Weekly Fantasy Football Playbook: Week 6, 2020

Just over one month of the fantasy football season is behind us and it has already been a wild ride. Our team at The Huddle is excited to share this journey with you.
This page serves as our regular season fantasy football weekly playbook, full of the fantasy football tips, strategy, fantasy football rankings and tools you need to have a successful season during your quest to win your fantasy football league.
NOTE: The Kansas City at Buffalo game has been scheduled for Monday, Oct. 19, at 5 p.m. ET.
Fantasy football features and tools
Fantasy Football Player News | Fantasy Football Depth Charts
Monday Playbook
Sunday Snippets – Dorey
A game-by-game breakdown of the fantasy football impact of Sunday’s action.
Tunnel Vision – Dorey
Start your week with in-depth analysis of the weekend’s key happenings, statistics and injuries.
Free-agent Forecast – C. Bonini
Who you should be targeting this week as a free-agent pickup.
Tuesday Playbook
Targets, Touches and Touchdowns – Pomponio
Go deep into the player activity stats from the weekend that might have gone unnoticed.
Fantasy Football Market Report – Cutts
What players are rising and falling in fantasy value.
IDP Free-agent Report – Dodson
A look into which defensive players you should be targeting this week as free agents.
Blitzed Podcast – Gallo & Schultz (coming Wednesday this week)
News, team management, DFS plays and fades, and all things fantasy.
Rest of Season Player Rankings – Green
Fantasy football player rankings for the remainder of the season.
Wednesday Playbook
Game Predictions & Player Projections – Dorey
Fantasy football predictions covering all games, with player projections and advice.
Weekly Player Rankings
Based on this week’s projections. Sortable and displayed using your custom myHUDDLE scoring.
Weekly Cheat Sheet
Based on this week’s projections, displayed using your custom myHUDDLE scoring and includes player analysis.
Thursday Playbook
Start/Bench Tool – Huddle Staff
Weekly player advice, analysis and projected stats displayed using your custom myHUDDLE tracked players.
DFS Fantasy Football: Favorite Pro Plays – Mezrahi
Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) plays to lock in for your lineups this week.
Betting the NFL Line – Cutts
Game-by-game best bets across the NFL slate this weekend.
Office Pool Pick’em Report – Huddle Staff
Start/Bench List – C. Bonini
Old-school, static list of players tiered by their start/bench viability.
Gamble of the Week – C. Bonini
A single-player focus on the best fantasy football dice roll for the week
Friday Playbook
DFS Fantasy Domination – Schultz
A complete Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) rundown of your best salary values and sleepers for the week.
Six Points with David Dorey – Dorey
A look at what’s on the mind of our resident fantasy football guru.
Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 5 – Staff
A snapshot view of the week’s odds and over/under lines from BetMGM
Fantasy football injury report: Friday walkthrough – Dodson
Final late afternoon practice and playing status report for all key fantasy football players.
Sunday Playbook
Gameday Inactives, Injuries & Weather – Huddle Staff
List of inactive or injured players. Real-time updates from the NFL right up until kickoff each Sunday morning.
