5 late-round fantasy football tight end fliers

A year ago, Brate was viewed as the No. 3 tight end behind Rob Gronkowski (retired) and O.J. Howard (now with the Buffalo Bills). Now, the Harvard product should function as the starter ahead of offseason addition Kyle Rudolph. Brate had some decent years during the Jameis Winston era before the former No. 1 pick left for the New Orleans Saints, and he has always done good work in the red zone with 33 career touchdowns. No, he’s not Gronk, but Tom Brady has a long history of featuring tight ends, and Brate could see a lot of opportunities based on how much attention the receivers demand.

