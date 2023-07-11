Huddle Alert! New usernames activated

Activate interlocks, Dynotherms connected, Infracells up, Megathrusters are GO … Let’s go Huddle Force.

As of Thursday, July 13, 2023, our sign-in process has been updated for security purposes and to make life easier for our subscribers.

If you’ve previously used your e-mail address as your username, you can keep going about your day as this doesn’t impact you, unless:

If you have a current Gannett account, your password now matches your existing Gannett password.

If you have a current Gannett account, but sign in with one of your social media logins that uses the same e-mail as your The Huddle account, you’ll need to use that same social login to access your account.

IF you didn’t use your e-mail address as your username previously, your e-mail on file is your new username. Your password remains the same as before, unless:

If you have a current Gannett account, your password now matches your existing Gannett password.

If you have a current Gannett account, but sign in with one of your social media logins that uses the same e-mail as your The Huddle account, you’ll need to use that same social login to access your account.

As always, if you have any questions, don’t hesitate to reach out to us here.