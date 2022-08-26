About The Huddle

WHY JOIN THE HUDDLE?

Experience | Awards and Titles | Pre-Season Tools | News, Stats and More

EXPERIENCE AND PROVEN TRACK RECORD

The Huddle has been a full-service fantasy football web site for over TWENTY-FIVE years. Since 1997 The Huddle has been the leading online fantasy football destination and our goal has remained the same – provide fantasy football fanatics everywhere with the best fantasy football resource on the Internet. On top of that, we strive to be one of the most affordable online services. The Huddle is only $39.95 for returning members and just $49.95 for new members. A small price to pay for full access to The Huddle’s industry-leading and award-winning information all year long.

The Huddle has some of the most loyal members in the industry, with many with us since we started.

Huddle Co-Founders David Dorey and Whit Walters have been fantasy football junkies since 1990 and full-time professionals in the fantasy football industry since 1999. In 2009 both David and Whit were nominated for the Fantasy Sports Writers Association’s Hall of Fame. The Huddle’s writing staff not only share David’s and Whit’s experience, but also their level of commitment and passion for fantasy football. If they don’t live and breath fantasy football, they won’t be on staff.

From the beginning, The Huddle was known for high quality and accurate advice and information. When FoxSports.com was launching their fantasy football coverage in 1999 – The Huddle was who they called to be the sole provider of all their fantasy football content. When Brady Games, a division of the largest publisher in the world – Pearson, wanted to enter the fantasy sports industry in 2004 with a high-quality fantasy football magazine – The Huddle was their choice to author the publication. The result was the Fantasy Football Handbook, WINNER of the Fantasy Sports Trade Association (FSTA) Award for the best magazine in the industry.

Our analysts can be read and heard across the country – from USA Today to Fox Sports & KFAN Radio to the New York Daily News.

Don’t just take our word for it. When Huddle Member Paul Friel won the $200,000 WCOFF Championship he said it best. “If you want to win your league use the Huddle.” Read our testimonials to hear what others have to say about The Huddle.

AWARDS AND TITLES

When the Internet Sports Awards were the premier recognition service for the fantasy football industry from 1996 to 2002 – The Huddle took home the award for the #1 Fantasy Football Web Site for FIVE YEARS in a row. Rumor has it that the ISA couldn’t stand giving The Huddle another #1 award so they closed up shop after 2002.

The Huddle was a top finalist five years for FSTA Awards for the Best Online Service. The Huddle was also a top finalist in 2007 and 2009 and the 2006 WINNER of the FSTA Award for Best Draft Kit. The FSTA Awards are the highest honor in the fantasy sports industry and we are very proud of The Huddle’s recognition as a leading Fantasy Football Information Service.

THE ANNUAL FANTASY FOOTBALL INDEX EXPERTS POLL

Huddle Co-Founder David Dorey won this intense competition in 2004, but his prowess goes well beyond that single win. He’s finished lower than seventh place only once, and when compared to every other expert over the past ten years David’s overall performance makes him the #3 fantasy football expert of all time.

FANTASY LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS WON BY THE HUDDLE

The Huddle Co-Founders and staff participate in industry “expert” leagues each season. The competition in these professional leagues can be fierce, and we’ve won our share of titles. The Huddle has brought home an industry league championship 16 times and won over a dozen other local league titles. Bottom line – we play to win and often do.

THE HUDDLE PROVIDES YOU WITH EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO DOMINATE YOUR FANTASY FOOTBALL DRAFT.

PLAYER RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS

Our player rankings are updated constantly during training camp and pre-season and provide you with detailed player information and analysis on over hundreds of players. Our projected player statistics for the NFL season are sortable on all values. We also provide auction values and one-page customized cheat sheets (all printable) to accommodate all scoring formats. We also address both sides of the ball with rankings and player analysis for individual defensive players (IDP). Please click on the links below for a look at a sample of this year’s rankings and last year’s rankings and projections.

DRAFTING TOOLS

While opinions are great (and abundant on the Internet), there’s nothing better than having a full toolbox when YOU are preparing for YOUR draft. This is where The Huddle stands alone. Our Player Consistency Rankings show how players score from week to week. This helps you identify players that pad their season numbers with a few big games. Our Strength of Fantasy Schedule Analysis identifies those players that will have it easy or tough this season. Our approach is unique in the industry as it looks at team’s defensive passing and rushing yardage allowed by position, not win-loss record.

During the preseason you will find tons of articles to read covering numerous topics like fantasy football sleepers, drafting strategy, busts, auctions, rookies and more.

NEWS, STATS AND AN ACTIVE COMMUNITY

THE HUDDLE PROVIDES YOU WITH ALL THE RESEARCH TOOLS YOU NEED ALL YEAR LONG.

Huddle Priority Player News — NFL Player news as it happens, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Our Priority Player News provides you with the fantasy football news you need to know. No more weeding through page after page of useless news in order to find out the truly critical information to your fantasy success. We also go one step further and provide our expert fantasy analysis to each player news item. You can also display the player news by NFL team or position – making finding the news you need even easier.

NFL Draft and Scouting Combine Coverage — The Huddle doesn’t rest during the off-season. We provide full coverage of the NFL Scouting Combine with preview features and rankings, daily “from the combine” reports, full statistical performance results. We also cover the NFL Draft with extensive player profiles, numerous mock drafts, preview features and player rankings, team needs reports and tons of post-draft team coverage which is key to the fantasy football player.

Fantasy Statistics More Ways Then You Can Imagine — Fantasy research depends heavily on statistical data. The Huddle provides our members with the raw data and innovative fantasy breakdowns needed for successful drafting and in-season team management. Historical player stats from 2002 to current, pre-season projections, weekly game scans that breakdown every play of every game, passing target data, game stat match-up analysis, and team positional defensive rankings.

Message Boards and More — Twelve years ago The Huddle was on the leading edge of Internet communities and the first to bring a robust, easy-to-use message board system to a fantasy football site. Even though online communities are all the rage now, The Huddle’s message boards are still considered the best and most informative on the Internet. Talk to other fantasy fanatics across the country and get the latest local tips, player news, and advice. A private Chat Room is also available.

AND IF THAT’S NOT ENOUGH

The Huddle Respects Your Time — Your time matters. We give you our guarantee that everything we produce will get to the point – your point – as quickly as possible without all the self-promotions and additional clutter and clicks you’ll find elsewhere.

The Huddle Provides Exclusive Information — Our premium analysis and information is not freely available to everyone, only members.

This season will be another exciting one at The Huddle and we’ll continue to focus on our mission: Provide the highest quality, innovative and most timely product in the fantasy football industry. It’s only about football in The Huddle, and about helping our members rule their fantasy football leagues, having plenty of fun along the way.

