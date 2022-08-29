10 fantasy football takeaways from preseason Week 3

There aren’t a great deal of ultra-important lessons to glean from Week 3 of the NFL preseason as many teams continued to sit starters on both sides of the ball in effort to let the youngsters have one last chance at securing a roster spot.

A few items come into focus, though, and before we take a closer look, one potential scenario jumped off the screen: The Green Bay Packers are in deep trouble if Aaron Rodgers misses time. The 38-year-old veteran remains spry, but holy guacamole is Jordan Love not prepared for the NFL.

After a pandemic-stricken rookie season in 2020 and a sophomore campaign of learning the ropes in a still-impacted format, the return to normalcy in his third year appears to have done nothing for his on-field maturation. The presumed heir apparent wasn’t even the best reserve quarterback of the lot in Week 3. While it is just one game, there haven’t been many career bright spots from the primary backup to suggest this team will even be competent should something happen to No. 12. Fingers crossed the Packers don’t need to rely on Love at any point this year.

New York Jets wideout Denzel Mims gets an honorable mention for his 7-102-1 line vs. the New York Giants. It was a quality showing put forth by a former top prospect whose near future likely is with a different ball club, though he still has no fantasy value at this time.

In any case, what else have we learned that will have an impact on fantasy football plans in 2022 drafts and beyond?