 10 total tackles in Week 1 and took it a step further with 15 total stops in Week 2. He hasn’t provided anything besides tackles, but they’ve been aplenty.

Starting free safety Jalen Pitre (chest) was knocked out of Week 1, sat last Sunday, and remains iffy. Complicating things for Houston but benefiting Stewart, both starting strong safety Jimmie Ward (hip) and back SS Eric Murray (concussion) are no locks to return this week, which could put Stewart into the starting lineup even if Pitre returns. The 29-year-old veteran managed six solos and four assists in Week 2, adding a forced fumble. This one could be a short-term rental, but Stewart offers utility for desperate gamers.

Whitehead starred in Week 1 with three INTs in a single game. He followed it up in Week 2 with nine total tackles. That was what he had to do to move the needle, because he’s not going to pick three passes off each week. His value is undeniable now as a flex option.