Weekly Fantasy Football Playbook: Week 6, 2020

Just over one month of the fantasy football season is behind us and it has already been a wild ride. Our team at The Huddle is excited to share this journey with you.

This page serves as our regular season fantasy football weekly playbook, full of the fantasy football tips, strategy, fantasy football rankings and tools you need to have a successful season during your quest to win your fantasy football league.

NOTE: The Kansas City at Buffalo game has been scheduled for Monday, Oct. 19, at 5 p.m. ET.

Fantasy football features and tools

Fantasy Football Player News | Fantasy Football Depth Charts

Monday Playbook

Sunday Snippets – Dorey

A game-by-game breakdown of the fantasy football impact of Sunday’s action.

Tunnel Vision – Dorey

Start your week with in-depth analysis of the weekend’s key happenings, statistics and injuries.

Free-agent Forecast – C. Bonini

Who you should be targeting this week as a free-agent pickup.

Tuesday Playbook

Targets, Touches and Touchdowns – Pomponio

Go deep into the player activity stats from the weekend that might have gone unnoticed.

Fantasy Football Market Report – Cutts

What players are rising and falling in fantasy value.

IDP Free-agent Report – Dodson

A look into which defensive players you should be targeting this week as free agents.

Blitzed Podcast – Gallo & Schultz (coming Wednesday this week)

News, team management, DFS plays and fades, and all things fantasy.

Rest of Season Player Rankings – Green

Fantasy football player rankings for the remainder of the season.

Wednesday Playbook

Game Predictions & Player Projections – Dorey

Fantasy football predictions covering all games, with player projections and advice.

Weekly Player Rankings

Based on this week’s projections. Sortable and displayed using your custom myHUDDLE scoring.

Weekly Cheat Sheet

Based on this week’s projections, displayed using your custom myHUDDLE scoring and includes player analysis.

Thursday Playbook

Start/Bench Tool – Huddle Staff

Weekly player advice, analysis and projected stats displayed using your custom myHUDDLE tracked players.

DFS Fantasy Football: Favorite Pro Plays – Mezrahi

Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) plays to lock in for your lineups this week.

Betting the NFL Line – Cutts

Game-by-game best bets across the NFL slate this weekend.

Office Pool Pick’em Report – Huddle Staff

Our staff makes weekly picks for both straight up and against the spread.

Start/Bench List – C. Bonini

Old-school, static list of players tiered by their start/bench viability.

Gamble of the Week – C. Bonini

A single-player focus on the best fantasy football dice roll for the week

Friday Playbook

DFS Fantasy Domination – Schultz

A complete Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) rundown of your best salary values and sleepers for the week.

Six Points with David Dorey – Dorey

A look at what’s on the mind of our resident fantasy football guru.

Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 5 – Staff

A snapshot view of the week’s odds and over/under lines from BetMGM

Fantasy football injury report: Friday walkthrough – Dodson

Final late afternoon practice and playing status report for all key fantasy football players.

Sunday Playbook

Gameday Inactives, Injuries & Weather – Huddle Staff

List of inactive or injured players. Real-time updates from the NFL right up until kickoff each Sunday morning.

