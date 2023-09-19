DFS Playbook: Daily Fantasy Football - Week 2, 2023

Our weekly DFS Playbook provides a variety of fantasy football daily fantasy sports analysis, strategy, DFS sleepers and player rankings to help you take your game to the next level when playing DFS fantasy sports at DraftKings or FanDuel.

Week 2 DFS Features and Tools

Blitzed Podcast – Gallo & Schultz

News, team management, DFS plays and fades, and all things fantasy. New episode every Tuesday during the season!

DFS Fantasy Domination – Schultz

A complete Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) rundown of your best salary values and sleepers for the week.

FanDuel Cheat Sheet

Our weekly cheat sheet customized to the FanDuel scoring system.

DraftKings Cheat Sheet

Our weekly cheat sheet customized to the DraftKings scoring system.

Las Vegas odds chart – Staff

A snapshot view of the week’s odds and over/under lines